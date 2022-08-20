Jets defender fined for “egregiously awful” hit on Jalen Hurts

To no surprise whatsoever, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was fined for his late hit on Jalen Hurts during the Eagles’ first preseason game last week.

The incident occurred when Williams slammed into Hurts on the sideline after Philadelphia’s starting quarterback had already stepped out of bounds. Here’s a replay:

Williams’ penalty cost his team 15 yards of field position, turning a 4th-and-5 at the Jets’ 35-yard line into a 1st-and-10 at the 20. The Eagles made him pay by scoring a touchdown three plays later. Of course, the score didn’t really matter because it’s only the preseason.

Williams’ penalty cost his bank account $10,609. That’s a relatively small price to pay for potentially inflicting some serious damage on a player who plays the most important position in football.

Hurts played it cool and took the high road when being asked about the play in his postgame press conference.

“It happens. He hit me late. They called a flag. We moved on.”

Nick Sirianni sure wasn’t as calm right after the hit happened. And understandably so. He ultimately had the following to say after the game:

“I wasn’t mad at Coach [Robert] Saleh. I was mad at the situation. I was more mad at the player, than Coach Saleh. Coach Saleh is a great guy. I have so much respect for him. It was just emotions of the game. I was just sticking up for Jalen [Hurts]. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players. I should have handled it a little bit better than I did. Obviously, I didn’t want that hit to happen on the sideline. I know it happens, and I know it’s football. I was more mad at the situation, not mad at Coach Saleh. He and I talked after the game, and I wished him nothing but luck and he did the same. He’s a friend. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Saleh condemned the Williams hit in his own presser.

“Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that – he knows better. And those are the plays that Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that I think he can be, that we all think he can be.”

Further, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he he a “long talk” with Williams about that play.

The Eagles are thankful that Hurts is OK and seemingly isn’t suffering any effects from that hit.