Eagles trim roster down to 85 player limit

The Philadelphia Eagles officially trimmed their roster down to 85* players on Tuesday afternoon. The team was required to do so as part of the league-wide cuts down from 90.

The Eagles’ roster stood at 88 after releasing two players on Sunday. Here are the three moves that got them down to 85:

Jimmy Moreland waived/injured

Lance Lenoir waived/injured

Jared Mayden waived/injured

JIMMY MORELAND

The Eagles originally claimed Moreland off waivers from the Houston Texans back in May. He was practicing as a backup nickel cornerback before suffering an ankle injury that caused him to miss a number of practices. Moreland was always facing an uphill battle with the Eagles having a lot of young cornerback bodies battling for one or two roster spots.

LANCE LENOIR

Lenoir joined the Eagles right as training camp begun. He had a few nice moments but he was way down the pecking order at his position. And then he apparently got hurt somehow. (He wasn’t listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s practice.)

JARED MAYDEN

Mayden is the most notable cut from the trim down to 85. He actually played 38 defensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps with the Eagles last season. Mayden even made some nice plays during OTAs ... but his flashes didn’t carry over to camp. And then he sustained an ankle injury.

...

These three players will revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve list, assuming they go unclaimed on waivers. From there, they will either be stashed away for the season or eventually waived off IR with injury settlements.

*The Eagles actually have 86 players under contract but Matt Leo doesn’t count against the limit due to his exempt status.

UPCOMING ROSTER CUT DEADLINES

Tuesday, August 23 (4:00 PM ET) — Down to 80 players

Tuesday, August 30 (4:00 PM ET) — Down to 53 players

Elsewhere in roster cut news, the Denver Broncos waived Travis Fulgham. How the mighty have fallen.