Eagles News: OL expert says Philadelphia has the NFL’s best offensive line

Thorn: 2022 Offensive Line Rankings - Establish The Run

Tier 1: Elite Offensive Lines. 1. Eagles (Jeff Stoutland). LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Isaac Seumalo, RT Lane Johnson. Notes: The Eagles have positioned themselves to once again have a top-tier offensive line due to consistently investing in the position and pairing it with elite coaching under Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland has worked wonders with left tackle Jordan Mailata over the last two seasons, allowing the unit to avoid a dramatic drop off after the Jason Peters era ended. Now they are armed with an ascending, young talent at left tackle with an elite right tackle opposite him in Lane Johnson. On the inside, Jason Kelce is still performing at an All-Pro level while the archetype of having two stout, powerful guards flanking him is in place with solid starters Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo. Add in players like Andre Dillard as the swing tackle, Cameron Jurgens as the heir apparent to Kelce, and Jack Driscoll as the swing guard, and you have a unit with star power, depth, and the coaching prowess to help sustain it throughout the season.

Eagles rookie storylines for the Jets preseason game - BGN

Can Cam Jurgens take advantage of Jason Kelce’s absence?. Cam Jurgens was drafted as the heir-apparent to Jason Kelce’s place as the Eagles starting center. The rookie might get an early chance to fill those big shoes as Kelce is dealing with an elbow injury. Jurgens could see quite a bit playing Friday, even after the starters exit the game. The Jets defensive line has some serious players who will test Jurgens. The undersized center has a lot to prove in terms of how he can deal with NFL strength, and Friday will give us a first look at what his trajectory looks like. Obviously no one expects him to be an instant impact center, but it would be nice to see him hold his own.

Above the Nest with Raichele #54: Eagles-Jets preseason preview + Jason Kelce underwent elbow surgery - BGN Radio

Ahead of the Eagles first pre-season game on Friday, Raichele Privette shares the latest updates on Jason Kelce’s elbow procedure, and players to watch ahead of the Eagles-Jets preseason preview.

Doug Kyed’s Mailbag: Potential Jimmy Garoppolo landing spots, Las Vegas Raiders’ season outlook and more - PFF

From the sounds of things, Miles Sanders might still wind up being the early-down back with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Kenneth Gainwell could be used more near the goal line, on third down, in the two-minute offense and in “high-leverage” situations. I was told Gainwell “can run routes like a slot.” I’m not sure how things will shake out fantasy-wise in Philadelphia, but if Gainwell winds up being the third-down and goal line back, then he’d certainly be an attractive option.

10 areas the Eagles need massive improvement in 2022 - NBCSP

Completion percentage [25th]. This is mainly a Hurts category. Hurts completed 61.3 percent of his passes last year, and Gardner Minshew brought the Eagles’ figure up to 62.1, but that was still 25th-best in the league, and that’s got to improve. A.J. Brown will help. Another year in Sirianni’s offense will help. A healthy offensive line will help. But it really comes down to Hurts just continuing to grow in the offense and throwing the ball more accurately and with more anticipation. The difference between 61 percent and 65 percent is 20 completions over the course of the season. That’s where Hurts has to be, and it’s a realistic goal.

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams - NFL.com

I want to see the new offensive weapons for two teams that have legitimate hopes of improvement this season. The Eagles might not showcase wide receiver A.J. Brown in this one, but the Jets figure to give their two rookie playmakers — WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall, both of whom are in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion — some action. QB Zach Wilson has reportedly been up and down in camp, but there’s no question the offensive talent surrounding him has improved. Wilson is one receiver to watch, but the same goes for Elijah Moore right now. Moore has been a star in camp and could be the offense’s big-play threat in 2022. Let’s see him work against the Eagles’ secondary.

Eagles preseason reset: What to watch, what we’ve learned so far - The Athletic

Camp lesson: Miles Sanders doesn’t like being called a second-string running back. Also entering the final year of his rookie deal, Sanders will be the Eagles’ lead back and could be primed for a monster year if he can stay healthy in perhaps the league’s most running back-friendly scheme. Partially because the Eagles are light at the position, Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell have rotated through with the first- and second-team offense, but there’s not much to see there. If anything is going to limit Sanders’ workload, it’s his receiving ability, which has regressed since a standout rookie year. He continues to fight the ball at times. What to watch: With Scott and Gainwell both on the long list of injured players, this figures to be a heavy workload night for Jason Huntley, who has the most speed of any running back on the roster. The second half might belong to undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks, who is on the slower side but has some tackle-breaking ability.

6 Eagles storylines to follow Friday night vs. Jets - PE.com

5. Young quarterbacks will get some time on the field. Obviously, it would be great to see Jalen Hurts get out there and move the football and put points on the board, as stated above. And Gardner Minshew is going to get his time and play the way we saw him play in two starts last season – with great energy and intelligence, with athleticism, and with productivity. The Eagles are in great shape 1-2 at the quarterback position. But what about after that? What do the Eagles have in young quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong? We’ll find out a lot in the preseason. The Eagles claimed Sinnett off of waivers from Miami last season and he has a solid foundation in the scheme. Strong joined the Eagles after the 2022 NFL Draft after a lights-out career at Nevada and he will have a chance in this preseason to show what he’s got. Sirianni hasn’t announced his quarterback rotation, so we don’t know how much the young guys will play, but both should see action in these three games.

Cowboys named as a potential landing spot for veteran WR Nelson Agholor - Blogging The Boys

While Agholor isn’t a guy that’s going to come in and take Dallas’ offense to the next level, he would be an experienced player above what they currently have behind CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert at the receiver position. Like Kay mentioned, Agholor could fill in during Washington’s absence as the No. 3 guy and would provide insurance in case Washington or Gallup isn’t able to come back fully healthy and are forced to miss time again. Overall, if the cost is something like a Day 3 pick, going after a veteran wideout, like Nelson Agholor, makes too much sense for the Cowboys not to pursue.

Giants-Patriots ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Doling out praise and, well, not praise - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones — He looked decisive. He would have led the Giants to a touchdown on their first drive if not for a bad play by Kenny Golladay. He took a couple of hits and didn’t get hurt. Good enough for a preseason opener. Saquon Barkley — Barkley ran hard and got north and south instead of dancing. He had a nice reception for a first down. Like Jones, he took a couple of hits and came out healthy. That works.

How Did They Do? - Hogs Haven

Four of the 2021 rookies exceeded expectations based on comparable players: Sam Cosmi, John Bates, Dax Milne and Jaret Patterson. At this point in time, at least three of these players look like steals. Milne has really only exceeded expectations because the expectations for a wide receiver picked at the end of the draft are so low. A lot could change as these players enter their second seasons. Benjamin St. Juste, Dyami Brown and Darrick Forrest, in particular, will have opportunities to elevate their status on the team. It will be exciting to watch through the pre-season to see which of them can take advantage and which new players will emerge.

Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: The narratives are all unfair - PFT

The Commanders obviously need some stability and continuity at that position. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Rivera said that’s why the organization is excited about the opportunity it has with Wentz. “The narratives are all unfair,” Rivera said. “I mean, obviously he left each place for their reasons. OK, great — that’s their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him here. He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done. And based on what we do, we see there’s an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here. And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. The guys have all assimilated to him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus because, again, based on what we went through for the last couple of years — and probably before I got here — trying to find the quarterback.”

The Browns are looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. Does that make sense? - SB Nation

The Browns are already on the verge of having the wildest offseasons in memory at quarterback, and now it appears they’re getting closer to cementing that title. There’s talk the Browns could make a move to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, should the NFL increase Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to a report from Cleveland.com. Watson was given a six game suspension earlier this month on the recommendation of NFL independent investigator Sue Robinson. On Tuesday commissioner Roger Goodell spoke publicly for the first time since the suspension, saying that he felt the evidence warranted a one year ban from football. Now a back-and-forth will take place between the NFL and the NFLPA, with most expecting a middle ground to be reached between Robinson’s six game punishment and Goodell’s desire for a full season. Either way, it would likely spell the end for any playoff hopes the Browns have, should Watson miss over half the season and the team has to rely on Jacoby Brissett.

