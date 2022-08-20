Eagles News: Howie Roseman has infused the roster with young talent

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

In Roob’s observations: How a Roseman weakness became a strength - NBCSP

1. Watching every Eagles practice over the last three weeks, one thing that really strikes you is what a remarkable job Howie Roseman has done the last few years replenishing the roster through the draft with young talent. We all know there have been some spectacular misses, and we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on them. But think about this: Since 2018, the Eagles have drafted Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Avonte Maddox, Nakobe Dean, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. That’s an elite nucleus right there. And that doesn’t include free agents (James Bradberry, Haason Reddick), trades (A.J. Brown, Darius Slay) and waiver claims (Marcus Epps). Howie has drafted nine guys in the first three rounds the last three years, and Jalen Reagor looks like the only misfire. Obviously a terrible one. But overall? That’s a heck of a hit rate. Roseman has turned over the roster, and he’s done it while missing the playoffs just once since the Super Bowl season. Impressive stuff.

A trio of Eagles 2021 late round picks have made jumps in their second seasons - PhillyVoice

DE Tarron Jackson. Jackson entered camp as the fourth defensive end, likely to make the team because of a lack of competition at his position. However, with his play on the field, Jackson has likely earned a regular role in the defense as opposed to just a spot on the roster. He could take some snaps away from Derek Barnett. His get-off at the line of scrimmage and his speed around the edge appear to be improved from last season. “That boy look good,” said Brandon Graham. When asked to elaborate, Graham said, “Just making sure he’s staying on his track. As a rusher, you don’t want to have too many false steps and false movements because you only got so much time to get there.” Jackson should be an upgrade on Ryan Kerrigan’s 2021 role.

Training Camp Practice Notes: Eagles outshine the Browns - BGN

The Eagles’ starting offense scored on the Browns’ starting defense. The Browns’ starting offense (notably featuring Jacoby Brissett instead of Deshaun Watson) did not come close to scoring on the Eagles’ starting defense. The Browns’ offense got knocked back by a mix of penalties and good plays by the Birds. Darius Slay jarred the ball loose by bumping Amari Cooper shortly after the passl hit his hands along the right sideline. Haason Reddick clearly got around right tackle Jack Conklin to “sack” Brissett ... but Brissett threw anyway and the pass was knocked down by Marcus Epps.

Eagles Training Camp Day 14 (Second Browns practice) - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the fourteenth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss the defense, Josh Sweat, Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown, Kenneth Gainwell, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Spadaro: Fletcher Cox is still inspired to reach new heights - PE.com

What is the motivation, I ask Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, when you wake up and it’s a football day? He’s been doing it his entire life, the last 11 years in Philadelphia and of course there is the love of the game, and there is the professional side of it and all of that matters. But is there something more specific for Cox, a six-time Pro Bowl player, a four-time All-Pro selection, and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s? When he wakes up in the morning, what motivates him to go out and do it again on the football field, even on a day like today, when it’s a practice day and he’s had thousands of those in his lifetime? “I get to come out here and whip another man’s (butt) and get paid for it,” Cox says, laughing. “I love that challenge and that competition. I can say specifically that my goal every day is to improve myself in something that I love to do. This is a game I’ve played my entire life and I make a living doing it with a bunch of guys around me that I love in an organization that has been great to me. That’s what I think about when I wake up and then go to work. It’s another day doing something that I love to do and that I want to do.”

Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens’ historic preseason win streak matters - NFL.com

Hurts has to become more efficient and effective as a rhythm passer. From dissecting opponents with quick throws and screens to fitting the ball into tight windows at intermediate range, the Eagles’ quarterback must target the entire field to stretch the defense horizontally and vertically. Moreover, Hurts needs to be efficient enough on dropbacks to manage two-minute drills and other late-game situations. He has shown signs of breakout potential, but the Eagles need him to take a big step in his development this season if they’re going to remove any doubts about whether they have their franchise player at the game’s most important position.

