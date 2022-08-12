FINAL SCORE: Jalen Hurts looks good in Eagles’ preseason loss to Jets, 24 to 21

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2022 preseason schedule with a home game against the New York Jets. A little strange to type since these two teams usually end their preseason schedules against each other. But, alas, things are different this year.

The final score was 24 to 21 with the Eagles losing. Of course, that doesn’t matter. What does matter is some of the performances from this game. Read on for some noteworthy moments from Friday night’s action.

STARTING OFFENSE

First drive: The Eagles won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. Jalen Hurts faced pressure up the middle with Sua Opeta getting beat but he rolled right and hit Quez Watkins along the right sideline for a 28-yard completion. Then Hurts dumped off to Miles Sanders for 12 yards. Then Hurts hit Dallas Goedert over the middle for six yards. A false start set the Eagles back and then another short completion to Watkins brought up 3rd-and-5. On third down, Hurts had time to throw but he bailed the pocket and ran to the right side for no gain. But Hurts took a big shot to the head as he went out of bounds, which obviously prompted a penalty. Jordan Mailata got up in the Jets defender’s face and Nick Sirianni ran out onto the field FURIOUS. Sirianni was still demonstratively jawing at the refs several plays later.

Dirty hit on Jalen.

He was out of bounds pic.twitter.com/QbAdGunte0 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 12, 2022

Nick learned from Mary Kate from Delco. He’s our guy. pic.twitter.com/ZjnrpjP2eF — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) August 12, 2022

Hurts broke off a run for a touchdown but it was called back for a holding penalty on Mailata. Hurts eventually capped off the drive with a touchdown throw to an open Goedert for a 22-yard score. Quality drive. And it didn’t even involve an A.J. Brown target!

STARTING DEFENSE

First drive: Kyzir White tackled Michael Carter for a 1-yard gain. Zach Wilson threw an off-target pass to the right sideline to bring up 3rd-and-9. On third down, Wilson was able to find an open receiver for a first down. White jumped in front of a route to pick off Wilson and give the ball back to the offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jason Huntley was back for the Eagles’ first kick return. He picked up 18 yards. Huntley was back out for the third kick return. He fielded the ball about three yards into the end zone and brought it out for a 43-yard gain. Had a real chance to break it all the way but got tripped up from behind.

Britain Covey was back for the Eagles’ second kick return. He picked up 25 yards, looked good. Covey was back for the Eagles’ third punt return. The ball went further then he expected, leading him to catch it over his shoulder. He dodged the first tackle but ultimately got swarmed and taken down for a 1-yard loss at the Eagles’ own 5-yard line. Covey was also back for the Eagles’ fourth punt return, which was a fair catch. Covey was back for the Eagles’ fifth punt return, which went for a 5-yard gain. Covey was back for the Eagles’ fourth kick return but the ball was kicked through the end zone for a touchback.

Arryn Siposs’s first punt went for 27 yards, downed at the Jets’ 16-yard line. You’d like to see him pin the other team back further than that. The second Siposs punt went 50 yards. Better. The third Siposs punt went for 48 yards. The fourth Siposs punt went for 59 yards, a bomb.

Jalen Reagor fielded the Eagles’ first punt return. Fair catch. He also fielded the Eagles’ second punt return for no gain.

THE QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Hurts: 6/6 (100.0%), 80 yards (13.3 average), 1 TD, 0 INT, 158.3 passer rating

Stock up night for Hurts, who looked comfortable and in command out there. He efficiently led the offense to the end zone for a score. Threw the ball accurately and on time. Exactly what you wanted to see from a relatively small sample size.

I would note that, if not for the late hit penalty, the offense would’ve had to go for it on 4th-and-5 after he bailed a clean pocket for no gain. But I’m not going to say anything about that. ;)

Seriously, though, a strong night for No. 1. Encouraging.

Gardner Minshew: 8/12 (58.8%), 81 yards (6.8 average), 0 TD, 0 INT, 85.8 passer rating ... 3 runs for 11 yards

Minshew looked better in this game than he has in most practices this summer. His numbers would look a bit better if it weren’t for two big drops by Pascal (touchdown) and Watkins (first down). Solid showing.

Reid Sinnett: 8/16 (50%), 57 yards (3.6 average), 1 TD, 0 INT, 79.4 passer rating

Opposite of Minshew. Sinnett has looked relatively good in the practices but he sure didn’t look good tonight. Not challenging for the QB2 spot with a showing like that. (OK, I wrote that before his penultimate drive where he made some good throws to help the Eagles take the lead. Nice to see him rebound a bit there.)

Carson Strong: N/A

No snaps for the undrafted rookie free agent QB. Not a shocker considering he’s barely taken practice reps recently.

BACKUP OFFENSE

Second drive: The Eagles took over with good field position at the Jets’ 20-yard line. Zach Pascal caught a pass from Gardner Minshew to set up goal-to-go but then dropped a touchdown in the end zone. The Eagles eventually punched it in with Jason Huntley on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Third drive: Jalen Reagor with a nice catch for 17 yards. Watkins saw a pass go through his hands after a good scramble and throw by Minshew. The Eagles were gonna go for it on 4th-and-9 from the Jets’ 38-yard line but an Andre Dillard false start prompted them to punt instead.

Fourth drive: Minshew connected with Zach Pascal for a 31-yard gain. The Eagles eventually turned the ball over on downs after Huntley failed to convert a 4th-and-1.

Fifth drive: Reid Sinnett’s first pass in Eagles game action was a dropped pick. Yikes. On 3rd-and-6, Sinnett threw a pass that looked too forceful/high to Covey and it bounced off the receiver’s hands for an incompletion.

Sixth drive: Sinnett had a nice ball down the left sideline to Deon Cain ... but it was dropped.

Seventh drive: Cain had a false start that knocked the Eagles back to 3nd-and-14. And then Sinnett was sacked for a 16-yard loss.

Eighth drive: Huntley was stopped on a 3rd-and-1 run. to bring up a punt.

Ninth drive: William Dunkle (aka Billy D) holding penalty knocked the Eagles back. Sinnett threw wide of an open target in the flat. Then he threw his best pass of the night, a strike to Cain on a comeback for 14 yards. Then Sinnett hit Noah Togiai over the middle for another first down. And then another completion to Togiai for five yards. Kennedy Brooks had a nice run on 3rd-and-5 to move the chains. The Eagles got to 4th-and-1 and Sinnett ran for a first ... and received five extra yards from a penalty on former Eagle Elijah Riley. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, playing late into the fourth quarter, dropped a pass. Then Huntley dropped a pass on an angle route. Huntley came back with a short catch-and-run to bring up 4th-and-3. The Eagles originally sent out the field goal team but then called a timeout and brought the offense back. On fourth down, Sinnett hit Togiai for a tough contested catch and first down at the 6-yard line. Brooks ran for a 1-yard gain and the Jets called their first timeout. Brooks ran for a 3-yard gain and the Jets called their second timeout. On third down, Sinnett rolled right and hit an open Brooks for the go-ahead score. Nice drive by the third string offense.

Tenth drive: Nothing cooking with the Eagles in desperation mode.

BACKUP DEFENSE

Second drive: Josh Jobe lined up as the Eagles’ second team outside CB along with Zech McPhearson. Jordan Davis drove the Jets’ center back on the play where Wilson got flushed out of the pocket and then got hurt after a run. Davis then had Nakobe Dean clean up a tackle, marking the first notable thing the rookie linebacker has done this summer.

UGA on full display. Davis gets in the backfield and Dean cleans it up pic.twitter.com/ZjygKw2csU — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 13, 2022

Dean did later whiff on a Jets run to the left side. The Jets drove to the Eagles’ 8-yard line and Tarron Jackson pressured Mike White into an incompletion to make New York settle for a field goal. Jackson’s been an active pass rusher this summer.

Third drive: Zech McPhearson had good coverage to disallow a throw down the right sideline. Tarron Jackson forced the Jets into a punt after tipping a pass into an incompletion.

Fourth drive: The Jets went three-and-out.

Fifth drive: The Jets put together their first touchdown drive by going 46 yards on eight plays. The Eagles had a “too many men on the field” penalty in there.

Sixth drive: The Jets had another three-and-out.

Seventh drive: The Jets got to 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Tay Gowan helped to break up a fade pass. But then the Jets easily scored a go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.

Eight drive: The Jets started at their own 47-yard line after a big kick return. 1:33 remaining in the game. JaCoby Stevens tipped a pass that ended up being completed anyway. The Jets’ QB took off running to put NYJ in the red zone. The Jets pounded the rock to set up 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line and used their final timeout with 0:24 on the clock. The Jets’ QB found a receiver matched up against UDFA CB Josh Blackwell, who got beat in coverage, for the game-winning touchdown.

INJURY UPDATES

Landon Dickerson missed this game. We previously noted we didn’t see him participating towards the end of Wednesday’s practice. The Eagles said Dickerson is dealing with a foot injury and is day-to-day.

Javon Hargrave got banged up with a toe sprain. The Eagles are saying they’re being cautious with him so it doesn’t linger into the regular season.

UP NEXT

The Eagles have off tomorrow on Saturday, August 13 before returning to training camp practice at 10:00 AM on Sunday, August 14. As always, stay tuned to BGN for more Eagles coverage.