Eagles News: ESPN model suggests Haason Reddick is being slept on

NFL sack total projection leaders for 2022: Ranking top 50 pass-rushers, including T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald - ESPN+

7. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles. Sacks in 2021: 11.0. Projected sacks in 2022: 9.1. The model might be higher on Reddick than any other player relative to public perception. In this case, it’s the perception that has the catching up to do. Reddick has only played two seasons as a mostly full-time pass-rusher, and in both those seasons he put up double-digit sacks and cracked the top 10 in pass rush win rate. And he did it for two different teams! [BLG Note: The only players projected to have more sacks than Reddick in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons, and Aaron Donald.]

Eagles rookies storylines ahead of the Browns preseason game - BGN

More Jordan Davis? Jordan Davis only played a handful of snaps against New York, making the most of every one. Even with a deep group of defensive lineman, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles give him a bit more run against Cleveland. The Browns’ offensive line is as solid as there is in the NFL, and they could be a great test for Davis.

Eye on the Enemy #103: 10 bold predictions for the Birds + Previewing the Giants season - BGN Radio

John Stolnis is joined by Ed Valentine of Big Blue View to preview the Giants season. Also, John talked about the DeShaun Watson suspension, a potential trade for Kareem Hunt, and shared his 10 bold, overly optimistic predictions for the 2022 Birds.

Stacking - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Reagor is battling to be the #4 receiver and his performance won’t change that too much. But now the coaches can feel better when they call plays for him. Howie Roseman might get calls about Reagor for a trade. Some other team might need WR help.

Spadaro: Far from satisfied, Jordan Mailata searches for greatness - PE.com

Jordan Mailata is on a mission. He’s jogging across the practice fields at the Cleveland Browns’ practice facility, yelling out to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. “Myles! Myles! I need to talk to you, Myles!” Once Mailata reaches Garrett, the two, along with Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, talk for a good 30 minutes, exchanging technique ideas, laughing, making sure to show friendship and respect. Mailata, the Eagles’ emerging left tackle, engaged with Garrett, who in 2021 ranked third in the NFL with 16 quarterback sacks, two times in Friday’s joint practice and, according to Mailata, split the reps. That’s not the point, the wins on the reps. The point is that Mailata has a thirst for working on his game, one that has made enormous gains since he first stepped on the Eagles’ practice field in the spring of 2018, only weeks after Philadelphia traded up in the seventh round of the NFL Draft to select him. It was an ambitious fling then; now, it appears to be one of the Eagles’ greatest draft moves. Mailata is one of the NFL’s rising left tackles, a combination of size, strength, incredible athletic ability, and a willingness to absorb everything Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland is teaching. And he’s not even close to being satisfied.

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams - NFL.com

Following the news Thursday that Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Watson — whose suspension begins on Aug. 30 — will not play again this preseason. Stefanski had previously said that presumptive Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett would not play against Philadelphia. It appears the other QBs on the roster (Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen) are in for an extended look in this game after Watson played nine snaps in the preseason opener. The spot on the depth chart behind Brissett has taken on added importance, as well. ... For the Eagles, I’ll be eyeing former first-round OT Andre Dillard, who just returned to practice from a concussion — and promptly got into a few practice scuffles with teammates. Dillard is a potential trade candidate who just so happens to play behind Jordan Mailata, one of the best young tackles in the league. Do the Eagles showcase Dillard in the preseason for a possible trade? His usage here might tell us much.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Eagles Joint Practice, Part 2 - Dawgs By Nature

4. Still Knocking Down Passes: DE Jadeveon Clowney continues to bat passes down this training camp. This time, he did it to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on a pass near the goal line. After that, there was supposedly a rough patch for LT Jedrick Wills during a two-minute drill that saw him get pulled. Clowney was among the individuals who talked to him.

Washington falls to the Chiefs 24-14 in another sloppy preseason game - Hogs Haven

Washington came into Kansas City to work some things out on offense and defense, but it was a lot of the same for both sides of the ball. Third downs continue to be a problem, and the disparity between the teams was pretty evident in the first half. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored twice while Carson Wentz and the Commanders couldn’t put points on the board.

3 things we must see from the Cowboys against Chargers in preseason game - Blogging The Boys

Granted, many people feel like this question has already been answered, however, this has to be the very last chance Ball has to instill any type of confidence that he can be the swing tackle come week one. The Cowboys did themselves no favors on the offensive line and now they are faced with a very real problem. Heading into training camp post draft, Stephen Jones and company felt comfortable with rolling with fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball duking it out for the right to be the sixth lineman. Many at the time questioned the decision thinking it was not the correct way to handle a pivotal role on this football team. Fast forward to current day, Waletzko gets hurt and looks like he is destined for injured reserve to start the season and Ball has struggled a bit to be nice about it. As mentioned, the answer to this question in many peoples eyes has been answered already, but if the Cowboys are holding out any type of hope, Ball needs to come out and put together a quality outing against the Chargers. If Ball were to struggle again for the second game in a row, the Cowboys hand may very well be forced to either dive into the free agent market or see what may be available out there for trade. Either way, they have not handled this situation well from the get go and this is all coming to a head at a bad time.

Big Blue View mailbag: Jarren Williams, Kenny Golladay, tanking, and more - Big Blue View

If the Giants wanted to be bad, why would Schoen have brought back veteran guys like Blake Martinez and Sterling Shepard? Yes, both took steep pay cuts. Cutting them altogether would, though, have saved even more money. If they wanted to be bad, why would they have bothered to give Mark Glowinski a three-year, $18.3 million contract? If they wanted to be bad, why is Saquon Barkley still on the team? Why didn’t Schoen just convince John Mara that moving on from Barkley was the right thing to do, and collect some future draft assets? The Giants might end up with a high draft and a new quarterback next year. You will, though, never convince me it is because they threw away the 2022 season on purpose.

