A peek inside Eagles training camp

Summer scenes from the NovaCare Complex.

By Brandon Lee Gowton and HKB-Photo
/ new
  • Eagles HQ PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Haason Reddick and BLG hugging PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • QB1 with his center PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Jason Kelce being extra cautious PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Nick Sirianni PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Eagles players with Guardian Caps? Or members of the queen’s guard? PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Ball security drill PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • A.J. Brown’s in town PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Smitty working with Aaron Moorehead PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Quez Watkins looking it in PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Devon Allen, track star and Eagles WR PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Jalen Hurts warming up PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Miles Sanders working on his hands PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • A.J. Brown with his daughter PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • All smiles from Britain Covey PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • BLG, the best PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Slay and Smitty showing love to the fans PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • Nakobe Dean on Rita’s duty PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • James Bradberry PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • T.J. Edwards PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
  • That’s a wrap! PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation

Bleeding Green Nation’s mission statement for Eagles training camp each summer is to make you — the reader, the listener, the content consumer ... however you want to identify yourself — feel like you’re with us at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

We want to be your eyes and ears since practice attendance is mostly limited to credentialed media members and a relatively small amount of season ticket holders.

You presumably already follow along with BGN’s daily practice notes and/or BGN Radio’s daily practice recap podcasts.

In addition to that, we wanted to provide you with an actual look inside camp. And so we were fortunate enough to have Philly-based photographer (and perhaps more notably the adoptive father of @riskitallpaul, everyone’s favorite Internet greyhound) Holden Blanco attend practice to take some pictures from camp.

Note that the Eagles limit photo and video access to non-team work, so mostly warmups and position drills. And then post-practice scenes as well. No 11-on-11 stuff or anything like that.

Check out the gallery above this article for some good shots of the happenings down at NovaCare this summer!

