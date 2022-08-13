Eagles News: Strong debut for Cam Jurgens

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more - NBCSP

7. With Jason Kelce out for a few weeks after elbow surgery, rookie Cam Jurgens is going to play a ton in the preseason and it makes sense because the Eagles have to get him ready in case Kelce isn’t ready for the opener. Jurgens worked with the 1’s and 2’s Friday night and, man, he looked fantastic. He’s got that combination of speed, power and athleticism that Kelce has, and while it’s not fair to either one of them to keep making that comparison, I’m going to do it anyway. The Eagles are confident Kelce will be ready for the opener vs. the Lions on Sept. 11, but if he’s not, the Eagles are in good hands with Jurgens. He’s a beast.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: New York Jets 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21 - PFF

Rookie center Cam Jurgens stood out in an impressive way with the first-team offense and beyond, paving the way multiple times in the run game. He earned a team-high 86.0 run-blocking grade on first review.

Eagles offense rolls, Jalen Hurts avoids injury in preseason opener vs. Jets - The Athletic

Jurgens, meanwhile, played the entire first half and showcased the second-level athleticism that led to the one-to-one Kelce comparisons. After an impressive training camp thus far, Jurgens looked the part of the Eagles’ future at the position. And not for nothing, he had no snapping issues. It’s laughably early, but so far so good for a group the Eagles expect to bolster a suddenly solid young core.

FINAL SCORE: Jalen Hurts looks good in Eagles’ preseason loss to Jets, 24 to 21 - BGN

Jalen Hurts: 6/6 (100.0%), 80 yards (13.3 average), 1 TD, 0 INT, 158.3 passer rating. Stock up night for Hurts, who looked comfortable and in command out there. He efficiently led the offense to the end zone for a score. Threw the ball accurately and on time. Exactly what you wanted to see from a relatively small sample size. I would note that, if not for the late hit penalty, the offense would’ve had to go for it on 4th-and-5 after he bailed a clean pocket for no gain. But I’m not going to say anything about that. ;) Seriously, though, a strong night for No. 1. Encouraging.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Kyzir White and Brandon Graham after Eagles-Jets preseason game - BGN Radio

The Eagles fell to the Jets, 24-21 in their first preseason game. Immediately after, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Kyzir White and Brandon Graham spoke with the Philly media and are at the podium with a presser that’s locked loaded and ready for you.

The Jets’ cheap shot on Jalen Hurts should have the Eagles concerned. About Hurts. - Inquirer

When he does, he’ll see what the replay makes clear. Go ahead. Fire up YouTube or your DVR, find the play, and watch it again. Hurts was under no serious pressure. He was not in peril until he put himself in harm’s way by breaking upfield. There was as much revealed about Hurts in that moment as there was in his going 6-for-6, with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert, against soft Jets coverage and with the Eagles’ offensive line providing him plenty of time and protection. The Eagles will learn little about Hurts, and he will learn little about himself, if he’s comfortable making difficult throws only when he perceives that the conditions around him are perfect. If this had been a regular season game, if there had been more at stake for Hurts and the Eagles, one could understand, if not completely excuse, his decision to use his feet to try to earn a fresh set of downs. But this was a preseason game, and there was more for Hurts to gain in resisting his instinct to run, in challenging himself to do that which doesn’t come naturally to him yet.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game - PhillyVoice

On the Eagles’ opening drive, Jalen Hurts went 6 for 6 for 80 yards and TD pass to Dallas Goedert, for a perfect QB rating of 158.3. Quez Watkins made a nice toe-tap catch along the sideline on Hurts’ first throw of the night, which was on the run to his right. The Eagles were expected to play “a series or two,” according to Nick Sirianni, but after the successful opening drive, the first-team offense was done. Hurts verdict: Emphatic stock up.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 1 takeaways and schedule: QB Deshaun Watson returns to game action, QB Zach Wilson limps off - ESPN

One scary moment aside, Jalen Hurts’ preseason debut couldn’t have gone much better. He went a perfect 6-of-6 for 80 yards in his one series of work, capping his night with a 22-yard touchdown strike to tight end Dallas Goedert. Fans held their collective breath — and coach Nick Sirianni lost his cool, screaming in the direction of the Jets’ sideline — when linebacker Quincy Williams decked Hurts out of bounds following a scramble. But Hurts popped up, dusted off his jersey and completed the scoring drive. Hurts generally took what the defense gave him underneath and mixed in some off-script plays, including a sprint to the right to extend the play before finding Quez Watkins for a 28-yard gain. If he can strike that balance between creator and distributor during the regular season, this Eagles team is going to be a handful.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday’s games - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts has perfect showing. Jalen Hurts really could not have had a better start in his 2022 preseason debut. The quarterback impressed in his limited reps, opening the game with a 28-yard pass to Quez Watkins that immediately set the tone for his performance. Hurts only played in the first series, but went a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown — a 22-yarder to tight end Dallas Goedert. Hurts spent the rest of the game on the sidelines, but in his one series of work he was impressive, and though it was a small sample size, he gave an indication of what can be expected from the third-year QB in 2022.

Tyron Smith reportedly “limped off” at the end of Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys practice with the Broncos - Blogging The Boys

It is interesting that this point has not been brought up by other media. It is highly possible that his limping off was not deemed serious by anyone in attendance and it was therefore ignored. But obviously any potential injury to Tyron Smith would be a particularly big deal in general, let alone in the world that the team is currently operating in where swing tackle is among their top concerns. The regular season is just a month away and while it is unlikely that Smith will see serious action in the preseason, the threat of injury is always looming for anyone.

Three key players to monitor in the Washington Commanders preseason debut - Hogs Haven

Jahan Dotson. The rookie may be a bit obvious for most, but not for the reason I’ll outline now. Dotson has been among the more notable players this entire off-season and now during training camp for his maturity and vast toolbox that he has already as a rookie. He understands the coverages he is up against and has stems capable of threatening defenders and manipulating their leverage. Wentz has also been a fan of Dotson, favoring him throughout the off-season and training camp, along with rookie tight end Cole Turner. Dotson is expected to see sufficient time in week one, and the big lights are on for him. The Commanders will likely present him with several schemed-up opportunities against the Panthers, whether a hand-off, a quick pass, or a shot play. The coaches will call a play for Dotson, and it will be interesting to see how Dotson responds in a game situation versus another team. While one shouldn’t expect an explosive play that goes for a touchdown, will the hype surrounding the rookie in training camp match what the viewers are seeing on game day? I lean yes.

Bill Belichick apparently not happy with Giants’ DC Wink Martindale - Big Blue View

“Well, with what the Giants were doing, there’s a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game,” Belichick said. “So, just leave it at that.” The Giants ended up with just one sack and four hits on Zappe and Brian Hoyer, the New England quarterbacks. Still, having to deal with so much pressure in the first week of preseason apparently bugged Belichick. I’m sure he isn’t the first, and won’t be the last, coach to be annoyed by Martindale.

Zach Wilson to Undergo MRI Saturday on Injured Knee - Gang Green Nation

It is a bit difficult to know for sure what Saleh means by “supposed to be intact,” but I’m not sure how much preliminary reports matter anyway. We are just a few days removed from Saleh indicating preliminary tests on Mekhi Becton’s knee were promising. We know how that turned out. Generally I like to go into great detail in my articles for this website, but I don’t think I need to explain to you what is at stake for Zach Wilson and the franchise. The MRI tomorrow will have significant implications for both the young starting quarterback and the immediate future of the Jets.

Malik Willis looked like the best QB in the NFL Draft in his Titans debut - SB Nation

Nobody made more of an impact on the opening night of preseason than Malik Willis. The Titans’ rookie QB played one half against the Ravens, and made himself impossible to ignore. It’s astonishingly early, but Twitter was abuzz with people already dubbing him “the steal of the draft,” and prepared to anoint him as the next great one. We can pump the brakes on that for now, but what we saw was very, very promising. Willis played limited time, going 6-for-11 with 107 yards through the air, rushing for another 38 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. His performance was reminiscent of his time at Liberty — and that’s huge. One of the biggest questions about Willis prior to the draft is whether his game against sub-par competition in college would translate to the NFL. While it’s true he didn’t play against the Ravens’ top-flight defense, he still shredded NFL-caliber players, and never looked like the moment overwhelmed him.

The Look Ahead #100: The Commanders screw up again + preseason takeaways - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa react to the Washington Commanders doing another dumb thing, and to the first two games of the preseason on Thursday night. Why can’t the Commanders do anything right? (4:32). Is there any value to the Patriots using two offensive play-callers? (19:28). Will Mac Jones benefit from having two people calling plays? (23:10). Should the Giants just start Tyrod Taylor this year (29:46). Why don’t the Titans move on to Malik Willis? (33:30). The Lions gave Matthew Stafford’s jersey number to another player (39:28). Is it ever okay to use a hologram of a dead person? (46:26).

