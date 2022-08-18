Eagles News: Philadelphia projected to have a top 10 offense

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

How Will Every NFL Offense Perform in 2022? - The Ringer

9. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles completely changed their approach in the middle of last year, shifting to a run-heavy scheme with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. The final result? An offense that ranked 11th in efficiency. But their season came to a screeching halt with an ugly offensive performance in the playoffs against the Bucs. Larger samples are more useful than smaller samples, and this was an above-average offense that overachieved in 2021. The Eagles may have the best and deepest offensive line in the NFL. They added wide receiver A.J. Brown to complement DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who finished no. 1 in yards per route run among tight ends last year, and Hurts was one of the best runners in the NFL in 2021. Among 53 players with at least 100 carries, he ranked second behind only Bills QB Josh Allen in success rate. The question is whether Hurts can make strides as a passer. If he can, the Eagles could easily outperform my projected ranking. But even if Hurts is the same guy as he was last season, given the pieces around him, this profiles as a high-floor group.

10 bold, overly optimistic Eagles predictions for 2022 - BGN

Eagles Passing Offense Finishes Top-5 in Efficiency. Would it surprise you to learn that even with Hurts’ issues throwing the football last year that the scaled-down passing game still ranked 14th in DVOA? That’s with a full season of Jalen Reagor getting starter’s reps, DeVonta Smith in his rookie season and Quez Watkins in his first full year as a starting wide receiver. A.J. Brown is the new No. 1 and brings the size and game-breaking ability that should make them dangerous in the middle of the field, with Smith and Watkins doing damage on the outside. Zach Pascal has looked outstanding in training camp thus far, Dallas Goedert should be one of the best volume tight ends in football, and the running backs will catch their fair share, too. Don’t discount the advantage of Hurts having another full year with the same head coach and offensive coordinator. Consistency is the key to sustainability, and the offense should run even cleaner in their second full season together. Given that, and the additional talent, the Eagles will be a top-five passing offense in the NFL.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.70: Moving through the preseason - BGN Radio

Following week one of the preseason, RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton recap the biggest takeaways from each team in the division.

10 things I’ll be watching at Eagles-Browns joint practices - PhillyVoice

2) It is no secret to the 31 other teams around the league that Andre Dillard and/or Jalen Reagor are available for trade. Dillard has had his best summer by far, while Reagor has also been more consistent. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the 31 other teams around the league aren’t just going to take Howie Roseman’s word for it that those guys are now good. But, scouts talk, and they’re more apt to believe what they hear from people in Cleveland’s and Miami’s front offices than the Eagles’. Anyone buying that logic? Well, whatever. Perhaps a team or two will come calling if Dillard and Reagor continue their encouraging summers.

Comings, Goings and Other Stuff - Iggles Blitz

Reed Blankenship is a good tackler. He’s good in run support. Downhill player with good burst to the ball. I don’t have a good feel for him in coverage. He will need to continue playing well to make a serious push for a roster spot. I do think he’s a good scheme fit because of his ability to play deep safety and be effective vs run and pass. He has good range in the pass game. He attacks downhill in the run game.

Eagles-Browns joint practices: What to expect from each team - The Athletic

I think Reagor absolutely would be a potential target for the Browns, who were always betting on some of their young receivers to take an August leap that just hasn’t happened to this point. There’s not much chance the Browns would trade Hunt straight up for Reagor, so it would come down to compensation, money and the Browns actually wanting to trade Hunt. Hunt is still due a little over $4.5 million for the season — and a healthy Hunt is worth that. Going back to March, he was always going to be more valuable to the Browns than anything he’d bring back in a trade. Just going off positional numbers and the apparent readiness of rookie running back Jerome Ford, there’s no doubt Cleveland will eventually field calls on Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson. But the team will have to find the right trade to move either of them, and the Browns will keep four running backs before they take less than the proper value. D’Ernest Johnson, to me, has always been the more likely trade candidate because he’s only making around $2 million this year — and because he doesn’t have the injury history or the off-field history that Hunt does. Johnson isn’t the playmaker that Hunt is, but he proved last year that he’s more than just a utility guy.

The CeeDee Lamb injury “scare” underscores how fragile depth is for Dallas Cowboys at wide receiver - Blogging The Boys

When the Cowboys began their joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, it was noted that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would not be participating with what was described as a foot injury. The alarm bells were about to go off. Thankfully this is not actually a thing and it was later revealed that Lamb has a cut on his foot which is why the Cowboys held him out (although that does sound painful and inconvenient). They also mentioned that he would not be practicing on Thursday against L.A. either. Had this, in fact, been a real injury while we are still only beginning the second half of August, the Cowboys’ starting wide receiver trio would likely have been Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, and Jalen Tolbert. This is noy a wise way to operate. It is true that Lamb is fine, just as it is true that at some point Michael Gallup will be back and so will James Washington, but is this not evidence that they can all be gone?

The mishandling of the brand: the continuing failure of leadership on the business side of the Washington Commanders franchise - Hogs Haven

With training camp closer to the end than the beginning, and final roster cutdowns just two weeks away, the franchise is limping along the same now as it has been for 23 years, and that’s unfortunate. In Washington, it’s situation normal, with Dan Snyder making the same sorts of bad decision that have defined his entire tenure as the team owner. Jason Wright was hired to be the antidote to Dan Snyder. He was made Team President so that we’d have a serious professional with serious skills in charge. But it hasn’t worked. Whether Jason Wright simply isn’t strong enough to overcome his boss’s worst tendencies, or whether Wright is, himself in accord with Dan Snyder and enabling him, the result is the same. Jason Wright’s team is not succeeding at building a well-respected model NFL franchise; instead, he is overseeing a string of embarrassments and bad results that are helping to perpetuate the national narrative that the Commanders franchise is a clownshow run by incompetents. Washington fans deserve much much better.

Giants need more — much more — from ‘enigma’ WR Kenny Golladay - Big Blue View

The level of vitriol aimed by fans at New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t quite reached that of Yankee outfielder Aaron Hicks (or pre-trade Joey Gallo). It is, though, obviously there. And obviously understandable. Golladay Giants’ fans frustrated by years of losing and by the mistakes of the previous regime that have prolonged a dark period for the franchise that has now lasted a decade. When Golladay failed to make a play early in training camp, a fan jeered him because of his contract. When Golladay dropped a pass during the preseason opener, and appeared to be lackadaisical while doing it, Giants Twitter (and Big Blue View commenters) lit him up. When fans watch training camp videos like the two below, they can’t help but point out the difference in athleticism between the 6’4, 213-pound Golladay and some of his smaller, shiftier teammates.

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers - Acme Packing Company

Not only does Fulgham have prior experience with Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers, but he’s coming off of training camp under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers’ previous offensive coordinator. This is important to note as Green Bay is light on receiver bodies, particularly in the context of their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor continues to look primed for second-year leap - Pats Pulpit

Nelson Agholor’s first year in New England did not steal the show. After signing a two-year, $22 million contract last offseason, he posted just 473 yards and three touchdowns. Entering Year 2, Agholor’s future with the Patriots was questionable due to his contract’s structure. Plus, with the addition of second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, who shares a similar skillset as the veteran, many thought Agholor could be moved. While trading him would help the Patriots in the finance books, he’s proving a potential move could hurt them on the field. Agholor has been the team’s best receiver at times throughout training camp. That was again the case against the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, where he highlighted his strong showing by hauling in a slot fade over three Carolina defenders in the end zone.

NFL University #53: Derwin James Extension, Deshaun Watson Decision, & Preseason Reactions - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the Derwin James extension that resets the safety market in the NFL. According to ESPN, there could be a decision from the NFL on Deshaun Watson today or tomorrow. Week 1 of the NFL preseason came with plenty of hype–but we probably need to slow things down a little bit.

