Eagles defense preview: 5 questions and answers

The season is nearly here! As well as looking at the preseason games, I wanted to write something looking back at the Eagles offense and defense and considering what schematic changes we will see this season. If you missed the offense piece, go back and read it here.

For this article, I spoke to Ryan Sasaki (known as @ChipWagoneer) who is one of the brightest football minds around. I asked him 5 questions about the Eagles defense moving forward and we discussed each topic. It was a great football conversation and I have tried to convey our conversation the best I could in this article, with some film clips to help explain what we are talking about.

1. Will the Eagles secondary go back to more 2-high shells?

The league is moving to a 2-high world. This has been a clear trend the past few years, with pretty much all defensive coordinators (except Gus Bradley, sorry Colts fans) following Vic Fangio’s lead and implementing more 2-high shells. It is pretty clear to see why, as everyone moved to a ‘Legion of Boom’ style cover 3, NFL offenses started taking advantage of the 1 on 1 matchups on the outside and throwing it outside the numbers. I think Jim Schwartz was a great defensive coordinator, but we all remember those bad days watching Jalen Mills or Rasul Douglas struggle on an island with very little safety support. With yards per attempts going up and up, defensive coordinators decided it was time to sacrifice the 8 man boxes and start stopping explosive plays in the passing game by having more 2-high shells.

The 2-high shells defense has largely worked around the league. EPA per play dropped around the league last year. Defenses won the schematic battle (just about) last year and many teams struggled to adjust to this. The wide-zone offense

So good news, the Eagles defense was fantastic with these 2-high shells right?! Sadly, no. We all know what happened.

Sigh... No disguise, obvious 2 high soft zone look. Easy completion followed by missed tackle in the open field. Why did we go back to this style early on? This gives me bad flashbacks to the passive zone D we used to see. pic.twitter.com/vArwylrjJX — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 4, 2022

The Eagles didn’t seem to be able to do what has made other 2-high teams so successful for most of the year. Teams aren’t just sticking in 2-high shells, they are using the 2-high look to rotate to other coverages. They are rotating the safety post snap and using the 2-high look pre-snap to get to other coverages. The Eagles just didn’t do this effectively and gave up a ridiculous amount of completions to almost any good quarterback.

Justin Herbert is the 5th QB to complete 80-plus percent of his passes against the Eagles this season.



Between 1950-2020, Eagles allowed just 6 QBs to complete 80-plus percent of their throws (min. 25 attempts), per ESPN Stats & Info. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 8, 2021

Once again, just a bit too passive for my liking. This is 3rd down, move the CB/S just a yard or two up. Be more aggressive in big spots... pic.twitter.com/NY4swhukIm — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) October 18, 2021

So what did the Eagles do as the season progressed? They actually started to run a lot more single-high press man coverage which is not what I expected the Eagles to do, at all.

Slay has been exceptional this year, barely ever highlighted him getting beat so it is only fair to show McLaurin beat him once! I also include this as it highlights that the Eagles are still a single-high defense now, which is not what I was expecting after the first few weeks. pic.twitter.com/P7piMHkDFp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 23, 2021

The Buccaneers playoff game was a brilliant example of the Eagles wanting to be a 2-high zone defense but being unable to do it effectively and then turning to more single-high with press coverage. It was almost a microcosm of the season.

Eagles all22 defense thread v. Bucs - let's go. We all know the first drive was too passive on the back end. On 3rd and 2, dropping this deep in zone coverage is just basically giving up a first down. I feel like the Bucs tempo really stopped the Eagles from making any changes. pic.twitter.com/QQhN3iVtn3 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 19, 2022

Again, cover 1 robber w/ late safety rotation. The Eagles studied the Saints game! Maddox deals with Evans well & does a good job funneling him to the inside defenders. Singleton never looks comfortable in man but surprisingly the Bucs didn't attack him much and he played well. pic.twitter.com/muro4a4JRz — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 19, 2022

The Eagles D has gone to press man coverage. You absolutely cannot complain Gannon has not adjusted this game. I expect the Bucs to adjust now but credit where it is due, the defense has bounced back nicely. — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 16, 2022

My personal opinion on the Eagles secondary, is that the Eagles are going to move back to a lot more 2-high rather than single-high. If you look at the current group of Eagles safeties, I don’t see a natural centerfield safety there and Bradberry excelled in zone coverage last year (more on this in question 2). I asked Ryan if he agreed with my feeling on Gannon and he did agree with my premise.

“The move to single-high was out of necessity, they had to change things up, I wonder if Sirianni wasn’t happy with Gannon and spoke to him. The defense at the start of the season was 2 deep, rush the same 4, play off coverage, and was the most vanilla defense you could possibly run. Gannon likes a conservative approach on the backend. We are going to see more 2 deep zone next year”

Pre-snap 2-high shells aren’t going away. The running game is going to continue to make a comeback as NFL offenses decide the best way to defeat the 2-high shells is to simply run the ball against a lighter box. Get used to it!

2. Will the Eagles use more man coverage next season?

For the rest of the article, I am probably going to defend Gannon quite a bit (which may surprise you) but I do have a little concern that the Eagles will go a bit too zone heavy and be predictable. The Eagles ran zone coverage a little too much at the start of last season and it was a bit too predictable, just ask Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert went 16-of-16 against the Eagles zone coverage Sunday. That's tied for the 3rd-most completions without an incompletion against zone since 2016.



Per ESPN metrics/NFL Next Gen. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 8, 2021

However, I think there are lots of things the Eagles will do differently next year and I will get to them later, but I don’t expect to see a lot more man coverage.

If anything, with the recent addition of James Bradberry who excels in zone coverage, I think the Eagles might run even more zone coverage.

James Bradberry film thread... Largely from this past season but not all clips are. Very evident early on he is very, very good in zone coverage and will be brilliant in quarters. Elite at knowing when to pass the deep route off to a safety. You see it time and time again. pic.twitter.com/0scvS4tJgl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 26, 2022

I remember highlighting this play as an aspect that Hurts needs to improve on but forgot it was Bradberry. Really good timing and knowing when to pass the deep route onto the safety whilst trying to lure the QB into throwing the route coming into his zone. He excels at this. pic.twitter.com/HIVIWswkMe — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 26, 2022

And as I mentioned recently in my film piece on them, both Maddox and Slay played really well in zone coverage last year too.

I can’t lie, I expect the Eagles to run a heavy dose of zone coverage next year and although it worries me a little, as long as Gannon is willing to adjust when things go wrong, I’m not too concerned. Yet!

3. How will the Eagles force more incompletions next year?

The Eagles allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 69.97% (lol) of their passes this past year. That was the worst in the NFL, which doesn’t shock anyone. How much does this really matter though? This is how the defense ranked last year.

Now obviously you do not want to be the worst in the NFL in terms of completion % allowed and we all know exactly why the Eagles ranked this badly. They ran a passive defense with little disguised coverage throughout most of the season, with poor results. I highlighted this frequently and it was very annoying.

Eagles Defense all22 thread v Chargers. Good example of why Eagles D is seen as 'passive'. Its not 2High zone. Its single high man coverage. So its not 'scheme' but its 3rd down and CBs are clearly coached to prevent big play. There's no disguise. Its too easy! pic.twitter.com/fbWCP90Tgt — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 9, 2021

Now I have some bad news Eagles fans, I think Gannon is naturally very conservative and I think the Eagles will continue to give up a high percentage of completions. While I am not saying this is perfect, I am going to defend Gannon a little bit here and say that I do understand why Gannon is conservative, despite it being annoying at time.

A hugely underrated part of the Eagles defense last year was how good they were at not giving up explosive plays. This Data is from Sharp Football Analysis.

It was evident on film last year that the Eagles secondary was really well coached on the back end and were good at preventing explosive plays.

Continue to be impressed with Eagles coverage in recent weeks. Good zone discipline, tight to defenders. Slay doesn't bite on TE seam & Singleton is aware of WR in his area. pic.twitter.com/nldAFDKyOs — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 30, 2021

Despite saying all of this, I am optimistic the Eagles defense will actually lower the completion percentage of opposing quarterbacks because they started doing something towards the end of last season, disguising coverages!

This INT is a perfect example of confusing a young QB. Eagles run a disguise from 2high to single high with both safeties dropping down and Epps sprinting back as single high. Wilson expects comeback to be open in middle v C2 but it isn't. He either then skies it or throws away pic.twitter.com/S9oQxl6Rmv — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 8, 2021

We also saw some more sim pressures, more on that later though…

Eagles started to disguise coverage more later. Edwards w/ late blitz and 48 (Johnson) dropping out. Avery drops into coverage and does a good job stopping early. McLeod ends up in the middle and Maddox takes the deep half. Superb rush by Sweat - he was awesome this game. pic.twitter.com/IGhoC6GaA9 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 4, 2022

My very, very optimistic take, is that Gannon didn’t use any disguised coverage or late movement at the start of the season as he needed time to teach the Eagles defense the new scheme. Therefore, if we start seeing some more coverage disguise from the start of the season, we should see the completion percentage drop. Don’t expect to see the Eagles start playing press man frequently or blitzing 5 all the time, I just don’t think that’s Gannon’s style.

4. What will Jordan Davis do to the Eagles defense?

Go back to question 1, sometimes football is a very simple game. When defenses turn to more 2-high shells by an extra man out of the box, what does that do to a team’s run defense? Well, it probably makes it weaker.

Football Outsiders has the Chargers DL ranked one spot lower than Eagles DL vs run (31 to 30). Chargers ranked 28th in open field yards (runs that earn more than 10 yards past LOS). They allow a league worst 5.19 adjusted line yards up the middle — Chris Infante (@Infante54) November 1, 2021

No surprise to see the Chargers here, as head coach Brandon Staley is all about the modern 2-high approach.

This is why Jordan Davis will be absolutely vital to the Eagles defense this year. You cannot overstate his importance to this Eagles defense. The Eagles will want to run more of these 2-high shells which means they will have more 7 man boxes. With a light box, it is imperative that you have a big nose tackle who can 2-gap, take up a lot of space and free up other defenders to make a play on the ball. The Eagles have done a lot of exciting things this off-season, but nothing will be more important that adding Jordan Davis in my opinion.

Remember, just because someone isn’t on the stat sheet, doesn’t mean they aren’t important.

.@ravens @BrandonW_66 is a world class nose tackle; doing what he is meant to do. Just CLOG things up. 3 Texans can’t budge him. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/0uYD9ITDKr — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 24, 2020

I asked Ryan about the impact he thinks Jordan Davis should have on this defense and we agreed on his impact.

“Jordan Davis is the one player who really gives me hope. I really was not pleased with Gannon last season but if he wants his safeties back etc, its clear that the front 7 simply have to be able to stop the run. If you are going to be light in the box, you need a huge body in the middle of the defense. Specifically targeting a bigger body nose tackle, allows you to run more odd man fronts which can help stop the run’.

5. Will the Eagles blitz more?

This may be controversial, but I don’t care if the Eagles really blitz a great deal more. The Eagles blitz rate was pretty low last year at about 20% which ranks about 30th lowest in the year. I love an effective blitz and sack as much as anyone, and I do think making quarterbacks uncomfortable by blitzing is massively important, but I am happy for the Eagles to do it a different way. I’m not the only one thinking this either, clearly!

I'm not sure anyone on #Eagles will dip into double digit sacks, but I see a legit 8-9 DL that can get after the QB



This group is incredibly deep. Lots of personnel packages/fronts



Many want DC Gannon to increase his 30th ranked blitz frequency but I'm not so sure they need to — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 10, 2022

The importance for the Eagles next year is to be more unpredictable with their fronts. They have to confuse the quarterback and making him uncomfortable by not making it obvious what players are coming after the quarterback. Whether the Eagles send 4 or 5 is not the most important part, what it is important is that the opposing quarterback does not know who will be rushing. We didn’t see this last year, anywhere near enough. It was far too basic.

This is something that Jim Schwartz used to be great at doing on 3rd down.

We also saw Todd Bowles confuse Jalen Hurts in the playoff game last year by being unpredictable with his fronts. Even when the rush didn’t get there, it badly affected Hurts’ confidence in the pocket.

Bowles with a blitz. I wish the Eagles had more obvious hot routes against blitzes but if Hurts does stand tall in the pocket here Goedert comes open before Hurts is pressured. Hurts really did not look comfortable against this D and he dropped his eyes big time. pic.twitter.com/lS5cgmrqeI — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 18, 2022

In defense of Gannon, the Eagles didn’t have many good blitzing linebackers last year. This is not the case this year. I asked Ryan whether he wanted to see the Eagles blitz more or not. Similarly, he was not massively focused on the idea of a blitz, but was focused more on being more unpredictable in the front 7 and also using alignment to create more one on one matchups.

“If you want to play 2 deep safeties, the only hope is more disguise in the front 7 and use more shifts. If you don’t want to blitz, you have to send different guys. The good news is with the addition of Reddick and Nakobe Dean, we now have players that get after the quarterback. This will give Gannon more flexibility from a sim pressure perspective. If we aren’t seeing sim pressure and we’re just seeing a front 4 rush with the same people, we are going to struggle. To run sim pressure effectively you need linebackers who can rush the quarterback”.

Gannon can also be use more creative alignments in order to set up one on one matchups for his pass rushers. For example, you can put Reddick on wide 9, Cox in 4i technique and other creative stuff to get your best pass rusher in one on one matchups. If you want to be safe on the backend, something has to give upfront”.

Ryan mentioned sim pressures and you may have also heard of creepers recently. Creepers/simulated pressures and just pressures that bring a 2nd or 3rd level defender in exchange for dropping a 1st level defender on the defensive line. They aren’t blitzes as you aren’t bringing 5 men, so they are safer than blitzing as they don’t sacrifice a number in coverage. Here’s an easy example of one.

Nice Saf blitz w/ Tampa rotation



Birddog is a term used to describe the coverage rotation from MOFC to MOFO



Love the addition of the Saf Creeper from a "base" look; creates "comfort" by utilizing a static look



I call this pressure #Saints (Saf to TE)#ArtofX × @FilmBuddyApp pic.twitter.com/dox8FnG0IC — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) June 17, 2022

It’s obvious to see why defensive coordinators love these pressures. The Bucs defense ended up with a free rusher on the left side of the line, despite only rushing 4.

There is no excuses now for Gannon not to run these pressures with players like Reddick and Nakobe Dean who excel at getting after the quarterback.

Once again, the anticipation and timing of the blitz is perfect. The Eagles didn't blitz their LBs much at all last year but none of them had the skillset that Dean has. pic.twitter.com/gZWkg6nzt6 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 21, 2022

In a lot of blitzing clips he looks unblocked but he's actually just beaten the OL and shot through the gap too quickly. He does a great job disguising the blitz here too and can explode from a standstill position without having to cheat and get closer to the LOS. pic.twitter.com/cu7umrEjxw — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) May 21, 2022

That will do for this one, as always, comments and feedback appreciated!