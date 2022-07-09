Are you willing to place a bet on Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds?

Jalen Hurts: MVP of the 2022 NFL season?

I would think even the most ardent Hurts supporters wouldn’t say that much is a likely outcome.

Hurts may very well improve entering his age 24 season. Howie Roseman did a lot to improve the Eagles’ roster to help him take a step forward.

But even if Hurts plays much better than he did last year, there’s a significant gap from where he was at in 2021 to being the league MVP. Not to mention the MVP competition figures to be fierce with other top quarterbacks firmly in the mix.

Just because Hurts isn’t the most likely candidate doesn’t mean he’s not worth betting on, though. With Hurts’ MVP odds at +2500, you can bet $20 to pay out $500. Only 11 players have shorter odds. Today’s Eagles Question of the Day is ... is that a risk you’re willing to take?

As someone who believes in Hurts’ floor but is more skeptical about his ceiling, I have to stay away. Again, he needs to make some major strides as a passer. But maybe I’m underrated his willingness to improve, the addition of A.J. Brown, etc.

The topic of Hurts as an MVP candidate recently came up in our 4th of July MVP Draft for The SB Nation NFL Show. You can check out where he was selected in this activity by listening to this special quadcast episode featuring me, R.J. Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and Pete Sweeney.

