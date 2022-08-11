Eagles News: Miles Sanders makes fantasy football “Do Not Draft” list

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Fantasy football ‘Do Not Draft’ list: Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley are being drafted too high - ESPN

It’s almost unfathomable the talented Miles Sanders could go an entire season (well, 12 games) and score nary a touchdown, and do so for one of the best rushing offenses in the league. But it happened. The Eagles boast a running quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and as with Josh Allen and others from the past (such as Cam Newton), he was his own goal-line option. Hurts is bigger than Sanders. Meanwhile, Kenneth Gainwell is a superior receiver out of the backfield and perhaps the team’s future three-down starter, Boston Scott is still a factor and Sanders is without a contract after this season. Any proof that a player is extra motivated and produces greater statistics in a contract seasons is ... dubious, to the say the least. The Eagles appear in no hurry to keep Sanders around long term, as he has missed nine games the past two seasons due to various injuries and frustrated the organization with fumbles and dropped passes. It’s difficult to make a case for him as a RB2, but that’s how some are viewing him.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts trending up? - BGN

Do not sleep on Zach Pascal. He was looking pretty good out there, especially in the red zone. I can envision some fantasy football owners being annoyed with him logging touchdowns over other popular targets such as Brown, Goedert, and Smith. It’s worth noting that Pascal has 15 scores over the span of four years in the league.

Eagles Training Camp Day 10 Recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the tenth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss Zach Pascal, Tarron Jackson and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

NFC East Over/Unders: Meeting the Washington Commanders - Football Outsiders

Bryan: To match our projections, Hurts has to take another step forward this year; I would argue that he’s the weakest link on the team as things currently stand. And I’m always concerned when a weak link is the quarterback, as that has the potential to bring an otherwise well-constructed team to the ground. But Hurts is still young and growing, and it’s entirely conceivable he makes that next step. I’d go under based on our projections, but I’m happy with the over at 9.5.

Fantasy Football: 2022 IDP Training camp battles to watch and predictions - PFF

After multiple years of poor options at the position, the Eagles suddenly have an influx of talent at the linebacker position. While this is great news, IDP managers need to determine who to trust from this group for fantasy purposes in 2022. Edwards’ progression and familiarity with the defense have made him the likely front-runner for the Eagles to start this season, and in turn, for IDP managers to draft. Known for his strong run defense — recently earning a 78.0 run defense grade and just a 4.9% missed tackle rate in 2021 — should allow him to lock into the early down role. His improvement as a coverage defender (68.8 coverage grade last year) can help him stay on the field for all three downs. This leaves Dean against White for the second linebacker spot — Davion Taylor, who is making waves at camp, also deserves to be included in the competition. However, Dean and White are still good candidates for a major role in a defense that had two full-time linebacker jobs just a season ago. While Dean may be the long-term answer, his lack of NFL experience and injury concerns that caused his drop in the NFL Draft will likely force Philadelphia to bring him along slower, at least to start the season. White and Edwards have been running with the first-team defense throughout training camp and appear to be locked into starting roles. Edwards may be the most overlooked linebacker of the group, making him the best value heading into 2022.

In Roob’s Observations: Why I’m starting to believe in Josh Sweat - NBCSP

1. I’ve never been a huge Josh Sweat guy. I know he was only a 4th-round draft pick, but I always felt like his production never quite matched his potential and his ability. He looks like Jevon Kearse out there with that crazy get-off, tremendous length and long arms, but he’s played more like the Kearse of the Eagles than the Kearse of the Titans. Sweat has played almost 1,500 snaps in his four seasons and has 17 ½ sacks. Even last year, when he made the Pro Bowl, he had 3 ½ sacks in early December before padding his total late against the Jets, Giants and Washington and finishing with 7 ½. I don’t consider that a particularly good year. Fair to say I’ve always been a Sweat doubter. But I’ve gotta say, he looks really good this summer, and I’m starting to buy in. Starting to believe this is the year. Maybe I’ll regret it. Maybe I’m getting fooled over here. But he looks fast and strong and explosive both in 1-on-1s and 11’s. He looks like a guy ready to make a big jump. The Eagles have drafted exactly one edge rusher in the last 35 years who’s had double-digit sacks in a season, and that was another mid-round pick, Trent Cole, drafted 17 years ago (!). I expect Jonathan Gannon’s multiple fronts to benefit Sweat, who can line up as a 3-4 outside linebacker or a 4-3 edge rusher. Sweat has everything you need to harass quarterbacks. Quick first step, terrific athleticism, an assortment of moves, very good power for his frame. And he’s gotten better every year of his career. Is this the year he finally puts it all together? I’m starting to believe it.

Consistency is key for Jalen Reagor - PE.com

“I love a good challenge. It’s a humbling experience, ‘cause you go from a first-rounder to you’re battling,” Reagor said on Wednesday following the morning practice at the NovaCare Complex. “But I like challenges, though. “We’ve got a helluva room and there is competition in there. Obviously, people have their jobs and some people don’t, some people fighting. You’ve just got to come in and when people go down, you step up and just be ready when it’s your time.” Reagor says he is more confident now than at any time in his career “because I just don’t worry about nothing.” He is going out and playing free and loose, bouncing back from some tough personal losses – a good friend who Reagor said was “like a little brother” was shot and killed a year ago and then Reagor lost his grandmother early this year. In May, Reagor’s best friend, former college teammate Jeff Gladney, at the time a cornerback with the Cardinals, died in a car accident.

Doug Pederson Healed Himself. Now He’s Trying to Heal the Jacksonville Jaguars. - The Ringer

Doug Pederson bounded off the field after the second practice of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. He stopped at the edge of the grass to help himself from a bin of orange slices—yes, like at a kid’s soccer practice. He was smiling. The geniality of all this tempted me, watching from a nearby sideline, to make a Ted Lasso reference. A few Jaguars players, though, talked me out of it. “I wouldn’t go that far,” receiver Christian Kirk told me. Pederson shares a sweet tooth and a good attitude with the Jason Sudeikis character, but he’s somewhat more intense and significantly less hokey. (In another critical difference, he’s coached this sport before.) But he’s got an energy that, even after a long practice in 90-degree heat, seems to have rubbed off on his team. It’s part of what made Jaguars camp feel like a remarkably happy place, which may even be understating it. “I don’t think it feels like it,” veteran receiver Marvin Jones corrected. “I think it is a happy place.”

The preseason will hopefully answer a few different questions about the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Over the last few months SB Nation Reacts voters have taken every opportunity to note that they do not trust the Cowboys front office. As noted, though, the time for debate has just about run dry, we are right at the point where all of the chefs on Chopped have to lift their hands and be satisfied with the meals that they have prepared. Can Josh Ball really be a reliable swing tackle? Who is going to seriously step up at wide receiver? Will Tony Pollard actually be utilized more? Is the team ever going to have a reliable kicker? There are a lot of questions swirling around the ether about the Dallas Cowboys and this weekend we will take one step forward towards answering them.

Washington Football Fans Live in Hope - Hogs Haven

None of the writers displayed a negative bias, indicating a tendency to underestimate the team’s record by one or more wins. I suppose, if they did, they’d be writing for a different site.

‘Things I think’ after two weeks of Giants training camp - Big Blue View

It has been hard to get a handle on the performance of the Giants’ quarterback and the offense so far in training camp. There is excitement regarding the possibilities with a creative offense that includes a lot of pre-snap motion and versatile personnel. That, though, does not mean the offense is a well-oiled juggernaut. Hardly. There has been some good. There has also been an awful lot of bad, with lots of off-target or head-scratching throws from Jones, and some obvious miscommunications. It’s all hard to make sense of, to be honest, because we aren’t sure exactly what we’re seeing on a play-to-play basis. The Giants’ braintrust has reminded us over and over that the Giants are installing a complex passing game, melding the ideas of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and trying to fit that around what the team’s personnel — including the quarterback — does best. There are options in many of the pass routes that are going to take study and repetition to get right.

Randall Cunningham resigned as Raiders team chaplain after feeling unwanted by new regime - PFT

“I kept calling and calling and calling, trying to contact the right officials to get the OK on what the direction was with Coach McDaniels, but it just went by, and finally I said, ‘I don’t think I’m needed here anymore,’” Cunningham told Tomasson. “He texted me one time and he said, ‘I’m looking forward to you and your involvement here. And I said, ‘Feel free to call anytime.’ And I never received a call back. And I just figured that was kind of like a sign for me it is time for me to move on.”

Jaguars bring back QB E.J. Perry, release Kyle Sloter - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville initially signed Perry following the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Brown. He chose the Jaguars over the Philadelphia Eagles after initially agreeing to terms with the latter. However, he would be released on July 24 with a non-football injury designation.

Aidan Hutchinson’s ‘Billie Jean’ karaoke on ‘Hard Knocks’ was so good a teammate ripped off his clothes - SB Nation

There’s a whole conversation we need to have about the Lions becoming a franchise worthy of envy, because that’s its own whole conversation. For now we can just focus on one moment from Tuesday night’s debut of Hard Knocks, specifically Aidan Hutchinson — who took part in some rookie embarrassment when he was asked to sing in front of the entire team.

NFL University #52: Training Camp Stories ahead of Preseason Week 1 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the biggest training camp storylines around the NFL–ahead of this week’s preseason games. Mitch Trubisky appears locked in as the Steelers starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield appears to be the Panthers starter, Matthew Stafford finally started throwing for the Rams, and reports about the Patriots offense are not ideal.

