Eagles News: Quez Watkins claims he’s the fastest player in the NFL

Eagles training camp: Quez Watkins says he’s ‘the fastest guy in the NFL’ - PhillyVoice

The Eagles have a pure burner at wide receiver and Quez Watkins knows it. When asked if he’s the fastest player on the Eagles’ roster after Monday’s training camp practice, Watkins, with total confidence, replied, “I’m the fastest guy in the NFL. That’s what I believe and I’m standing on that.” Let’s see what the numbers say! Looking at some of the data provided by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Watkins wasn’t quite the fastest player in the league in 2021, but he was definitely able to turn on the jets. On his 91-yard catch in Week 2 against the 49ers, Watkins reached a maximum speed of 21.62 miles per hours, the 14th-highest mark a player hit last season. The third-year wideout from Southern Miss probably isn’t the fastest player in the NFL, but I respect the bravado coming from a receiver. That’s the energy it takes to be successful at the position.

I stand on what I said…. If you feel someway you line up and see how you compare! — 16 (@Mronesx_) August 1, 2022

Eagles Training Camp Practice Recap: Jordan Davis looking good - BGN

Good practice for Jordan Davis. He saw some first team reps and helped to clog up multiple running attempts. Davis also generated some interior pressure. He’s been active. Davis is huge. This we know. But I think it’s important to note he’s not chunky and squatty by any means. He’s relatively sleek for as much as a 6’6”, 336 pound defensive tackle can be. I missed some of OL vs. DL 1-on-1s while I was watching 7-on-7s. Multiple reporters indicated Davis was (unsurprisingly) a handful to block in these situations. That said, Cam Jurgens was said to have done a good job against Davis, especially when it came to anchoring. Sure enough, Davis admitted after practice that the thing that stood out about Jurgens is his strength.

Eagles Training Camp Day 4 Recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the fourth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss Jordan Davis, Gardner Minshew, Miles Sanders, Cam Jurgens, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Fantasy Football: 10 players with league-winning upside after Round 7 in drafts - PFF

Dallas Goedert should be your No. 1 option at tight end when you miss on the top-five options for multiple reasons: His talent profile mirrors that of the games elite options, which provides him with a higher ceiling when things break his way and a lower floor when they don’t. He goes two rounds after Dalton Schultz and one round after T.J. Hockenson, who are less talented and receiving too much hype due to fantasy managers searching for a place to assign targets. Passing Schultz and Hockenson in Round 6 leaves you open to drafting a differentiating dual-threat quarterback, which is a better bet to help you crush your league. Draft Goedert with confidence as an arbitrage play on George Kittle when you don’t have a tight end heading into Rounds 7 or 8.

Why Eagles are so excited about Epps in a bigger role - NBCSP

After forcing his way into the Eagles’ rotation at safety last season, the 26-year-old Epps arrived at training camp this summer as a presumed starter. And throughout the first week of training camp, Epps has already begun to solidify that belief. As Anthony Harris has been worked back into the defense as he comes back from COVID, Epps has taken every first-team practice rep while the other safety spot has rotated between Harris, K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere. It’s clear that Epps is a more confident player in 2022. That confidence was earned by his play last season and it’s showing up on the practice field.

A different type of grind: Inside the new era of Training Camp - PE.com

What Sirianni and his coaching staff are doing – what all coaches do, since they truly consider themselves teachers first and foremost – is educating the players on the right way to do things. The mental side is absolutely a huge part of the puzzle, so what the Eagles are doing now is making sure the players are in the right place at the right time, that they are playing with instinct rather than thinking through each rep. The physical part is certainly an important component, and with three preseason games and joint practices against both Cleveland and Miami on the schedule later in the month, players are going to have plenty of reps of high-tempo football – real football, preseason style, the old-timers would say – to impress the front office in their efforts to make the 53-man roster and the practice squad. But instead of grinding players down to the nub, the Eagles are emphasizing other ways to gain meaningful reps in practice – whether it’s a morning session or an afternoon walkthrough.

[UPDATE] Cowboys James Washington suffers foot fracture, out at least 2 months - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys situation at wide receiver has been a topic all offseason after they traded away Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency. CeeDee Lamb is their WR1, but after him there is a lot of uncertainty. Washington was brought in as a free agent veteran who could help stabilize the depth chart until Michael Gallup gets back, but now that plan is in danger. The Cowboys may have to go outside the organization and bring in another veteran wide receiver depending on what the final diagnosis for Washington turns out to be. This is definitely one of the worst position groups for the Cowboys to lose a player.

The Washington Commanders 2022 All-Hype Team - Hogs Haven

Starting Quarterback – Carson Wentz 4,600 yds, 35 TD, 7 int. Barring injury or some kind of miracle, Carson Wentz has the starting QB job locked up. No hype there. The reason he makes the All-Hype Team is that, having learned the lessons from the past and now armed with the best set of weapons in his career to date, he will ball out, forcing the Commanders to take up the next two essentially voidable years of his contract. Washington finally has a top-ten starting QB locked up for three years with a manageable cap hit. I have previously expressed my views about the risks and opportunity costs associated with the Wentz trade. There is no place for that sort of negativity in the All-Hype team. We’ll see how this looks by Week 16.

Giants training camp, Day 5: First padded practice takeaways - Big Blue View

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll promised a run-heavy practice on Monday, the first time the Giants worked on full pads. On a misty, gray day at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center that is exactly what Daboll’s Giants delivered. We saw a heavy dose of a mostly traditional NFL-style run game during Monday’s practice. We saw a high number of snaps (I did not count the exact total) with quarterbacks lined up under center. This was, in fact, the first time in training camp I can recall seeing quarterback Daniel Jones lined up under center. Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb each spent considerable time under center as the Giants mixed inside and stretch runs, as well as a couple of pitch plays to the outside with some pass plays, a handful of shotgun runs and a few zone reads/designed quarterback runs.

Deshaun Watson receives 6-game suspension from arbiter - SB Nation

Independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games in the 2022 season, per multiple reports. The suspension stems from allegations that Watson committed multiple acts of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Twenty-four women filed civil suits against Watson seeking damages from their experiences with him. To date, Watson has settled 20 of those suits, leaving four pending. Thirty women also accused the Texans of enabling Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct. The Texans have settled with all 30 women. Two Texas grand juries declined to bring charges against Watson, which isn’t unusual in sexual assault cases. Texas grand juries are closed, and there’s no way to know what evidence prosecutors chose to present. Watson has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Watson’s disciplinary hearing with the league began on Tuesday, June 28, and was presided over by retired federal Judge Sue Lewis Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the league’s disciplinary officer jointly by the NFL and NFLPA, in accordance with the current collective bargaining agreement.

Monday Football Monday #99: Deshaun Watson suspended six games + Interview with Emmit Smith - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Michael Peterson unload their thoughts after Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games and recap some training camp headlines that have stood out to them. Later in the episode RJ Ochoa chats with Emmitt Smith.

