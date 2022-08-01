Eagles News: ESPN says Philly has one of the NFL’s best under-the-radar prospects

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking the top 25 NFL prospects in 2022: Rhamondre Stevenson and the under-the-radar young players who could break out - ESPN+

17. Milton Williams, DL, Philadelphia Eagles. What can we say about Williams’ college career? He was a smoke show. He had 10 sacks and 19 tackles for loss inside in his last two seasons at Louisiana Tech. He then proceeded to put on an absolutely absurd pro day, running a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash at 284 pounds and running a sub-7-second 3-cone drill. If there’s a player comparison that’s close to the workout numbers Williams put out in 2021, it might be Aaron Donald. (We are not saying he plays like Aaron Donald, please do not say that we said that.) In his first season in Philadelphia, Williams was the third wheel to Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. He mostly kept pace with Hargrave as a run stuffer but wasn’t quite as disruptive as a pass-rusher. That’s not to say Williams was bad — Hargrave was exceptional — but Williams produced 14 hurries and two sacks in his limited snap count. Twelve of the 17 plays on which he produced pass pressure came from Week 10 on. The problem we had with putting Williams on this list is that the Eagles’ interior line is a fully loaded baked potato. Hargrave and Cox are back, and they added Jordan Davis at 13th overall in the 2022 draft. The path for Williams to get a full-time job is nonexistent without multiple injuries in front of him. However, everything we’ve seen so far points to Williams being a worthy starter if he gets that chance.

The Ryan Kerrigan All Stars - BGN

Every team has their share of players who ingloriously ended their careers with random teams. Johnny Unitas was a Charger. Jerry Rice played for the Seahawks. Donovan McNabb ended his career with the Vikings, Jon Runyan with the Chargers, LeSean McCoy with the Bucs... you get the idea. Today, in (dis)honor of Ryan Kerrigan retiring after a completely forgettable end to an otherwise excellent career, I present the Ryan Kerrigan All Stars. Players who had noteworthy to great careers playing for other teams but ended their careers by doing little more than picking up a paycheck while with the Eagles.

Dial M for Multiple - Iggles Blitz

Teams will know the Eagles want to be situational so they’ll mix in no-huddle at times to dictate who the Eagles have on the field. This is where versatility is so crucial. Gannon isn’t limited by who is on the field. He can still be creative. Obviously he wants certain players in certain looks, but he’s got enough skilled guys that he can still mix up his calls. Gannon now has a good combination of talent, versatility and depth to work with. He must show that he can get this group of players to play consistently well and shut down good offenses. We’re going to find out just how good of a coach Gannon truly is.

Eight NFL teams with the best blocking environments for their running backs in 2022 - PFF

The Eagles have quietly assembled one of the NFL’s top offensive lines, a unit better at run blocking than in pass protection. Injuries last season meant a lot of players gained valuable starting experience, leaving Philadelphia unusually well provisioned in terms of depth. No team in the NFL averaged more rushing yards before contact than the 1.9 yards the Eagles did, and while having a rushing threat at quarterback certainly helps, they remain at the top spot looking at just carries by running backs. Miles Sanders was something of a fantasy football disappointment last season but still averaged 5.3 yards per carry behind this offensive line, with less than 3.0 of those yards coming after contact. The Eagles had 16 rushing touchdowns scored by running backs, and Sanders didn’t get any of them. Heading into a contract year, he could be an excellent candidate for a career season.

Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp - NCBSP

Stock down. S K’Von Wallace. With Anthony Harris getting worked back in and with Jaquiski Tartt still learning the defense, Wallace got some first-team reps the first couple days and didn’t really make the most of them. He had a couple rough moments on Day 1 and by Day 3, Chachere was the guy rotating with Harris at the second safety spot.

Britain Covey offers a unique perspective in his quest for a roster spot - PE.com

A fresh start. A new beginning. It doesn’t matter for Britain Covey that he’s an undrafted rookie free agent in Training Camp for the Philadelphia Eagles at a loaded wide receiver position. What matters is that he’s been given a shot and he intends to make the most of that opportunity. “It’s going well. It’s fun. It’s like being a freshman again just trying to learn everything I can,” Covey, a Utah product, said after practice at the NovaCare Complex. “We’ve got quite a few good vets in the receivers’ room to learn from so, it’s been great. I love the guys and I love being part of this.” That he faces the uphill battle is nothing new for Covey, who totally gets it: He’s 5-foot-8. He played quarterback in high school. He has never been the guy who looked the best in a uniform. So, he made it in college as a receiver and a dynamic return man with his bulldog mentality and a never-say-quit persona. He’s been told plenty of times he isn’t good enough or big enough to make it and, truthfully, wasn’t much of a college recruit with “five or six offers” and a lot of “preferred walk-on” offers. And here he is.

AJ Brown: Four receivers got similar contracts, I’m the only one who got traded - PFT

AJ Brown, the wide receiver who was traded during the draft because the Titans wouldn’t meet his contractual demands and the Eagles would, says subsequent wide receiver contracts have proven that his contract request was not excessive. Brown wrote on Twitter that his own contract was very similar to the ones later signed by 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin. According to Brown, that’s proof that he was only asking for the fair market value for a receiver of his stature, and that the Titans were the only team unwilling to pay.

Veteran free agent tackles, like these 3 players, could be why the Cowboys aren’t panicking - Blogging The Boys

After having a plethora of depth in each of the past two seasons, the team suddenly finds themselves relying on a veteran who has struggled to stay healthy and a handful of young guys. Tyron Smith and Terence Steele are the team’s starters with the unproven Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko fighting for the swing tackle position. And with the recent news that the rookie Waletzko suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday, he is expected to miss some time, so the team’s shaky backup tackle situation just got shakier.

Jim’s South St. Employee Relief Fund-Jim’s Steaks - GoFundMe

In the early morning of Friday, July 29th, Jim’s South St. experienced a devastating fire. Sensing something was not quite right, the first shift staff saw smoke seeping from somewhere at the back of the building. Without hesitation, the crew immediately cut the power, exited the building, and called 911. Everyone was safe, physically unharmed, but emotionally overwhelmed as they helplessly watched their home away from home, and their livelihood, burn. [BLG Note: Help support a South Philly staple if you can.]

You still need to tell your friends if you get Covid - Vox

As the pandemic crests into the second half of its third year, highly transmissible, immunity-evading Covid-19 variants are fueling another spike in infections. While Covid-19 fatigue and official case data might indicate a modest wave of positive cases, at-home test results are largely unaccounted for in published data. Just as the infrastructure of testing has largely turned to the individual given the closure of many public testing sites, so has contact tracing. In the event someone tests positive for Covid-19, the responsibility has now fallen onto that person to inform their network.

