Eagles 53-player roster prediction after the first preseason game

Now that we’re through 10 Eagles training camp practices and Philadelphia’s first preseason game, it’s the perfect time for an updated 53-player roster projection. Here’s our best guess at what the team will look like following cuts. [Click here for a link to our previous version to see how things have changed.]

OFFENSE

QB: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett (3) [3]

Hurts is currently trending in the right direction. Nice to see. Minshew isn’t having a good camp but he looked a bit better in the first preseason game. He’s still QB2. Sinnett was uneven in his Eagles debut but he’s been good in camp. I’d think the Eagles will want to keep three quarterbacks with Hurts’ long-term future uncertain and Minshew set to be a free agent after this year. Carson Strong isn’t even getting practice reps or game snaps at the moment.

Out: Carson Strong

RB: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott (3) [6]

Sanders is having a strong camp as a runner. There are still questions about his ability to contribute as a pass catcher. Gainwell is currently dealing with a hip injury but seems poised to be RB2. Gainwell could be a factor in two-minute drills. Scott is dealing with a concussion but the Eagles know they have in him: a solid rotational player. Jason Huntley is on the bubble and might not make it considering he’s failed to stand out offensively. But he is the best kick returner on the team. The thinking here is the Eagles will keep four backs but they might look to add a veteran at some point. Perhaps after Week 1 so they don’t have to guarantee a season’s salary to that player.

Out: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks, DeAndre Torrey

WR: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Britain Covey (5) [11]

The top four players are locked in. Hurts LOVES throwing to Brown. Smith has missed several practices and one game but hopefully he’ll be back soon. Watkins and Pascal might see similar playing time as rotational players. The latter has looked pretty good for recently coming back from losing 16 pounds due to food poisoning. What happens with the fifth spot? Do the Eagles keep six? Not perfectly clear. Reagor has done enough to not be cut, that’s for sure. But the thinking here is the Eagles would prefer to trade him. Nick Sirianni has talked up Covey and the team is giving him opportunities as a return man. But Covey also injured his finger in the first preseason game, so he might miss some time. Perhaps that prompts the Birds to hold on to Reagor. Greg Ward and Deon Cain are the other strongest contenders for the bottom spot(s) at this position ... but Ward has been missing time with an injury and Cain had some miscues against the Jets.

Out: Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, John Hightower, Devon Allen, Lance Lenoir

TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra (3) [14]

Goedert is TE1. While not overly flashy, Stoll has done enough to justify his spot on the team as a good blocker and capable receiver. Calcaterra flashed as a pass-catcher early in camp before suffering a hamstring injury. The idea that he can’t make the club in the tub might not be true with the Eagles valuing his upside. There’s still enough camp and preseason left for him to return and make a case for himself. Noah Togiai is pushing for a TE3 spot while quietly being solid. He’ll at least be on the practice squad if he’s not picked up by another team. JJAW is a goner. Dick Rod will always be available to sign if the Eagles suffer a bunch of injuries at this position.

Out: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

OL: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Kayode Awosika (10) [24]

The starters are locked in. Kelce is reportedly expected to be able to play in Week 1 but Jurgens is looking like a capable replacement if he can’t make it. Dillard is the top backup at left tackle; he’s had a good summer for himself (outside of being concussed). Opeta is the top backup at guard. Despite not having a great summer, Driscoll might be the top backup at right tackle ... or they might opt to move Mailata to that spot and put Dillard in on the left side. Awosika makes the roster as a player with upside and more guard/tackle versatility. Jack Anderson was a tough cut here; the Eagles might want to keep him for more interior depth. Le’Raven Clark could stick around despite struggling in camp and getting hurt. The Eagles should probably to see if they can trade one of their depth blockers because they might just otherwise have to cut a quality player or two.

Out: Jack Anderson, Le’Raven Clark, Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Cameron Tom, William Dunkle

DEFENSE

DE: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson (4) [28]

BLG’s had an awesome summer; no one would mistake him for an age 34 player coming off an Achilles injury, which ... he is. It would be nice if Sweat took another step forward this year. Barnett’s quietly had a good camp. Jackson has earned his spot on the roster; he looks like he could make a jump from Year 1 to Year 2.

Out: Matt Leo

DT: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu (5) [33]

The Eagles are loaded with interior defensive line talent. It’s another position they could be looking to made a trade from. Unlike Graham, Cox hasn’t exactly tried to show everyone that he’s still The Guy at his spot. Hargrave is currently dealing with an injury but is expected to be fine for the regular season. The early returns on Davis are encouraging as he looks active and disruptive. Williams has had a relatively quiet summer but the team is still high on him. Tuipulotu looks improved; I’d be surprised if he’s not retained. The guys beyond this top five have all had moments and could be roster-worthy on other teams.

Out: Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith

SAM: Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson (3) [36]

Assuming Jonathan Gannon doesn’t mess this up by having Reddick often drop into coverage, he should make some impact plays for this defense. Patrick Johnson looks to be ahead of Kyron Johnson at this point. Maybe the Eagles only keep one of those two ... but I’m not sure the Eagles want to part with one of their five picks from this year’s draft. And one who can help on special teams.

Out: Ali Fayad

LB: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley (5) [41]

Feels pretty straightforward. Edwards and White have been great this summer; they belong as the top two linebackers. Taylor and/or Dean could both be in the mix for rotational playing time as well. Bradley offers quality depth and will contribute on special teams. JaCoby Stevens is a logical fit for the practice squad.

Out: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

CB: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan (5) [46]

Slay and Bradberry give the Eagles two high quality starters on the outside while Maddox is a good nickel guy. McPhearson is making this roster as a backup. Gowan stood out in the first preseason game but, truth be told, it’s hard to say there’s a super strong favorite from the big group of CBs competing for one or two spots. Josh Jobe was up with the second team defense against the Jets ... but he gave up multiple completions. Gowan looked a bit better. Kary Vincent Jr. and Mac McCain III are also in consideration here. Mario Goodrich seems to be on the outside looking in at the moment with the Eagles barely playing him on Friday night.

Out: Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain III, Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Jimmy Moreland, Josh Blackwell,

S: Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, Andre Chachere, Josiah Scott (4) [50]

I’m more worried about Harris being a weak spot than Epps. The latter has made plays this summer while the former has basically been invisible. Those two are clearly favored to start but the depth behind them is less settled. Chachere has made a bunch of plays on the ball and has a track record of being able to help on special teams. He should make the team. His versatility to play nickel also alleviates the Eagles’ need to keep a proper backup slot CB. Same goes for Scott, who the Eagles converted to safety during camp. Jaquiski Tartt is on the outs after missing multiple practices and a preseason game due to “personal reasons.” Prior to that happening, he had been taking third team safety reps behind Scott. K’Von Wallace made a good play in practice the other day ... but it was probably his most memorable Eagles moment since being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Reed Blankenship is a tough cut here because he’s quietly been really solid. The Eagles might want to keep him around to avoid a poaching.

Out: K’Von Wallace, Jaquiski Tartt, Reed Blankenship, Jared Mayden

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Elliott (1) [51]

Elliott hasn’t kicked much in camp but he doesn’t really need to do so.

P: Arryn Siposs (1) [52]

Siposs hasn’t punted much in practice. He was solid in his first preseason game. The Eagles still might look to upgrade if an obvious option shakes free following cuts.

LS: Rick Lovato (1) [53]

No competition.

INJURY

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (PUP): Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are both roster bubble players who could stand to benefit from being stashed away to begin the season. If they do indeed start out on the reserve/PUP list, they’ll be required to miss at least four games while they recover from their ACL injuries. The Eagles could look to activate them if/when they need more depth at tight end and/or on the offensive line.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Practice squad capacity goes up to 16 players.

QB Carson Strong, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Devon Allen, WR Deon Cain, TE Noah Togiai, OL Le’Raven Clark, OL Jack Anderson, OL Josh Sills, DT Marvin Wilson, SAM Ali Fayad, LB JaCoby Stevens, LB Christian Elliss, CB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Mac McCain III, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship

Exemption: DE Matt Leo