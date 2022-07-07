Eagles News: Will Philadelphia be willing to cut Jalen Reagor?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Looking at 10 critical decisions the Eagles have to make - NBCSP

They can’t keep Jalen Reagor, can they? The decision facing the Eagles is unloading Reagor, getting him out of the building, ridding themselves of the headache of having a first-round disappointment who’s not playing, letting him start fresh somewhere, and taking on a $2.5 million cap hit OR keeping him around in case of emergency and hoping things click if he does get a chance to play. Our guess: The cap hit if the Eagles release Reagor is significant but not catastrophic. Could go either way, but I just think with a receiver corps of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal — along with whoever else emerges — there’s really no reason to keep Reagor around and waste a roster spot just to save some cap space. Nobody wants to release a first-round pick two years later, but I think the Eagles will.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.64: NFC East All-Stars (Offense) - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa compile their list of the best offensive players in the NFC East. Who is the best backup QB in the division? Should DeVonta Smith fall among the top 3 WRs in the division?

Will the NFC East finally have a repeat champ? Where the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles and Giants stand - ESPN

Projected order of finish: Eagles, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants. Outside of safety, there aren’t any noticeable holes on the Eagles’ roster. They have a strong line and quality skill players on offense, and should be improved defensively following the signings of linebackers Haason Reddick and Kyzir White and cornerback James Bradberry. Can Hurts make the leap in his second season as the full-time starter? That will decide how sweet the 2022 season will be in Philly, but signs of improvement were evident this spring and the supporting cast has him set up for success.

Rodney McLeod is gone from the Eagles after 6 years. He’s not gone from Philadelphia - The Athletic

McLeod, who had recovered from torn ACLs suffered in 2019 and 2020, was no longer an every-snap player with the Eagles last season. The Eagles moved on after six seasons, and McLeod accepted a one-year, $1.77-million deal with the Colts this offseason. “It was difficult to face reality and knowing that I wouldn’t be wearing an Eagles uniform anymore,” McLeod said. “I was very optimistic and praying that it wouldn’t. And that I would go out on my own terms, this fairytale ending. But life doesn’t work that way. And so the hardest part is getting over what’s real and what’s reality. And the reality is you are no longer an Eagle even though you had a great career there, people love you. You now have to move on and bring those same qualities, that same energy, that same passion, that same — great teammate, and man that you are to a new environment and do

A tale of two cities: Why have the Eagles soared while the Giants have fallen? - Big Blue View

The Eagles do seem to have a more talented roster than the Giants entering the 2022 season. General manager Howie Roseman has done an amazing job acquiring draft picks, getting value from his picks, acquiring talent in trades, and signing free agents. But on the field, the Giants have beaten the Eagles two of the past three meetings in which Daniel Jones played. It was almost three in a row. Both teams have improved their talent level since then. Ranking a team with a question mark at quarterback seventh in the NFL in overall talent is puzzling. Say this for Linsey, he’s consistent: His sixth-ranked team is the Cleveland Browns, whose quarterback situation for 2022 is...interesting. Have the Eagles really done so much more in acquiring talent in two offseasons than the Giants? Do the Eagles have more talent than the Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens, and 49ers, all ranked below them? Do the Giants have less talent than the Lions, Jets, and Commanders, all ranked above them? No. 7 vs. No. 26 is a chasm. Might as well give up on the season if so. Is it reality? The Giants and Eagles do not play this season until Week 14. Time will tell.

The Cowboys were the most efficient team last year and there’s a good chance they are again in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

Of these key departures, the loss of Cooper is the only one that raises an eyebrow and that’s because of how bad the offense was in 2018 before he arrived. Granted, a seasoned Lamb, a lively Gallup, and a high upside rookie Tolbert are considerable upgrades to that WR group a few years ago, so the chances of the offense falling into purgatory seem unlikely. Even if the Cowboys return another impressive DVOA showing, that doesn’t automatically translate to playoff success. Cowboys fans know this first hand. But it still has to feel good to see that the team should be on a path to remaining one of the league’s most efficient teams. They can’t have postseason success without getting there first, and all signs are pointing to them being very capable of getting there.

Ron Rivera wants to turn his attention to the defensive side of the ball before training camp - Hogs Haven

Rivera’s last line here seems to make it clear that he’s talking about roster additions that will happen during the next 3 weeks (Training Camp is scheduled to begin on July 26th), and not just as part of the ‘3-year plan’ he is referencing. He clearly mentions adding to the linebacker group — a move that has been anticipated all offseason. There are a number of veteran free agent linebackers who are currently unsigned by any NFL team.

State of the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson era begins after transformative offseason - NFL.com

Head coach: Doug Pederson. I openly wondered if Doug Pederson was the best coach in the NFL heading into the 2020 season, and I have to wonder if I got the guy fired by the Eagles for even suggesting such a thing. His time in Philadelphia unraveled so quickly. We haven’t seen a fall from grace that fast since, oh, well, Urban Meyer? Here’s my thing, though. I still really believe in Doug Pederson. I’m surprised he wasn’t a more sought-after coach in the previous cycle, though it seemed like a couple of teams kicked the tires on him. I’m all in on his redemption tour. A lot of the reasons I loved him two years ago still remain. He won a Super Bowl with his backup quarterback, Nick Foles, and took down the G.O.A.T., Bill Belichick, in the process. Then there was the Double-Doink Game (as a Chicago fan I hate to bring it up, but have to give him credit for another playoff win). He was making the playoffs on the regular before his abrupt dismissal from Philadelphia after I called him the best in the game. I really do believe he’s going to bring credibility to the Jaguars. And I’ll just leave it at that. No more hot takes for me.

Brandon Bair wins Carnegie Medal for saving a man after fiery train crash - PFT

It has earned Bair a Carnegie Medal, which is billed as North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism. Bair was driving on a highway in St. Anthony, Idaho, when he saw a train hit a semitruck, which burst into flames. After calling 911, Bair jumped into action and pulled driver Steven Jenson to safety after hearing a cry for help. Bair climbed partway into the wreckage and pulled out the then-25-year-old Jenson through a rear window behind the passenger and driver’s seat. “Bair aided Jenson off the tracks then, with help from another man, moved Jenson farther away as the fire grew to consume the truck,” the Carnegie site wrote. “Jenson, who suffered burns to his legs and other injuries, was flown to a hospital and underwent treatment for about three weeks.”

NFL University #47: Baker Mayfield traded to the Panthers - The SB Nation NFL Show

Kyle Posey and Justis Mosqueda react to the breaking news that Baker Mayfield is headed to the Panthers. What are the Panthers doing, exactly? (2:31). Did Carolina improve at the QB spot? (9:02). Does this buy Matt Rhule another year? (11:45). Is this trade a sign that the Browns know something about Deshaun Watson’s suspension? (14:30). What does this move mean for Jimmy Garoppolo’s future? (17:00). Ranking Jimmy G., Baker, Darnold, and Daniel Jones (21:23). Are we even sure that Baker Mayfield is the starter in Carolina? (25:40)

