Eagles announce 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

During halftime of the Eagles first 2022 preseason game, the team announced their most recent Hall of Fame inductees: defensive end Trent Cole and defensive end Hugh Douglas.

Cole spent the first 10 years of his career in Philly after being drafted by the team in 2005. He missed just five games in that time, and amassed 569 total tackles, 149 QB hits, 85.5 sacks — second most in Eagles history —, 19 forced fumbles, 16 pass breakups, and one pick-6. As owner Jeff Lurie said in the video released by the team (below), Coles was often underrated league-wide but was appreciated by the Eagles and their fans.

As for Douglas, the Eagles traded for him in 1998 from the Jets. He was on the roster for five seasons, went down to Jacksonville for a year, and then ended up back in Philly for one more season. In his six total seasons with the Eagles, Douglas made 223 total tackles, 59 TFL, 54.5 sacks — fourth most in franchise history —, 7 pass breakups, 6 forced fumbles, and one interception.

Congrats to the two defensive superstars!