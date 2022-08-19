Eagles News: Trade for Kareem Hunt?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt - PhillyVoice

With the unhappy Hunt scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, the Browns may as well trade him in what is likely going to be a lost season anyway with Deshaun Watson out for at least 11 games. From the Eagles’ perspective, it would be a shame to have the structure in place to field another elite rushing attack in 2022, only to see it operate at a level below its potential because of the many obvious question marks at running back. Oh, and if the rushing attack is not operating at a high level, what then happens to the passing game? Hunt’s past will be an automatic “no” for some, which is perfectly understandable. But he could also get the team a little closer to a Super Bowl in 2022.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Browns struggle to stop Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith connection - BGN

Boston Scott looked good upon fully returning to practice action. He’s the second best running back on this team, not Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell just hadn’t much juice to offer this summer. Perhaps he’s still bothered by the hip injury he missed some time with. Whatever the case, he’s not having a good camp. Honestly, the Eagles should indeed be looking to add more talent at RB. (Kareem Hunt trade?)

Eagles Training Camp Day 13 - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the thirteenth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss DeVonta Smith, Deshaun Watson, Marlon Tuipulotu, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

NFL position group rankings for 2022: Best and worst units for all 32 teams, including quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher - ESPN

If we exclude quarterback from the conversation, the Eagles have one of the league’s best rosters top to bottom. The offensive line is elite, the offensive skill positions are terrific after the A.J. Brown addition, and the defense looks very good with offseason additions Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, James Bradberry and Jaquiski Tartt in the fold. The big question? Jalen Hurts. It’s a make-or-break season for a quarterback who dominated with his legs in 2021 (QB-high 784 yards and 10 touchdowns), but who needs to get to the next level as a passer (16 touchdowns, 61% completion percentage). If Hurts makes another leap in 2022, the Eagles will be contenders in the NFC.

One-time hotshot DT enjoying impressive Eagles camp after career detour - NBCSP

The Eagles are crazy deep at defensive tackle. In addition to Cox, Jordan Davis, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams, the Eagles have second-year pro Marlon Tuipulotu, a 6th-round pick last year who has also improved since last year. It would be understandable if Wilson was obsessing over what he has to do to make the team. But he’s not. That’s another lesson he’s learned over the last year. Don’t focus on things you can’t control. There’s no point. “Once you start looking ahead, that’s when you get lost,” he said. “That’s what happened to me as a rookie, just looking around, not worrying about today but worrying about tomorrow and the game next week.

One bet we like on every NFC East team: Saquon’s last stand? Bet the over on Barkley’s yardage prop - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (+160, 9.5). Bet to Make: HAASON REDDICK +2500 to lead the NFL in sacks on BetMGM. After a weird career start, in which the Cardinals drafted Reddick to be an off-ball linebacker, to a stint in Carolina, where he was extremely productive next to Brian Burns, Reddick returns home to play in the city where he played his college ball at Temple. The Eagles should be improved everywhere along the defense in 2022, and if that happens, the opportunities to turn pressures into takedowns will be there for Reddick. Take this long-shot bet.

‘Innocent’ and unrepentant Browns’ Deshaun Watson practices against Eagles: Talent trumps everything - NJ.com

The quarterback in the orange No. 4 jersey glided around the pocket, directing the Cleveland Browns’ second-team offense with poise and efficiency. Several times his strong, well-placed throws got the better of Eagles’ second-team defenders. If you’d arrived at Thursday’s Eagles-Browns joint practice with no knowledge of the context, you might have wondered how in the world this guy was the second-team quarterback. He might have been the best athlete on either sideline. But there was a context. One big old, ugly context. Thursday’s practice took place a few hours after Deshaun Watson stood in front of reporters and declared: “I have always stood on my innocence, and I always said that I never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone, and I am continuing to stand on that. ... For us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side. I am going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward ... ”

Spadaro: Eagles handle their business on Day 1 with Browns - PE.com

This was fun. On a picture-perfect day in suburban Ohio, the Eagles and Browns conducted Day 1 of their joint practices and it was worth the wait. A two-week road trip back-ended with preseason games against the Browns and Dolphins was everything the Eagles hoped it would be: Intense, physical, fast, different. Football. “It’s really life-like. You’re playing these other guys, you don’t have the chemistry with them, so it’s really all business out here. Just like a game,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “It’s fun. The intensity, bring it up. They make a play, they cheer. We make a play, we cheer, it’s all in good fun. We’re playing a game and excitement is part of it and that’s what you don’t have when you’re practicing against yourself or in the offseason when you’re doing OTAs. So, it’s fun to get back out here, get a little chippy, and it just brings the intensity up and it makes us all better.”

2022 NFL UDFA Analysis- 1st Cuts - Over The Cap

Dallas is number 3 and they put a massive priority here. Their $1.8M spent on UDFAs is second only to the Eagles as is their $87K average guarantee. Dallas has grown very risk averse in free agency so they are clearly looking to hit with their UDFAs. They have 85% of the players still on the team.

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley ‘fed up’ with criticism of his running style - Big Blue View

“We call ‘em All-Pros with clickers in their hand,” Barkley said. “Running back is a tough position, but it’s easy to be there and watch football and watch on TV or even watch film and stop the clip and say he should have made that cut.” Barkley did acknowledge that Daboll and his staff want a physical running style. “The coaches have been making a point of emphasis of, a running style that we have as a team and the mentality that we have as a team and like I said, I want to do whatever coach wants me to do and that’s been my focus which — trying to be the best running back I can be for the team. “Coach has kind of an emphasis, meaning we want to get more physical, we want to get more downhill.”

13 positions that raise 13 burning questions for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

QB - Can Will Grier take the backup QB job from Cooper Rush? Will Rush have a bounce-back game? Probably. He’s shown he can make plays in the past so it would be strange if he suddenly lost his mojo. If he doesn’t though, the team still has Grier in their pocket as a potential option. Grier missed last week’s game with a groin injury, but we should get a good look at him now.

What Are Their Chances? 2022 Edition - Hogs Haven

The history of running backs with similar draft pedigree does not seem to give Brian Robinson much chance of displacing Antonio Gibson as the primary starter, at around 10%. After the first preseason game, it would be a surprise if Robinson does not start day one. I would give Robinson the best chance of any of these players to well exceed the average rookie season of comparable players.

NFL settles with Deshaun Watson, resulting in 11-game suspension and $5M fine - SB Nation

The NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension applied to Deshaun Watson by independent arbiter Judge Sue Robinson is completed. The NFL was reportedly able to reach a settlement with Watson, and the Browns quarterback will serve an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season and will be hit with a $5 million fine. The fine will be combined with donations from the NFL and the Cleveland Browns, and the $7 million total will be donated to organizations working to prevent sexual misconduct and assault. The suspension stems from multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in civil suits against Watson from 24 different massage therapists he sought massages from over a 17-month period. Reporting from the New York Times revealed that Watson got massages from at least 66 different massage therapists over that time. Sworn statements from the 24 women who filed civil suits against Watson detailed that he contacted them on Instagram to secure their services, he did not show interest in their experience level, qualifications, or even certification, and during the scheduled massages, Watson committed various acts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

