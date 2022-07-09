Eagles News: Jonathan Gannon among Philadelphia’s biggest concerns

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Kyler Murray’s contract, Rob Gronkowski’s replacement and summer concerns for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles — Does Jonathan Gannon have more to offer than we saw in 2021? The Eagles upgraded at every level of the defense this offseason. Haason Reddick bolsters a 31st-ranked pass rush, Jordan Davis adds beef inside, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean improve a mediocre group of linebackers, and James Bradberry gives Darius Slay a better running mate on the outside. But last year’s defense was not without talent and still played a passive style that left it ranked 25th in defensive DVOA. Things are set up for Gannon as they are for Jalen Hurts. You have everything you need. Now let’s see what you can do.

Eagles mailbag: Miles Sanders contract, Jalen Hurts expectations, Howie Roseman redemption, and more! - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski return from an unplanned break to answer your Eagles questions sent in via Apple Podcast review (preferred!) and Twitter responses. The guys talk about a wide number of topics, football-related and otherwise.

2022 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team’s non-QB MVP - NFL.com

Philly acquired Brown as the big-bodied target who can win over the middle that the offense was sorely missing. The wideout generated 1,000-plus yards in two of his three seasons in Tennessee (only injuries kept him shy of that mark in 2021). Philly hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. That streak ends in 2022, with Brown becoming a go-to threat who makes life easier on Jalen Hurts. Brown’s ability to pick up yards after catch (6.0 YAC per reception since 2019, second-most in the NFL) will give the Eagles extra yards. He should be a dynamo in the RPO game with the ability to win off the line of scrimmage and present a big target. On an Eagles team with talent up and down the roster, Brown’s addition makes the most significant difference as he blasts past his previous career highs and hits pay dirt week after week with Philly sprinting back to the postseason.

Saints Lead the Way in Total Dynasty Lists - Football Outsiders

I will never get over the 1943 Steagles somehow being good enough to break up anti-dynasties for both the Eagles and Steelers. Take two of the worst teams in the league and join them together, and give them two coaches who hate each other so much that they split roles (with one coaching offense and the other defense in the era before free substitution), and you somehow get a 5-4-1 team out of it? No. No, that is nonsense, 1940s football, stop it. In a world with wild-card berths and more than two playoff teams, the Eagles’ 1940s dynasty might stretch all the way back to those Steagles teams, but 7-1-2 just didn’t cut it during wartime football. The Eagles are also one of the rare teams with multiple championships not being grouped as part of a dynasty, with both 1960 and 2017 standing alone without extended runs of success around them.

The Baker Mayfield trade proves again how lucky the Cowboys have been at quarterback - Blogging The Boys

There have been some struggles with the roster since, but in spite of that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. They may be five QBs that are better than him, but not many more. If the Cowboys can solve a few roster questions, Prescott should have another good year. He certainly has all the skills you need. What may limit him are the unsettled situations for the offensive line and the receiving corps. Kellen Moore also has to do a better job coordinating the offense. But a healthy Prescott is a player most NFL teams would take to replace what they have for this year. Dallas has won the quarterback lottery twice, and invested almost nothing in doing so. That is not a testament to the job Jerry and Stephen Jones have done running the team. It is about luck, which may prove the old adage it is better to be lucky than good.

Big Blue View mailbag: A trade idea, USFL players, fullbacks, more questions - Big Blue View

Would I trade Darius Slayton for Chase Claypool? Edwin, I don’t know if you mean straight up or as the primary players in a trade package. The answer, though, is absolutely. In a heartbeat. Chase Claypool is not one of the three best receivers in the NFL, which he apparently believes he is. He is, though, a superior player to Slayton. Make that far superior. For what it’s worth, the Steelers would never make that trade. New Steelers GM Omar Khan would get destroyed in the media and the fan base if he did that. Claypool is a 6-foot-4, 238-pound ascending star who has 121 catches for more than 1,700 receiving yards in two seasons. Slayton is a backup coming off a poor season who has 124 receptions and more than 1,800 receiving yards in three years. On top of that, Claypool ($1.804 million salary cap hit) is the less expensive player, with Slayton’s cap hit being $2.54 million.

Dan Snyder offers to testify before House Oversight Committee at the end of July - Hogs Haven

ESPN has obtained a letter from Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, that says he is available to testify at the end of the month. She also said they haven’t heard from the Committee since a phone call on June 30th. The Committee offered for Snyder to be interviewed remotely on July 6th or 8th. Snyder offered to testify virtually on July 28h or 29th. The Committee’s session is scheduled to end on the 29th.

The Look Ahead #96: Which QBs in new places will be most successful? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa look at all the quarterbacks that have changed teams this offseason and made their predictions for which ones will have the most success in 2022. Why Deshaun Watson may not be the one even if he isn’t suspended (6:16). Stats’ Pick: Matt Ryan (8:33). RJ’s Pick: Russell Wilson (17:37). RJ’s Sleeper Pick: Carson Wentz (25:11). Stats’ Sleeper Pick: Mitchell Trubisky (30:40). Why Baker won’t work out with the Panthers (32:29). Sunday Ticket moving to streaming? (39:56).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message