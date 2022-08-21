Eagles vs. Browns preview and preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road for their Week 2 preseason game for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles have been in Ohio for a few days as the teams held joint practices Thursday and Friday.

During the joint practices, the Eagles offense continued to look just as dominant as they did last week against the Jets. DeVonta Smith was back from injury and saw a lot of targets the past few days. Head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t willing to announce his plans for the starters — including Smith who missed last week’s game —, but with their performances in practice, it would be surprising to see them take any snaps.

While the ones looked good in the first preseason game, the twos looked fine and the threes definitely needed some work. With the starters all but assuredly sitting out, it’ll be good for the depth players to get their chance to shine, but also to get some more in-game experience to develop from.

Third-year quarterback Reid Sinnett struggled in the second-half against the Jets, but eventually led the offense on an 18-play drive down the field to take the lead. Sure, the Eagles didn’t end up getting the win, but it was a nice way to end the game for the offense, and something that the QB can build off.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC10 | NFL Network

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

NFL Network replay: 3:00 AM ET on August 22, 1:00 PM ET on August 23

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-145)

Cleveland Browns +2.5 (+125)

Over/under: 35.5

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - vs. New York Jets (Aug. 12, 7:30 PM ET, NBC10)

Week 2 - at Cleveland Browns (Aug. 21, 1:00 PM ET, NBC10)

Week 3 - at Miami Dolphins (Aug. 27, 7:00 PM ET, NBC10)

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)