Eagles vs. Jets game updates

The 2022 NFL preseason is finally upon on us, and the Philadelphia Eagles kick things off at home when they host the New York Jets on Friday night.

We anticipate seeing the starters for a series or two, including some of this year’s draft picks like Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens. As much as this game is important for some of the young guys to get live reps and feel the energy of an NFL stadium, it’s also a big step for the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over most of the play-calling duties this season, while head coach Nick Sirianni manages other aspects of the game, and they’ll need these preseason games to work out their game day communication.

It’ll be great to see how some of the Year 2 guys have developed since 2021, and to see this year’s rookie class in a game(-like) environment. But, I’m probably most excited to see guys like A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick basking in all the energy that is The Linc under the lights — it should be a fun night.

What are you most excited for, or hoping to see, when the Eagles take the field?

