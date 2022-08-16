Let’s see how former Eagles did in Week 1 of the preseason

There has been a lot of movement from former Eagles around the NFL this offseason, and while some won’t end up making their team’s final 53-man roster, many will end up in starting lineups.

Here’s a look at where former Eagles are currently playing and how they performed in Week 1 of the preseason:

The Giants won 23-21 thanks to a late field goal.

Both WR Nelson Agholor and safety Jalen Mills did not play in Thursday’s preseason game, with the Patriots opting to sit many of their starters. There are some early rumblings that Agholor may not actually end up on New England’s final roster, with the team either trading him — potentially to the Cowboys — or releasing him with some young players climbing up the depth chart. Mills, on the other hand, is considered a roster lock and was simply rested for the first preseason game.

For the Giants, safety Andrew Adams is back with the team who signed him out of college, and he had one tackle in his preseason debut.

The Ravens demolished the Titans 23-10 for Baltimore’s 21st straight preseason win.

Four former Eagles suited up for this matchup, all for the Ravens: RB Corey Clement, DE Steven Means, DB Kevon Seymour, and CB Daryl Worley.

Baltimore’s running back room took hit-after-hit last season and through the spring, losing most of their rushers to injuries. Clement gives them a fresh set of legs for training camp and the preseason, but he has a shot to make the final roster — especially if the team looks to keep some depth. He had four carries for 17 yards on Thursday night, and also had one kick return for 18 yards. UPDATE: The Ravens cut Clement.

Steven Means finished the 2021 season on Atlanta’s IR, but had a big first game back for the Ravens, notching three total tackles and a sack — almost two. Similarly, Daryl Worley had a great night for Baltimore, topping the defense with four solo tackles and an interception.

INT Daryl Worley❗️❗️



Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/KfBQnvYgfr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

Cornerback Kevon Seymour didn’t have quite as productive of a night as Worley, despite lining up for the third-most defensive reps (42). He finished the night with three total tackles, but there were some missed opportunities that fans weren’t too thrilled with.

Malik Willis showing off his arm strength (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/th42eyzfmz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 12, 2022

The Falcons took home their first win of the preseason, 27-23, and there were former Eagles on both sides of the ball. For Atlanta there was DT Anthony Rush and LB Rashad Smith, and for Detroit, DT Bruce Hector and OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

None of the four former Eagles had particularly noteworthy performances. For the Falcons, Anthony Rush is expected to have a big role this season, but the team didn’t use their starters much, so he only took seven defensive snaps on Friday night. Rashad Smith, however, got plenty of time on the field with 36 snaps, recording two total tackles.

For the Lions, Bruce Hector was the most played defensive lineman, taking 34 snaps (61 percent) and three special teams snaps, as well. He finished the game with three total tackles. Big V saw 10 offensive snaps (13 percent).

The Browns ended up winning their first preseason game 24-13 despite Deshaun Watson looking terrible in the three drives he led. As for former Eagles in this matchup, cornerback Lavert Hill had four total tackles for Cleveland, and safety/special teamer Rudy Ford had one tackle for the Jaguars.

The Cardinals got the win over the Bengals on Friday night, 36-23.

Former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz didn’t suit up for the first preseason game after suffering a calf injury the week prior. It’s been reported that the injury was minor, but something that Arizona would like to be cautious with moving forward. Still, the Cardinals did have LB Joe Walker on the field, who recorded one tackle and a fumble recovery.

Running back Elijah Holyfield started the Bengals preseason on IR.

The Packers lost to the 49ers, 28-21, but rested nearly all of their key defensive players, including Rasul Douglas.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld took the most reps for San Francisco on Friday, going 8-of-11 for 103 yards and one touchdown, but was sacked twice and fumbled the ball, although he did recover it. With Jimmy Garoppolo on the trade block and Trey Lance lacking a lot of experience, Sudfeld will be an important backup and QB room addition for the 49ers this season.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson didn’t get any offensive targets but did have a nice 26-yard kick return. The 49ers were without Jordan Matthews, who landed on IR instead of being able to show off his development at the tight end position. And on defense, Akeem Spence, finished the day with two tackles.

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders

The Commanders lost to the Panthers, 23-21, and Carson Wentz’s debut performance was fine, albeit not particularly notable. The QB went 10-for-13 and 74 yards, he didn’t throw any touchdowns, but he also didn’t throw any interceptions.

According to Mike Tyler of Hogs Haven:

“Carson Wentz did some nice things, including taking some of the shorter throws the Panthers’ defense gave him. The ball he absolutely ripped to McLaurin was a thing of beauty. He just missed Dotson in the corner which I believe will be a ball you see him routinely complete during the regular season.”

Here's the first Carson Wentz to Terry McLaurin completion pic.twitter.com/sSgmQq9VPQ — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 13, 2022

Some other former Eagles currently on Washington’s roster include DT Justin Hamilton, WR Marken Michel, SAF Jeremy Reaves, and DE Casey Toohill. Michel had two targets in Saturday’s game and made one catch for 17 yards. On defense, Reaves had a great game with four total tackles and a sack, and Toohill also notched a tackle.

One of the games with the most former Eagles ended in the Colts beating the Bills, 27-24. Indianapolis currently has four Philly connections with QB Nick Foles, OT Dennis Kelly, OG Matt Pryor, and SAF Rodney McLeod, and Buffalo has three with QB Matt Barkley, OL Ryan Bates, SAF Jordan Poyer.

Nick Foles played a couple drives on Saturday and went 7-of-11 attempts for 72 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. It’s not like he’s really competing for the starting position, but it’s nice that the QB reconnected with Frank Reich, and we all know how valuable he is as a backup. Matt Pryor was in for 19 offensive snaps and is expected to be a starter for the Colts this season, while Dennis Kelly is out with a knee injury and could miss some time.

On defense, Rodney McLeod appears fully recovered from the knee issue he was dealing with over the summer, and had a big interception in Saturday’s preseason game.

Rodney McLeod with the pick ‼️



: FOX pic.twitter.com/whW7qq2ORy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

For the Bills, quarter back Matt Barkley was 18-of-24 attempts for 224 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates signed a four-year deal with Buffalo this offseason, and safety Jordan Poyer is making progress with an elbow injury that sidelined him in early August.

There was only one former Eagle set to play in this matchup, but CB Sidney Jones is in the concussion protocol.

Several former Eagles are now with the Dolphins, including WR River Cracraft, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Duke Riley, and SAF Eric Rowe. Cracraft was targeted twice during Miami’s 26-24 win over Tampa Bay, but never came down with the ball. Mostert was cleared from the knee injury that kept him sidelined most of 2021, but wasn’t in the mix on Saturday. On defense, Riley had five total tackles and Rowe had one.

For the Buccaneers, RB Kenjon Barner got a lot of touches in Saturday’s game totaling seven carries for 18 yards and two catches for 13 yards. Surprisingly, Barner didn’t have any special team returns during the first preseason game.

The Texans beat the Saints on Saturday night 17-13 and there were seven former Eagles who took the field. For New Orleans, DT Albert Huggins had two tackles, LB Eric Wilson broke up a pass and didn’t allow a catch the three times he was targets, and OG Josh Andrews is a lock for a starting role.

For Houston, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and SAF Terrence Brooks both had two tackles, but the real standout was CB Tremon Smith who not only had an interception but also had a 25-yard kick return and 15-yard punt return. Smith has locked up his roster spot with his special teams play alone, but he might earn some more defensive snaps over the next couple weeks.

Lovie Smith said Tremon Smith stepped up a little bit, noted he will be the primary kickoff returner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

Texans punter Cameron Johnston had a busy night against the Saints with six punts for 339 yards — two punts landed within the 20, and he had a 68-yard long ball.

The Broncos beat the Cowboys 17-7 on Saturday night, but they did so without cornerback Ronald Darby. Darby suffered a chest contusion in practice early last week and is still day-to-day. Tight end Eric Tomlinson did play in Denver’s first preseason game and had one catch for 17 yards. Offensive tackle Casey Tucker is not necessarily a roster lock.

As Travis Wakeman of Fansided’s Predominantly Orange noted:

“Despite being in just his fourth NFL season, Casey Tucker has been a well-traveled offensive lineman. This is his second stint with the Broncos, but he is just buried on the depth chart and won’t figure into the final roster. The Broncos currently have 17 offensive linemen on the roster, so it is logical to believe they will let go of at least one of them. I also considered undrafted free agent Sebastian Gutierrez in this spot, but the team likely wants to see a little bit more out of him and potentially give him a chance to make the practice squad.”

The Rams technically got a win as the away team versus the Chargers on Saturday, 29-22. Taking the field for the start of his 14th year, Chargers’ QB Chase Daniel went 11-of-17 for 117 yards and two touchdowns, plus he pulled off a big 22 yard run, as well.

Chase Daniel hits Joe Reed for a huge 41 yard Touchdown Pass! Chargers up 7-0 early

pic.twitter.com/6MeIWmM0Fq — ChargersCore (@ChargersCore) August 14, 2022

The first weekend of preseason games wrapped up with the Raiders getting a 26-20 over the Vikings.

For Las Vegas, QB Nick Mullens finished the day 7-of-9 for 94 yards and one touchdown, plus two runs for 9 more yards. Wide receiver Mack Hollins left the Dolphins and signed with the Raiders this offseason and in his first game for the team had one catch for 15 yards. Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc was put on the Raiders’ IR last week.

Former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks left Arizona for Minnesota this offseason and in his first preseason game for the Vikings, made five total tackles. Hicks really hit his stride the last few seasons with the Cardinals, so it’ll be interesting to see how he transitions that personal success.