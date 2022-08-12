Eagles vs. Jets preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Jets for their first preseason game of the 2022 season on Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Head coach Nick Sirianni hadn’t finalized the plan for the starters as of Wednesday, but he anticipated they would play one or two series during the opener.

After the team’s public practice last Sunday — which drew more than 30,000 fans — A.J. Brown talked about the energy making him go even harder than he normally would at practice. I’d expect that same type of energy during Friday’s preseason game, with the excitement and buzz around this team heading into the season.

There are way fewer unknowns heading into the season this year, with Sirianni and Jalen Hurts heading into their second year together. This is the first time since high school that the 24-year-old quarterback has had the same play caller and coach two years in a row, so it should be exciting to see how he’s grown in the Eagles offense — even if we only get to see a couple plays from him on Friday.

The game against the Jets will be an important step for the rookies and young players, including Cam Jurgens who will get a majority of the reps with Jason Kelce sidelined with an elbow issue. Jurgens mentioned on Wednesday that he’s comfortable with the playbook but needs as many live reps as he can get to really put everything together.

There are also more than a few familiar faces on the Jets sideline including Vinny Curry, Joe Flacco, Nate Herbig, Will Parks, and Elijah Riley — not to mention GM Joe Douglas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC10

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

NFL Network replay: 11:00 PM ET on August 12, 4:30 AM ET and 1:00 PM ET on August 13

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (free 7-day trial)

The Eagles are mere one point favorites in this preseason opener.

New York Jets +1 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles -1 (-110)

Over/under: 35.5

Eagles 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - vs. New York Jets (Aug. 12, 7:30 PM ET, NBC10)

Week 2 - at Cleveland Browns (Aug. 21, 1:00 PM ET, NBC10)

Week 3 - at Miami Dolphins (Aug. 27, 7:00 PM ET, NBC10)

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)