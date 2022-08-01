A peek inside Eagles training camp

Bleeding Green Nation’s mission statement for Eagles training camp each summer is to make you — the reader, the listener, the content consumer ... however you want to identify yourself — feel like you’re with us at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

We want to be your eyes and ears since practice attendance is mostly limited to credentialed media members and a relatively small amount of season ticket holders.

You presumably already follow along with BGN’s daily practice notes and/or BGN Radio’s daily practice recap podcasts.

In addition to that, we wanted to provide you with an actual look inside camp. And so we were fortunate enough to have Philly-based photographer (and perhaps more notably the adoptive father of @riskitallpaul, everyone’s favorite Internet greyhound) Holden Blanco attend practice to take some pictures from camp.

Note that the Eagles limit photo and video access to non-team work, so mostly warmups and position drills. And then post-practice scenes as well. No 11-on-11 stuff or anything like that.

Check out the gallery above this article for some good shots of the happenings down at NovaCare this summer!