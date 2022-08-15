Eagles News: Philadelphia leads the NFL in defense spending

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Defensive Spending- NFL Preseason 2022 - Over The Cap

Overall Spending on Defense. The average team invests $102 million per year in defense, compared to about $120 million on offense. The Eagles lead the NFL with nearly $132 million being spent on defense. No team in the NFL has been more proactive on both sides of the football in utilizing the benefit of the “rookie contract window” than Philadelphia. The Steelers rank 2nd with about $130 million spent on defense. The Bills come in 3rd with $128 million followed by the Jaguars at $123 million and the Chargers just behind them. [... ]Teams in the top right quadrant are basically spending everywhere on the team. The Eagles and Jaguars really stand out here since they have rookie QBs and are still in the top spending on both units.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: DeVonta Smith is back and looking good - BGN

JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: Hurts did not follow up his stock up showing against the New York Jets with a stock up practice performance. He was definitely either stock even or stock down today. The bad: Hurts’ first 7-on-7 sequence was not fruitful. He clearly got ‘sacked’ by Josh Sweat on a play where he threw a ball anyway to a leaping A.J. Brown. Had DeVonta coming free on the left side of the field but didn’t see him, ultimately held the ball for too long while drifting to his right. Hurts woefully underthrew a downfield target intended for Smitty but hit Avonte Maddox in the back instead. Hurts underthrew Quez Watkins deep and was nearly picked off by Darius Slay.

Eagles Training Camp Day 11 + Jets Preseason Game Recap - BGN Radio

In addition to talking about takeaways from the Jets preseason game, Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the eleventh day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss DeVonta Smith, Andre Dillard, Derek Barnett, Josiah Scott, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

NFC East Projections: Cowboys the division favorite; Eagles and Commanders playoff hopefuls - The Athletic

If Things Go Wrong: Hurts doesn’t progress as a passer and this offense continues to struggle against quality competition. The Eagles made their run to the postseason last season mostly against subpar competition. The Eagles won games against the Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Saints, Jets, Commanders (2x) and Giants. Their losses came against the 49ers, Cowboys (2x), Chiefs, Bucs (2x), Raiders, Chargers and Giants. There is a pretty stark contrast in quality of teams there. When adjusting for garbage time (less than 10% win probability), Hurts was the 21st quarterback in EPA/Play per rbsdm.com. If you throw in garbage time, he jumps to 16th. If that doesn’t change, the Eagles will need to start thinking about looking elsewhere at the quarterback position in the future. Nakobe Dean’s fall in the NFL Draft is warranted as he doesn’t produce at the level most thought he would. If Dean performs at a below-average clip this season, the linebackers and safeties are a cause for concern on the Eagles defense. This becomes a focal point for opposing offenses, and despite the defensive line and cornerbacks being good, the Eagles defense doesn’t do its part.

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who’s starting to get noticed - NBCSP

What most people might have noticed was that Johnson and Andre Dillard were getting a little chippy with each other during the day and at one point got into a fight. But what’s really notable in the big picture is that Johnson seems to be making that Year 2 jump that coaches really want to see. “He’s having a great camp,” linebacker Davion Taylor said. “His pass rush has been great, he’s been good on the run stop. You can see that he’s improved in his second year, and you can see that the game is starting to slow down for him, and I’m really excited for his second season.” The Eagles haven’t made Johnson available to the media during training camp, but Taylor and Edwards both raved about how far he’s come since camp began late last month.

Spadaro: Notebook on Cam Jurgens, Jalen Hurts’ decision-making, and more - PE.com

1. Cam Jurgens is the next … Cam Jurgens. It’s so preposterously unfair for anyone to say that rookie lineman Cam Jurgens, who started on Friday night at center, is the next anyone. The media have portrayed him as a player who “looks like” Jason Kelce, and there is no doubt there are similar traits. But let’s pump the brakes on the idea that Jurgens is the “next Jason Kelce.” That’s the message from Head Coach Nick Sirianni. “He played a good game. Obviously, I don’t want to compare him to Jason Kelce at this particular time. Jason Kelce has been playing at a high level for so long,” Sirianni said. “There definitely are comparisons, and we saw that. Any time you evaluate a guy on college tape, you try to make a comparison to paint a picture of what you see. So that was the comparison we saw at Nebraska. And of course, yes, the way he kind of moves around, pulls, gets to the second level, a lot of similarities.” Jurgens is in line to start again in Cleveland, so he has a big week ahead.

Trey Lance Is NFL’s 2022 Mystery Man And Why The Chiefs Are Just Fine Without Tyreek Hill - FMIA

“Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that. He knows better. And those are the plays that Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that I think he can be.” — Jets coach Robert Saleh, after New York linebacker Quincy Williams put an illegal late hit on Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts. The hit was ridiculous, and good for Saleh, publicly calling out one of his own players for doing something that has no place in the game.

Cowboys at Broncos: The good, the bad, and the ugly from preseason Week 1 - Blogging The Boys

THE BAD - Penalties. Some things never change. Coming off a season in which the Dallas Cowboys were the most penalized team in the league last year, penalties were once again a problem against the Denver Broncos Saturday night. While some of them can be argued as questionable calls, there’s still absolutely no excuse for accumulating 17 penalties in one game. Sadly, there we haven’t seen any accountability from the coaching staff or players alike as it pertains to all of the penalties we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the Cowboys. No one seems to be able to figure out how to address this massive problem. These self-inflicted wounds absolutely cannot continue to happen.

Will Azeez Ojulari’s return spark the Giants’ defense? - Big Blue View

The New York Giants had a rough day on Sunday’s practices. They had multiple players sidelined with injuries and another three leaving the field with fresh dings. But despite all that, Giants fans got good news to start the day with the announcement that second year EDGE Azeez Ojulari would be taken off the Non-Football Injury list. And sure enough, Ojulari was out there on the field for the Giants’ final open practice.

Initial Thoughts After the Jets Preseason Opener Against the Eagles - Gang Green Nation

To me this is one of the things that makes their handling of the backup quarterback spot all the more frustrating. If Aaron Rodgers goes down, the Packers are doomed even if they have a top three backup. It shouldn’t have been hard to find a competent backup to give the Jets some degree of credibility. With all due respect to Joe Flacco who has had a tremendous career, he is past the point where it is realistic to expect 17 competent games if needed. What Flacco might be able to do is summon up one more brilliant game or perhaps even a second. Fortunately that’s what the Jets need now. But last night is a reminder of how quickly they might find themselves in a situation where they need more, and I feel Joe Douglas has left them unprepared.

Aidan Hutchinson’s ‘Billie Jean’ karaoke on ‘Hard Knocks’ was so good a teammate ripped off his clothes - SB Nation

There’s a whole conversation we need to have about the Lions becoming a franchise worthy of envy, because that’s its own whole conversation. For now we can just focus on one moment from Tuesday night’s debut of Hard Knocks, specifically Aidan Hutchinson — who took part in some rookie embarrassment when he was asked to sing in front of the entire team.

