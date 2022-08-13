NFL Preseason Week 1 Saturday Games

The Eagles had a fun preseason game on Friday against the Jets, and even though the starters were only in for one series, you could see the potential and development from last year. So, now it’s Saturday, and there’s a whole bunch of other preseason football games to watch.

Read on for more information on how to watch these 16 Saturday games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Saturday, August 13

1:00 PM ET: Kansas City at Chicago Bears (NFL Network)

1:00 PM ET: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders (local TV channels)

4:00 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (NFL Network)

7:00 PM ET: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network)

7:30 PM ET: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (local TV channels)

8:00 PM ET: New Orlenas Saints at Houston Texans (local TV channels)

9:00 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (NFL Network)

10:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (local TV channels)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the Week 1 preseason Saturday games here in the comment section.