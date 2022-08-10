Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts trending up?

Today marked the tenth Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Here’s what I observed at the NovaCare Complex. NOTE: Stay tuned for BGN Radio’s practice recap podcast that will be embedded here once the episode goes live.

PRACTICE NOTES

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: Hurts had his best practice of training camp thus far.

The good: Hurts started 7-on-7 strong with back-to-back touchdown throws to A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal. Both of those passes had good zip and accuracy. Brown’s catch was especially impressive as a one-handed over-the-shoulder grab near the right side of the end zone while beating James Bradberry. Pascal’s grab came on the left side of the field, an area Hurts hasn’t always been eager to utilize. So, good completions over that way are always encouraging. Speaking of such, Hurts also hit Jalen Reagor on an out route to lead the receiver out of bounds. Hurts later connected with Pascal again for a good gain, this time in 11-on-11. Hurts also worked the middle to find Dallas Goedert for a chunk gain. Hurts threw with good timing to find Brown on a comeback against Slay for a first down and some YAC opportunity.

The bad: Hurts kinda forced a ball over the middle to a tightly covered Brown and it was knocked down by Darius Slay. Hurts had a short throw in the flat knocked down by Andre Chachere. Hurts had another pass deflected at the line for an incompletion. Hurts had a short throw in the red zone deflected by Bradberry. Hurts led two 11-on-11 drives into goal-to-go territory but ultimately failed to get the offense in the end zone.

Overall: Hurts wasn’t consistently great but he flashed in a positive way and that much outweighed the bad. There’s reason to believe he might be trending in the right direction with no “stock down” practices over the last four days.

Stock up!

• JALEN HURTS STOCK TRACKER OVERVIEW

Day 1: Stock even

Day 2: Stock down

Day 3: Stock down

Day 4: Stock even

Day 5: Stock up

Day 6: Stock down

Day 7: Stock even

Day 8: Stock up

Day 9: Stock even

Day 10: Stock up

• EAGLES INJURY NEWS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (hip), Anthony Harris (tooth), John Hightower (groin), Jason Kelce (elbow), Jimmy Moreland (ankle), Boston Scott (concussion), DeVonta Smith (groin), Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), Kary Vincent (groin), Greg Ward (toe), Keric Wheatfall (hamstring)

Harris is a new addition. One can only wonder what he’s got going on with his tooth.

Smith has now missed five practices. Nick Sirianni described him as “day-to-day.” Smith was seen doing some rehab work on a side field early in practice, so that seems like a positive sign.

Tartt has now missed three straight practices due to “personal reasons.”

Calcaterra was doing some running with a restraint attached to him after practice. The rookie tight end might be nearing a return.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jordan Mailata (concussion), Andre Dillard (concussion).

Mailata and Dillard took some reps in 11-on-11. The Eagles are very close to having their top two left tackles back at 100%.

BANGED UP IN PRACTICE: A.J. Brown apparently hurt his finger during a red zone rep later in practice. Not sure if he got hurt but Landon Dickerson wasn’t in at left guard with the starting offensive line late in practice. Sua Opeta was taking reps there instead. I couldn’t find Dickerson on the sideline at that point.

• Gardner Minshew had one of his better days. He deserves credit for a perfect fade touchdown ball to Pascal and an accurate ball up the seam to Jack Stoll for a gain of at least 20 yards. The bad news is that Minshew got pick-sixed by Christian Elliss after he threw a little behind Lance Lenoir on a crossing route, leading the ball to get tipped in the air. Another Minshew throw was knocked down by a diving Zech McPhearson.

• Do not sleep on Zach Pascal. He was looking pretty good out there, especially in the red zone. I can envision some fantasy football owners being annoyed with him logging touchdowns over other popular targets such as Brown, Goedert, and Smith. It’s worth noting that Pascal has 15 scores over the span of four years in the league.

• The Eagles might want to keep Noah Togiai around. He’s had a lot of catches recently, including a one-handed grab in the open field today. With Calcaterra banged up, perhaps the Eagles keep Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Togiai as their top three? Tyree Jackson might begin the season on the reserve/PUP list but we don’t know that for sure.

• It was a very low bar for him to clear but this summer marks Reagor’s best in an Eagles uniform. He had another positive play today and avoided doing anything obviously bad. Might Howie Roseman be able to trade him after all?

• Tarron Jackson has regularly generated pressure throughout camp. He’s earned his spot on the team. Playing time figures be sparse as a rotational piece but he could continue to push for more and more snaps.

• Chachere continues to make plays on the ball. He should be on the roster.

• Haason Reddick was in position to stop Hurts for no gain on a QB power run.

• J.J. Arcega-Whiteside got chewed out by tight ends coach Jason Michael after a running play.

• Reid Sinnett took some reps with the second team in 11-on-11 yet again.

• Today in Jimmy Kempski’s daily training camp interview series for BGN Radio: Mike Quick. A very good get!

• Post-practice highlight from the podium:

I think Davis is going to be a good leader/locker room guy on this team for years to come. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 10, 2022

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough closed to media on Thursday before they kick off their preseason schedule with a home game against the New York Jets on Friday night.