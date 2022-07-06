Eagles News: Kenneth Gainwell among fantasy football sleeper candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Fantasy Football: Sleeper running back candidates - PFF

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles. Gainwell is the third member of the 2021 draft class on this list, and the 23-year-old spent the 2021 season as part of a four-man committee in Philadelphia, primarily serving as a receiving back. He received at least five targets in five games, including their last two games of the season, and one of the highest threat rates for a rookie running back in recent memory. Despite being a pass-catching back, he received double-digit carries three times throughout this past season —two of which occured in blowout victories where the Eagles were missing at least one other back while the other happened in Week 18 where the team rested its starters. He could become even more involved in the run game this season. The Eagles haven’t re-signed Jordan Howard or added anyone new to the backfield outside of an undrafted rookie. Gainwell the only back under contract beyond 2022, so the Eagles will need to see what they have in him before next season. Philadelphia also plans on passing more this season, meaning more plays where Gainwell is the likely running back in the formation. Miles Sanders remains the top rusher for the team, but he’s been one of the least efficient in the league, as he has the fourth-lowest PFF run grade among the 30 backs with 400 or more carries over the last three seasons — two of the three running backs with a lower grade are now out of the league. Philadelphia needs a change. It’s unlikely Gainwell ever becomes a full three-down back, but several running backs have earned top-10 fantasy seasons with a high target share and close to double-digit carries a game, which is within Gainwell’s range of outcomes for 2022.

Good or Bad? - Iggles Blitz

I don’t have a problem with teams being confident. I think that’s a good thing. You don’t want a team being delusional or overly cocky. That’s when things can go sideways. This team doesn’t feel delusional. Nick Sirianni played at a small school. He worked his way up the coaching ladder, grinding away to earn better jobs. He wasn’t an assistant on a great team that is used to winning big and having the world kiss his butt. Jalen Hurts got benched at Alabama and then was a second round pick. He’s not a guy who has been showered with praise every single year. There are high character guys on the team…Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, etc. They should be able to keep this team pointed in the right direction.

2022 Opponent Preview #10 - Philadelphia Eagles w/ Brandon Lee Gowton from SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation - Bears Talk Underground

This week on The Bears Talk Underground!!! Larry D continues working his way through the 2022 Opponent Preview series with the third of our NFC East Opponents by way of the Philadelphia Eagles!! Brandon Lee Gowton from Bleeding Green Nation joins us on this all-new episode of The Bears Talk Underground!!!

Fantasy football 2022: A.J. Brown could be the missing piece for the Eagles offense - The Athletic

In theory, a defense can account for only so much. Shade coverage toward Brown and all of a sudden DeVonta Smith has a one-on-one matchup to exploit. Try to force things over the middle of the field and now Dallas Goedert has room to roam. Try to take away all three and now you’re getting the ball run down your throat. For the Eagles, the upside is obvious. For Brown, there’s an interesting possibility on the horizon. He might be better than ever but still see his raw numbers decline. Think about it this way. Quez Watkins, the Eagles’ third-leading receiver in 2021, finished the season with 647 receiving yards. Only once in his three NFL seasons has Brown played alongside a teammate who topped that mark (Corey Davis in 2020). Even if the Eagles turn the dial more toward the pass than they did down the stretch in 2021, Brown will have more competition for targets than he’s ever had (at least as a pro). Last year, for instance, the Eagles had five different players lead the team in receiving fantasy points in a game. In Tennessee, Brown was either the Titans’ leading receiver or top fantasy producer in eight of his 13 games. After ranking fifth in the league last season in seeing a target on 30.3 percent of his routes, Brown will see that number drop in a more balanced Eagles offense.

The hidden value of Sirianni returning the same staff in 2022 - NBCSP

Now, it is fair to question the work of some of the assistants. Aaron Moorehead has actually been here since Doug Pederson’s last season, and the performance of the wide receivers hasn’t been great, DeVonta Smith’s rookie year not withstanding. But that could be more of a talent issue than a coaching issue. We’ll get a better feel for him this year now that he has a deep and talented cast to work with. Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker’s unit seemed to underachieve much of the year, although Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat did ultimately make the Pro Bowl as alternates. And Michael Clay’s special teams group struggled in just about every area last year — in the return game, covering kicks and punts and obviously punting. But he’s back for a second season as well. But for the most part, this appears to be a very good staff, and if the Eagles have another successful year, it’s going to be very hard for Sirianni to continue keeping them together.

Richmond native, Philadelphia Eagles safety to host free football camps - NBC12

Richmond native and Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris will host two free football camps in Central Virginia. The first camp will be on July 7 at River City Middle School in Richmond. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-16, and Harris will lead skills and drills. The camp at River City Middle School runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each camper will get a free shirt, lunch and giveaways. The second camp will be on July 8 at L.C. Bird High School from 4-8 p.m.

Why the NFL Wide Receiver Bubble May Not Burst—or at Least Not Anytime Soon - The Ringer

In an NFL offseason that saw unprecedented levels of player movement, wide receivers dominated the news cycle. It felt like a star receiver got dealt or inked a record-breaking contract every other day. Three Pro Bowl pass catchers—Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and A.J. Brown—switched teams. Marquise Brown and Amari Cooper were also dealt. D.K. Metcalf is still a Seahawk but has been the subject of unrelenting trade rumors for a few months now, and the same goes for Deebo Samuel in San Francisco. Fresh off the best statistical season in NFL history, Cooper Kupp signed a new contract that will pay him an average salary of $26.7 million per year over the next half-decade.

Better or worse? Giants wide receivers have to be better in 2022 - Big Blue View

Wan’Dale Robinson. I am not predicting rookie stardom for the surprise second-round pick out of Kentucky. I am predicting he will be a useful part of the Giants’ offense. GM Joe Schoen said the organization had a “very clear vision” for Robinson when the team drafted him. As we watched the offense begin to unfold during the spring was a quick-throw, RPO-style, get the ball to playmakers and let them create style that Robinson is perfectly suited for.

Monday Football Monday #95: 4th of July MVP Draft - The SB Nation NFL Show

Happy 4th of July to all of our listeners at the SB Nation NFL Show! On this holiday edition of Monday Football Monday–RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney are joined by Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton for a 5 round NFL MVP draft. As you might expect–it was very quarterback heavy.

