Eagles-Jets snap count observations

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason loss to the New York Jets are in. Let’s take a look.
OFFENSE
- Jason Huntley saw a lot of work, logging 20 total offensive touches (16 carries, 4 receptions). He also returned two kicks with his longest one going for 43 yards. Huntley was more impressive on special teams than he was as an offensive contributor.
- Sua Opeta got the start at left guard with Landon Dickerson out with a foot injury. He remained in the game after the other first teamers left.
- The Eagles gave Cam Jurgens a good deal of work despite the fact he’s currently the starting center with Jason Kelce sidelined due to an elbow injury.
- I keep forgetting there’s a guy named Cameron Tom on the roster.
- The Eagles gave the entire second half to Reid Sinnett.
- Jalen Reagor played the third most snaps of any receiver and also fielded a few punts. Seems like the Eagles are trying to showcase him in hopes of attracting a trade. Reagor saw four targets, logging three catches for 26 yards.
- Quez Watkins remained in the game after most other starters left.
- JJAW’s limited playing time came late in the fourth quarter. Same for Devon Allen. Not surprising but not a good sign for their roster chances.
- The key members of the first team offense only took eight snaps before calling it a night. That’s all they needed for a touchdown drive. It might be the only time the bulk of these players play in the preseason this summer. The Eagles could hold them out with the thought that the joint training camp practices will prep them for the regular season.
DEFENSE
- Andre Chachere is listed as a cornerback but he’s playing safety now. A little interesting to see he was playing so much (and late into the game, too) with him having a good summer.
- Reed Blankenship was active with a team-high eight total tackles.
- Josh Jobe notably took snaps as the second team outside CB across from Zech McPhearson. Jobe stacked multiple good practices before not looking as hot in this game.
- Playing with the second string defense, Nakobe Dean stood out in run defense with five total tackles.
- The power of Jordan Davis stood out in his limited playing time with the backups. With Javon Hargrave out, Milton Williams got the start at defensive tackle ahead of the 2022 first-round pick.
- Mario Goodrich only taking six snaps might not be a good sign for him. Or maybe the coaches plan to get a more extensive look at him in the next game and this one was about Jobe getting a bigger run? Goodrich also didn’t see much ST action.
- Uber efficient night for the starting defense with a tackle for loss and then a Kyzir White interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Newly signed RB DeAndre Torrey only played one snap in the entire game.
DID NOT PLAY
WR DeVonta Smith, QB Carson Strong, RB Kenneth Gainwell, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB Kary Vincent Jr., RB Boston Scott, CB Jimmy Moreland, TE Grant Calcaterra, C Jason Kelce, OG Landon Dickerson, OT Le’Raven Clark, WR John Hightower, WR Greg Ward, DT Javon Hargrave
- Everyone in this group is dealing with an injury ... save for Strong. The rookie UDFA QB was a healthy scratch. I would think he’ll get some preseason snaps in the second and/or third game ... but maybe not too much.
