Eagles News: Philadelphia’s top bounce-back candidate

Let's get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL bounce-back candidates: What went wrong for 32 struggling players, including Alvin Kamara, Baker Mayfield, plus 2022 outlooks - ESPN+

James Bradberry, CB. PFF grade in 2021: 62.8. What went wrong: After a career-best season in 2020, Bradberry had arguably a career-worst campaign in 2021. He allowed the highest completion percentage of his six-year career by a wide margin (65.2%). It’s not too worrisome, however, as his ball production was still there, with four picks and 13 pass breakups. Outlook for 2022: Early signs indicate Bradberry is poised to bounce back. He has had one of the best training camps of any player on the Eagles’ roster, routinely coming up with pass breakups and making life tough on the likes of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Bradberry likes it best when he is asked to play a healthy mixture of man and zone coverages, which should be a match for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system. [BLG Note: Bradberry’s had a pretty good camp. One would hope the injury he picked up on Tuesday isn’t too serious.]

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown for the play of the day - BGN

There was a flashy play where Hurts very quickly got ‘sacked’ by Haason Reddick but kept the rep going by rolling to his left and firing a high strike to Smith, who made an impressive leaping grab tight along the sideline while managing to tap both of his feet inbounds. With the offense eventually moving into goal-to-go territory, Hurts capped off a drive with an easy throw to a wide open Goedert. Hurts’ best throw of camp came in this practice. He demonstrated a fast release and really good zip on a ball down the right sideline to hit A.J. Brown in stride for a catch-and-run touchdown. Josh Jobe and K’Von Wallace were the ones trailing in coverage on that play. Let’s see if Hurts can build on this performance with some good showings against the Browns! That would be pretty encouraging for his outlook. Stock up.

Eagles Training Camp Day 12 - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the twelfth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss DeVonta Smith, Noah Togiai, Kenneth Gainwell, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Eagles 2022 training camp: Updated locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots - PhillyVoice

We originally had 34 locks. That number is now up to 42. Congratulations to Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Sua Opeta, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Davion Taylor, and Zech McPhearson. You all have the team made, barring an injury or a trade or anything weird. Don’t do anything crazy to mess it up.

2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team - NFL.com

JORDAN DAVIS: Whether he begins the season as a starter or not is irrelevant. Davis is going to play and he’s going to create problems for blocking schemes across the league. LB Nakobe Dean has Eagles fans buzzing, but every linebacker’s job is going to get easier in Philly with the big man eating up blocks. Davis is unlikely to post the type of production to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration, but if he requires additional game-planning by opposing offenses, he’s certainly doing his job.

NFL Draft 2022: How are all 32 first-round picks faring in the preseason? - The Athletic

No. 13: Jordan Davis, DL, Philadelphia Eagles. After a great preseason game and a viral camp highlight, the hype for the Eagles nose tackle seems to be peaking. And, according to Bo Wulf of The Athletic, Davis’ overall camp performance has been fantastic. But we shouldn’t expect an enormous role for Davis. The Eagles already had a talented defensive line and will be switching between four-man and three-man fronts throughout the season, limiting Davis’ initial participation. But what we will see should be explosive.

Fantasy Football: Utilization takeaways from Preseason Week 1 - PFF

The Eagles were a pass-heavy team early last season before shifting to a run-focused approach. The 100% dropback rate doesn’t mean they will be pass-heavy this year, but they are undoubtedly focused on ironing out the kinks in their passing game.Sanders’ involvement on the first drive is encouraging, but it is hard to get overly excited with Gainwell and Scott not playing.

Eagles practice: Dallas Goedert continues to star; Kenny Gainwell struggles; the safety issue - Inquirer

Kenny Gainwell seemed like a Year 2 guy poised to take a leap. But I haven’t seen him take that next step — at least so far in camp. He missed some time with a hip injury and could still be slowed by the setback, but he fumbled on Sunday and had a couple of drops today. The first drop was a tough one, as Hurts’ toss into the end zone was a touch behind the running back. But Gainwell got his hands on the ball and those are the types of catches he’ll need to make if he’s to be a threat in the passing game. He just flat-out dropped a ball on a flat route later on. Gainwell opened last season as the No. 2 running back, but a series of missteps dropped him on the depth chart behind Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. Howard is gone and while Scott can fill the backup role, if the Eagles aren’t confident about their depth behind Sanders, they may want to take a gander at the market. Either way, it may benefit them to add a north-to-south complement to Sanders.

Spadaro: 6 thoughts about the offense - PE.com

2. The Eagles are very good at wide receiver. Brown is everything he was advertised to be, and maybe more. He is a lead-by-example guy whose work ethic and incredible obsession with being perfect shows in the way he plays – the way he creates separation with his strength, the natural ball-catching abilities he has, the concentration he exhibits. It’s really going to be fascinating to see how Smith and DeVonta Smith team up, and how defenses scheme to cover them. Add in Quez Watkins, who is having one of the most underrated summers here, and the performance of the versatile and productive Zach Pascal, along with the veterans Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward, and the Eagles have a receiving corps that can attack defenses in a lot of ways.

What the Seahawks are getting in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - Field Gulls

So, thinking about it from the perspective of Arcega-Whiteside as a tight end/receiver who can line up wide, in the slot or on the end of the line and contribute to the running game, while also offering significant contributions on special teams, and it’s not hard to see why Pete Carroll would be tempted to make this move. It was barely five months ago that the Seahawks signed a tight end with just 900 career receiving yards to a three-year, $24M contract, and for those who like PFF grades, Arcega-Whiteside grades out as a better blocker than Will Dissly. Before the Husky faithful come out in full force in the comments, that is not to say that he’s better than Dissly, just that PFF gives him a higher grade.

Pete Carroll: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside brings something unique - PFT

“This is a guy we really liked coming out,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s an aggressive catcher. A contested catch guy is what we really liked about him, so strong and physical. He made a lot of big plays. He was a go-to guy in the program at Stanford. He’s unique. He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 [pounds] coming out and he’s like 230 now. He was playing some tight end for them, which we like all of that, that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys and this guy brings something possibly unique.”

Broncos waived wide receiver Travis Fulgham - Mile High Report

Fulgham, 26, was a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins before joining the Broncos last season. He has 38 receptions for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Update: Washington releases Troy Apke; roster is now at 86 players ahead of today’s deadline - Hogs Haven

Cornerback Da’Vante Bausby is a former AAF and USFL player who has also been active for 26 NFL games in 4 healthy seasons. Despite having just been signed on August 4th, I thought he had a decent chance of sticking to the roster for the entire preseason, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Giants training camp takeaways, 8/16: Roster moves, Ring of Honor, Tyrod Taylor, and a light practice - Big Blue View

First-team reps for Tyrod Taylor? Daboll said there “might” come a time in training camp where backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor gets a few first-team reps, but that would “absolutely not” be a reflection on Daniel Jones. Daboll said if Taylor were to get reps he would pick a situation mid-drill where Taylor would come on and replace Jones, because that is the situation a backup quarterback can find himself in. “I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in on a split second,” Daboll said. “You prepare like you’re a starter. But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.” Daboll reiterated that he has “full confidence” in Jones.

Seems Matt Waletzko will wind up on injured reserve soon, heightening Cowboys need for tackle depth - Blogging The Boys

When the Dallas Cowboys were done in Denver it seemed more apparent than ever that this team is in critical need of depth at the tackle position. Josh Ball was not exactly ready for the challenge presented. This would be fine for a player experiencing the professional game for the first time if they were coming along as a developmental prospect on a team, but there is more at stake here. Ball is currently the main candidate to be the team’s swing tackle behind Tyron Smith. Yes, the Tyron Smith who has missed time six years in a row. Needless to say swing tackle is an important position around these parts so Ball on his own is not enough. In the Cowboys’ defense, their plan was not for him to go at it alone but rather to compete with fifth-round rookie Matt Waletzko who unfortunately was hurt at the beginning of camp. It seems like it may be a while before we see Waletzko in any serious capacity.

Decoldest Crawford’s air conditioning commercial is the best use of the NIL yet - SB Nation

The first year of the NIL in college sports has produced an endless amount of headlines about how players getting paid is ruining the purity of collegiate athletics. NCAA leaders love to talk about how they are “extremely concerned” about the direction of college sports, while football coaches are taking shots at each other in press conferences over alleged dirty recruiting tactics. Meanwhile, there have been a ton of positives for players who are finally able to be properly compensated for their talents (and all the money they bring their schools). The NIL has particularly been a boon for female college athletes, and has also kept some great talents at the college level who would have otherwise bounced to chase professional dollars.

...

