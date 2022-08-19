Training Camp Practice Notes: Eagles outshine the Browns

Today marked the fourteenth Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season. It was the second of the Birds’ two joint sessions against the Cleveland Browns. Here’s what I observed at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. NOTE: The BGN Radio practice recap podcast will be embedded immediately below once it goes live.

EAGLES PRACTICE NOTES

• The Eagles and Browns worked in the red zone today. Once again, my vantage point was from the sideline where I was closer to the field where the Eagles’ offense was working against the Browns’ defense. The Eagles’ defense was on the far field. That is, until the two teams started to scrimmage on one field towards the end of practice. Then I was close for that action.

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: The script was kinda flipped for Hurts in this practice. Whereas he started strong and cooled off a bit on Thursday, he was cold to begin on Friday before heating up.

The bad: Hurts threw an ugly underthrown ball to Zach Pascal in the end zone during 1-on-1. Pascal was targeted underneath in 7-on-7 but the ball, which had a chance to be picked, was broken up. Hurts held the ball too long on a rep where he somehow didn’t see a crossing A.J. Brown running wide open in front of him to the left side of the field. That rep ended with Brown and Britain Covey on the left side of the field with just one Browns defender anywhere near them at all. Hurts had a couple passes that were thrown considerably behind his intended targets. After one of them, Hurts clapped in frustration and Nick Sirianni came over to talk to him. Hurts sailed a pass to Dallas Goedert in the back middle of the end zone. He also sailed a pass to Brown in the end zone on a 11-on-11 rep that started at the 10-yard line. Hurts took a sack after holding the ball while rolling left on another rep from the 10.

The good: Hurts’ first red zone touchdown throw was a back shoulder connection with Quez Watkins. Then he floated a ball to Brown on a fade route where the receiver went up to Moss Greedy Williams for the score. Brown, who said he isn’t one for talking trash, definitely started down at Williams after making that touchdown grab. Hurts completed another pass to Brown in traffic over the middle. Hurts had a good connection with Goedert, who made a big boy catch with his hands extended above his head for the score. Hurts was juiced for that play and celebrated by high-fiving his top tight end after that rep. Then Hurts threw an accurate pass to Brown in the front right corner of the end zone as the receiver was able to keep two feet in before going out.

The mixed: Hurts led the Eagles to a touchdown in their driving red zone series against the Browns’ starting defense. His first pass was a good completion to Goedert over the middle. He then had two passes tipped at the line of scrimmage before lofting a ball left to Goedert in the end zone. The Eagles went for a two-point conversion since they were down eight points in this scenario but they failed to get it with Hurts taking a sack. Lane Johnson allowed the pressure by getting beaten by Isaac Rochell.

I was between stock even and stock up before looking back at my notes. After review, I don’t think it’s unfair to say it was a mixed day. If you weigh the end of practice scenario more than the 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 action, there’s a strong case for stock up. But then the opposite could be said for yesterday. Overall, I was more encouraged by Hurts on Thursday than I was on Friday. Closer to up than down, though.

Stock even.

• JALEN HURTS STOCK TRACKER OVERVIEW

Day 1: Stock even

Day 2: Stock down

Day 3: Stock down

Day 4: Stock even

Day 5: Stock up

Day 6: Stock down

Day 7: Stock even

Day 8: Stock up

Day 9: Stock even

Day 10: Stock up

Day 11: Stock down

Day 12: Stock up

Day 13: Stock up

Day 14: Stock even

• EAGLES INJURY NEWS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: James Bradberry (groin), Christian Ellis (hamstring), Javon Hargrave (toe), Jason Kelce (elbow), Miles Sanders (hamstring), Greg Ward (toe)

Sanders has now missed four straight practices. Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are “being precautious with him.”

Bradberry missed his second full practice.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring)

Good to see Calcaterra back in action. He was limited to position drills as he ramps back up but maybe he’ll play on Sunday? If not, we could see him practice more next week.

Calcaterra seemed to be OK despite suffering a scare in this practice. The rookie tight end made a real nice one-handed grab during red zone routes on air (no defense) that led him out of the back corner of the end zone. As he started to slow down out of bounds, he slipped and fell onto pavement/the nearby fence. May have looked worse than it ended up being since he didn’t have to leave right after.

• The Eagles’ starting offense scored on the Browns’ starting defense. The Browns’ starting offense (notably featuring Jacoby Brissett instead of Deshaun Watson) did not come close to scoring on the Eagles’ starting defense. The Browns’ offense got knocked back by a mix of penalties and good plays by the Birds. Darius Slay jarred the ball loose by bumping Amari Cooper shortly after the passl hit his hands along the right sideline. Haason Reddick clearly got around right tackle Jack Conklin to “sack” Brissett ... but Brissett threw anyway and the pass was knocked down by Marcus Epps.

• I saw Josh Sweat sack Deshaun Watson at least twice on Friday afternoon. Sweat also had a sack on Thursday, so he’s looking good.

• Kyzir White continues to have a strong summer. He logged an interception during 1-on-1 and he almost picked Brissett during an 11-on-11 red zone series from the 10-yard line. White’s had a knack for making plays on the ball.

• Nakobe Dean made a play in practice! The rookie linebacker knocked down a Watson pass in the end zone to prevent a Browns touchdown.

• The Eagles should be thankful that the Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for not much in return. Cooper still looks pretty good to me; he definitely turned in some good reps against Philly’s secondary. I saw him score at least one touchdown in 7-on-7 today.

• Kenneth Gainwell got chewed out by Sirianni on the play where the Eagles capped off their red zone drive with the Hurts to Goedert touchdown. Not exactly sure what happened but Sirianni was yelling at him and pulled Gainwell out of the drill. Shane Steichen also looked none too pleased. The stock down summer for Gainwell continues.

• The first team kickoff coverage unit included the following players: Josh Jobe, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor, Marcus Epps, Josiah Scott, Andre Chachere, K’Von Wallace, Patrick Johnson, and Nakobe Dean. (Plus one more guy I couldn’t determine.) Probably not a bad sign for the roster chances of these players.

• Jalen Reagor quietly had a good day. Nothing overly flashy but he caught a touchdown on a crossing route with a throw from Gardner Minshew. Reagor also had another grab in traffic over the middle against the Browns’ second team defense. Trade for him, Cleveland!

• Reid Sinnett had Covey open on an out route and threw a wobbly ball that ended up short.

• Covey dropped an over-the-shoulder attempt but later redeemed himself on a similar play. I’d say Covey belongs on the practice squad more than he does the roster. Of course, he could boost his stock with some good punt/kick returns in the Eagles’ final two preseason games.

• Jack Stoll bobbled a catch before running into the end zone. Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael was NOT happy about seeing him fail to catch that one clean. Also apparently Stoll may have stepped out before getting in for the score.

• Not sure there’s room for Deon Cain on the roster but the 26-year-old receiver continues to make good catches.

• Kennedy Brooks had a nice catch on an angle route in 1-on-1. But he dropped a couple passes in team drills.

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough closed to media access on Saturday before playing a preseason game against the Browns on Sunday starting at 1:00 PM Eastern. Then they’ll be off on Monday before traveling to Florida on Tuesday to practice against the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday.