Live updates from Eagles training camp practice: Day 12

Tracking all the news right here.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: AUG 02 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 training camp schedule resumes today with the team’s final practice open in full to media at the NovaCare Complex. The next four training camp practices will be joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

The Birds will begin practicing today around 10:00 AM Eastern. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s press conference will begin around 9:40 AM. Select Eagles players will address reporters after practice.

