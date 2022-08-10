Eagles News: Broncos interested in Jalen Reagor trade?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3 NFL Trades That Should Happen in 2022, According to Coaches & Execs - Heavy

Jalen Reagor is exactly the type of player who could benefit from a change of scenery and could find his stride outside of the pressure-cooker of playing in Philadelphia as a first-round pick whose production never matched his pedigree. Reagor, 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds, has all the physical tools to be a big-play threat but has yet to consistently put it together. Now, buried in a suddenly loaded Eagles wide receiver room, behind the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal, the Eagles may look to take whatever they can get for Reagor. Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest.

13 notes from Day 9 of Eagles training camp practice - BGN

Just hasn’t been a good camp for Gardner Minshew. He threw two picks in 7-on-7. The first one came when K’Von Wallace had a diving pass breakup that generated a tipped interception for Davion Taylor. On the next rep, Minshew threw a little too high on a short look to Watkins that went off his hands and ended up in the possession of Josiah Scott. Still don’t know that the Eagles will actually let Reid Sinnett climb ahead of Minshew on the depth chart. But the gap between those two could be shrinking. Minshew did have one notably good throw when he hit Jalen Reagor, who got open!, over the middle for a 25-yard gain.

Eagles Training Camp Day 9 Recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the ninth day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss Jason Kelce, Gardner Minshew, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Eagles training camp: Jason Kelce undergoes elbow surgery, other practice notes - The Athletic

Jason Huntley — With Gainwell and Scott both out, Huntley had a chance to work with the first-team offense when Miles Sanders was not on the field. In a team drill with the offense backed up near its own goal line, Huntley made a nice play picking up a Kyzir White blitz to free up Hurts to complete a pass. He scored a touchdown against JaCoby Stevens in running back-linebacker one-on-ones and showcased some of his top-end speed with a run around the edge and a screen in team drills. Huntley is the fastest of the Eagles’ running backs but, barring an injury, his best chance to make the roster is as the primary kickoff returner.

One riser, one faller from each NFL team during 2022 training camp - PFF

Riser: RB KENNETH GAINWELL. Kyed: Tolentino wrote that while Miles Sanders likely will still be the Eagles’ No. 1 running back, “Gainwell seems to be cemented as the team’s featured running back in high-leverage situations, including goal-line and two-minute packages.” Gainwell has been explosive a shifty in camp, per Tolentino. Faller: WR DEVON ALLEN. Kyed: Allen is a champion sprinter, but Tolentino noted that the 27-year-old wideout has shown rust in his return to football since last playing at Oregon in 2016. “He possesses world-class speed, but his feet haven’t been crisp throughout execution of his route trees at multiple levels,” per Tolentino.

Eagles partner with Positive Coaching Alliance to promote mentorship and character building through youth sports - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced a partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance to help further strengthen the relationship between coach and athlete through high-quality, character-based education and development training. In conjunction with the Eagles, Positive Coaching Alliance will organize more than 20 workshops this upcoming year for coaches, administrators, area-based youth sports organizations, members of the Philadelphia Public League (PPL), and participating Philadelphia charter schools. “Our partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance will enable us to provide more resources and mentorship opportunities so that we can continue growing the game at the youth level,” said Julie Hirshey, Vice President of Community Relations, Philadelphia Eagles. “We are thrilled to be working on this initiative with Brandon Whiting, an Eagles legend who proudly represented this organization and the City of Philadelphia during his playing days. We look forward to further engaging with our region’s youth athletes, coaches, and administrators through this transformative partnership.”

As time passes, Cowboys contract with Ezekiel Elliott looks even worse - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys made a huge mistake in tying up that much of their salary cap in a position that doesn’t deserve it. It’s hard to blame Elliott for this, he just did what most NFL players do and that is maximize their earnings in a sport where players have a relatively short playing career. But the Cowboys really fumbled the ball on this one, and next year they can finally right the wrong, to some extent. They can never get back the years they were paying too much to the running back position in terms of percentage of salary cap, but they can learn from the mistake moving forward.

Roquan Smith trade: Should Giants bid for Bears’ disgruntled linebacker? - Big Blue View

The Roquan Smith situation does bear watching for the Giants. It isn’t often that a good, young player at a player of relative need even potentially becomes available. Off-ball linebacker might not be a premium position, and big contracts can become troublesome. That said, Smith would certainly be a useful player and has a skillset the Giants just don’t have. He’s a high-volume tackler, a capable coverage player, has the upside to be a dangerous blitzer in Martindale’s scheme, and he’s young enough to be a part of the defense for another five years. What about the realities of acquiring him? Can the Giants clear out the $9.3 million in cap space without taking on future debt or gutting their roster? Are the Bears willing to take the draft equivalent of a bag of balls for a player who was a top-10 pick just four and a half years ago? Would they be willing to part ways with Barkley in order to bring in Smith?

The Washington Commanders release their home jersey schedule - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders announced their home jersey schedule for their 1 preseason, and 9 regular season games at FedEx Field this year. The team went through it’s second rebrand in two seasons, and unveiled their new name, jerseys, and helmets on 2/2/22. Washington will debut their new white jerseys this Saturday at 1pm when they host the Carolina Panthers. Their other two preseason games are away and will be determined by the home teams selection.

What Just Happened? Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks’ episode one - Pride Of Detroit

Aaron Glenn vs Duce Staley. You have to love the competitiveness that these guys have. There’s a loving friendship that’s easy to see, but these guys also really want to beat each other. That competitive edge extends to the players and they’re using that as motivation when facing off against each other. You’re being your best when you’re competing.

If the Panthers trade Sam Darnold here’s what they could get in return - SB Nation

In unquestionably the funniest rumor of the offseason, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping Sam Darnold. Okay, okay — we know this has been more or less dispelled by everyone asked, but it’s still incredible. Imagining the Panthers playing hard ball for months over Baker Mayfield, only to then hope to find an even bigger sucker to take Darnold off their hands is simply sublime. Especially considering there’s an identical issue with Darnold making way too much money in relation to his performance, and basically being a one-year rental for anyone involved.

