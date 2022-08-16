Eagles News: Jordan Davis “looks like a big problem”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jordan Davis’ presence, George Pickens’ impact and more: 6 preseason thoughts - The Athletic

1. Jordan Davis looks like a problem — a big problem. There was discussion about whether or not it was prudent to draft a nose tackle in the top 15. The Eagles believed in Davis’ value and drafted him 13th overall. His low sack total was a concern in college and his value as a pass rusher is to be determined but he made his presence as a run stuffer known quickly against the Jets’ starting offensive line. [...] Davis showed off his elite movement skills for a player his size and made the back cut again to the middle of the defense where he was tackled for a short gain. Davis is going to be a handful in the middle of the Eagles defense and allow them to play with light boxes because of his ability to disrupt the run. In this system, he doesn’t need to rack up tackles to be effective. He just needs to make the running back dance in the backfield to buy time for second- and third-level defenders to fit the run.

Grades and snap counts for all 32 first-round picks after preseason Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season - PFF

13. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DI JORDAN DAVIS, GEORGIA. Preseason Week 1 Grade: 66.9. Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 13Jordan Davis tallied one hurry and a defensive stop on his 13 snaps. A missed tackle dragged down his grade, but it was immediately clear what he will be capable of at this level. Davis was the player in pursuit when Zach Wilson injured his knee scrambling from the pocket.

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks - BGN

While he’s mostly played nickel corner in the NFL, Amadi does have safety experience. It’s possible the Eagles will be looking to utilize him on the back end of their defense, especially since they’re not loaded at that spot. A position change didn’t exactly work out for JJAW (he’s reportedly moving back to WR instead of continuing as a TE in Seattle, by the way) ... but maybe it could help Amadi? And/or maybe the Eagles value his special teams ability? Amadi should hardly be considered a lock to make the Eagles’ 53-player roster just because they traded for him. But he’ll have a shot to impress his new team over the next couple weeks. He has a better chance of being useful to this year’s squad than JJAW ever did.

Trade! Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for JJ Arcega-Whiteside - Field Gulls

Amadi’s spot on the Seahawks’ depth chart was looking dicey given the return of Justin Coleman, not to mention the possibility of rookie Coby Bryant playing nickel corner, as well as Marquise Blair. He was due to make $2.5 million in base salary so he was in line to be cut, but it’s always a plus when you can get something in return instead of just releasing a player. This trade is thoroughly amusing not for Amadi, whom I wish the best in Philadelphia and still believe could be a serviceable contributor on special teams and as an extra defensive back, but entirely because Eagles fans have been thoroughly frustrated with the decision to draft Arcega-Whiteside over DK Metcalf. Well Arcega-Whiteside is not only gone, he’s going to the team that drafted Metcalf.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Jalen Hurts might be the biggest fork in the road player - BGN Radio

Eagles mailbag: Is Jessie Bates still in play, and thoughts on various players competing for roster spots - PhillyVoice

The deadline for franchise tagged players to sign long-term deals passed on July 15, and when it did, the likelihood of a Bates trade decreased substantially. Joel Corry of CBS thoroughly outlined Bates’ situation, and he covered the possibility of a trade. Corry explained that franchise-tagged players are almost never traded, and that the last one to get dealt, Yannick Ngakoue, took a huge pay cut to facilitate it because he simply didn’t want to play in Jacksonville anymore. Bates wants to be paid more money, not less.

Trading Places - Iggles Blitz

I think the Eagles get the advantage because Amadi has been the better pro to this point. He’s started 12 games, has 125 career tackles and an interception. Amadi obviously isn’t great or he wouldn’t have been available, but he can help a couple of weak areas on the Eagles. Safety depth was a question mark coming into the summer. The addition of Jaquiski Tartt seemed to be a help, but he’s been a bit quiet. He also missed some time for personal reasons. K’Von Wallace hasn’t done anything to show the coaches that he’s ready to play key snaps. Reed Blankenship is a UDFA who’s been solid. Andre Chachere has looked good in camp, but didn’t stand out in the preseason opener.

George Pickens, Dameon Pierce, and Other Problems - Football Outsiders

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defenders Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are gonna be a problem. As Friend-of-Walkthrough Doug Farrar noted on Friday, the Jets essentially triple-teamed first-round defensive tackle Davis on Friday night. And Dean, who slipped into the third round because Trent Baalke’s cousin’s barber’s roommate heard he had a super-secret injury or something, recorded four solo tackles and was fast, instinctive, and physical against a Jets team that looks ready to throw in the towel a little earlier (?) than usual in 2022. A protege/replacement for Fletcher Cox and the first linebacker since Jeremiah Trotter who won’t have the Boo Birds ripping their hair out? Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean: They’re THEM.

The first preseason game highlighted how poorly the Cowboys handled tackle depth this offseason - Blogging The Boys

Josh Ball is not an option and Matt Waletzko may be in line for a redshirt year with this team. The Cowboys will have to make five roster cuts by Tuesday, but they would be wise to also make an addition or two at the tackle position. The fate of this season could depend on it. It isn’t just frustrating that the Cowboys are in this position right now. What is particularly maddening is that this has been predictable for six months and that nobody involved with the construction of the team seemingly sought to address it in advance.

It’s time to end this Antonio Gibson experiment - Hogs Haven

It’s my contention that in order for Antonio Gibson to be used more effectively, he needs to be used differently, and, in some senses, less. The addition of Brian Robinson in the draft opens that possibility up. His conventional carries should be dropped by, at least, around 1⁄3 - with Robinson picking up much of the difference. A significant number of his receptions should come while lined up as a wide receiver, likely most often in the slot, where he can get the ball close to the line of scrimmage, with some separation, and use his elusiveness to his advantage. And finally, Gibson should be deployed as a kickoff returner (and, perhaps, a punt returner) some this pre-season to see if he’s able to perform more effectively than our pretty weak, current, options.

Ravens release RB Corey Clement and CB Robert Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown

Clement, 27, was just signed by the Ravens a few weeks ago. The former Philadelphia Eagle and Dallas Cowboy added some depth at running back for a number of practices. With J.K. Dobbins recently returning to practice off the PUP list, though, and a number of other options at the position, Clement was always likely to be an odd-man out. In Thursday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, Clement rushed four times for 17 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. Releasing him might be a vote of confidence in Dobbins’ chances of being ready come Week 1, and also bode well for the roster chances of veteran Mike Davis and fourth-year running back Justice Hill.

Josh Johnson is the greatest journeyman in NFL history - SB Nation

Quarterback Josh Johnson is one of those guys who just keeps popping up. He’s always buried on the depth chart, mentioned only when a starting QB goes down and there’s a chance he’ll see playing time — but to his credit, the dude just keeps ticking. So, when Johnson went off for the Broncos in preseason, going 16-for-23, 172 yards and two touchdowns it was a nice opportunity to remember that Josh Johnson is still in the league. Then the NFL posted this and it took my breath away.

Monday Football Monday #101: Winners and losers from the first week of the preseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

