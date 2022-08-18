Eagles vs. Browns joint training camp practice live updates

Today’s an exciting day to be following Philadelphia Eagles coverage.

For the first time all summer, the Birds are practicing against another NFL team.

The Eagles are in Berea, Ohio for their first of two joint training camp practices against the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles and Browns are set to play a preseason game on Sunday but that matchup probably isn’t going to be as interesting or as important as these practices are. The Eagles’ starters won’t play much, if at all, this weekend. They will take plenty of competitive reps against the Browns in practice, though.

The Eagles fared well in their joint training camp practices against the New England Patriots and New York Jets around this time last year. It was a good way to get a gauge on the team entering the 2021 season. Now it’s time to see if they can rise to the challenge and outshine the competition once again.

All eyes will continue to be on Jalen Hurts as he goes up against new defensive looks and players. Can he build on some recent stock up practice performances? To what extent will his pass-catchers thrive?

On the other side of the ball, we’ll get to see how Jonathan Gannon’s defense looks against Deshaun Watson. Top quarterbacks absolutely shredded the Eagles last year so it would be nice to see that not happen. Even more so with it being easy to root against Watson having success.

Practice begins at the Browns’ practice facility at 2:00 PM Eastern. Gannon will address reporters before practice around 1:40 PM. Select Eagles players will speak after practice.

