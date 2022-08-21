21 players especially worth watching in the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Cleveland Browns in joint training camp practices this week. Now the two sides will play each other in a preseason game.

The starters aren’t likely to play much, if at all, in this matchup. The focus shifts to backup players who are battling for playing time and/or roster spots.

Here are the most especially interesting Eagles players to watch on Sunday afternoon. For your convenience, I’ve listed jersey numbers next to the names.

#8 - Arryn Siposs

Siposs curiously hasn’t punted much in camp but he did get some work in against the Browns. The results were a mixed bag. He needs to maximize his preseason chances to prevent the Eagles from pursuing his replacement.

#8 - Carson Strong

Strong’s struggles early in camp seemingly caused the Eagles to go away from giving him reps. He also didn’t even play a single snap in the first preseason game. With Jalen Hurts unlikely to play against the Browns, perhaps there will be time for Strong to get in towards the end of the game.

#13 - Reid Sinnett

Sinnett had a tough go in the first preseason game until looking better on the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown drive. Can he be more consistent this time around? Sinnett is trying to convince the Eagles to keep him as QB3.

#14 - Kenneth Gainwell

It’s been a disappointing summer for Gainwell. He’s shown no signs of a player who looks ready to make a jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Sunday is an opportunity for him to boost his stock. If he continues to underwhelm, well, the Eagles might feel the need to add more help at running back.

#17 - Nakobe Dean

Dean was having a pretty quiet summer until really flashing in preseason action against the Jets. It’ll be fun to see if he similarly shows up against the Browns. Dean’s path to regular season snaps is somewhat blocked with Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards, and Davion Taylor all playing well. But he can make the case for himself as a role player by looking good on Sunday.

18 - Jalen Reagor

Reagor hasn’t had a flashy camp by any means. But he has been a reliable option more recently, especially as he works against second team defenses. Though his special teams value is questionable, Reagor has earned his spot on this year’s roster as a depth receiver. He no longer looks like a detriment on the field. Perhaps Reagor can entice a team to trade for him with more success against the Browns’ backups.

32 - Ugo Amadi

Amadi is set to see his first game action with the Eagles since they acquired him via the JJAW trade. It’ll be interesting to see where he lines up. The Eagles are listing him with a vague “defensive back” description on their roster as opposed to safety or corner.

36 - Tay Gowan

Gowan’s practice performances haven’t been super memorable but he did stand out in the first preseason game. Can he keep that up as he tries to fight for a roster spot as a depth corner?

38 - Josh Jobe

Jobe was a second team outside corner across from Zech McPhearson in the first preseason game. Jobe also saw some first team reps with James Bradberry missing time in practice this week. Jobe didn’t get beat over the top by New York but he did allow a number of completions underneath. Can he turn in a better showing this time around? The UDFA is pushing for a roster spot.

41 - Britain Covey

Covey’s generated some buzz in camp but the argument here is that he looks more practice squad worthy than roster worthy. Breaking a big punt/kick return or two would certainly boost his stock.

42 - K’Von Wallace

Wallace was said to have shined during the Eagles’ second training camp practice against the Browns. I didn’t get to really see it for myself since I had to pick what field I was watching. It would be nice to see more from Wallace in game action.

46 - Reed Blankenship

Firmly on the bubble, it’s going to be hard for the Eagles to leave him off the roster if he continues to produce. Blankenship has make good plays in both coverage and run support. He’s an active defender.

47 - Grant Calcaterra

Not perfectly sure if Calcaterra will actually play against the Browns considering he missed a lot of practice time and then was only limited on Friday. Maybe he’ll be able to get a few snaps in. Calcaterra’s roster spot might be safe even if he misses time since he’s already shown some positive flashes. Still, one would like to see more production from him.

48 - Patrick Johnson

Sometimes players really turn it on as training camp is winding down. That’s been the case with Johnson. He’s the favorite to be Haason Reddick’s backup at SAM linebacker. Johnson can strengthen the team’s confidence in him by continuing to generate pressure on Sunday.

51 - Cam Jurgens

Jurgens was fun to watch in his first NFL game action last week. Will he continue to look like a stud? And just how much will he play if the Eagles are resting their starters? If Jurgens doesn’t play much, is that not a good sign for Jason Kelce’s return?

58 - Kyron Johnson

Is Johnson a lock to make the roster? The Eagles might not want to cut a draft pick. But it’s been kind of quite for him and finding space on the 53 isn’t easy.

73 - Marvin Wilson

Fun fact: Pro Football Focus graded Wilson out as the Eagles’ second best defender (behind Kyzir White) from the first preseason game. They liked his effort as a run defender more than they valued his pass rush ability. That said, Wilson flashed the ability to get interior pressure against the Browns this week. We’ll see if he can continue to shine. And if he does, is there a spot for him on the roster? Kind of tough to say yes when Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipoluto all seem to be ahead of him. Maybe the Eagles can trade Wilson?

75 - Tarron Jackson

Jackson has generated good pressure all summer long. Don’t be surprised when he’s harassing the Browns’ backup quarterbacks this afternoon.

83 - Noah Togiai

Togiai is trying to make a case for himself as TE3. He’s been helped by Calcaterra missing time. If the rookie can’t suit up today, Togiai will look to take advantage.

85 - Deon Cain

Cain didn’t look so good in the first preseason game but he’s been pretty solid in the practices. Would be nice to see him show something today. He has a chance to make the roster if the Eagles trade Reagor.

90 - Jordan Davis

Last and most certainly not least, it’s always going to be fun to watch Davis. The Eagles’ first-round pick was disruptive against the Jets, often setting up his teammates to be successful (such as when Dean cleaned up a tackled he missed). Would really like to see Davis come up with a big TFL and/or sack for himself in this one.