Eagles News: PFF likes Philadelphia’s secondary

2022 NFL secondary rankings: Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers take top spots - PFF

13. Philadelphia Eagles. CB: Darius Slay, CB: James Bradberry, NCB: Avonte Maddox, S: Anthony Harris, S: Jaquiski Tartt. If you’re going to be strong anywhere in the secondary, having two potential shut-down cornerbacks on the outside trumps all. Over the past two seasons, James Bradberry ranks first in the NFL in forced incompletions, while Darius Slay ranks sixth in coverage grade.

There’s one big reason to think the Eagles will be terrific in 2022. Jason Kelce put his finger on it. - Inquirer

If Seumalo doesn’t return as the player he was, though, the Eagles will have at least three viable candidates to replace him. Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta have started 17 NFL games between them, and the team selected Cam Jurgens in the second round of this year’s draft. Should Kelce, Mailata, or Johnson suffer an injury, Driscoll and Andre Dillard are available to play tackle, and Jurgens’ natural position is center. Those offseason trades and signings got everyone’s attention, and they matter. But the Eagles have fortified themselves at their foundation, and that matters more.

Eagles mailbag: Expectations for Smith’s second season - NBCSP

Where do we see JJAW in 6 months? [...] My guess is he’ll be on a practice squad somewhere. Whether that’s in Philly or elsewhere, I’m not sure. He’s a real long-shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster as he transitions from receiver to tight end. If he’s going to stick with the tight end position long-term and not go back to receiver, then maybe the Eagles keep him on their 16-man practice squad. If not, I think he’d still end up on a PS somewhere in the NFL. Another team would be willing to see if the former second-round pick can figure it out.

The biggest storyline that would need to happen for the 2022 Cowboys to win the Super Bowl - Blogging The Boys

DO NOTHING. Who is to say the Cowboys aren’t already a Super Bowl-caliber team? Are they missing any ingredients? The front office doesn’t believe so as they have shown a deep faith in their own guys. Rather than spending in free agency, they just re-upped in several of their own players and are crossing their fingers that the young players they have on the roster develop further and take the next step. In this scenario, the Cowboys just need to have some good luck fall their way. Good health, at least down the stretch, is imperative and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have the ball bounce in their favor along the way. That’s what always happens for teams that make it through the gauntlet, so why should it be any different for the Cowboys. It just has to be their time.

The Daboll-Kafka collaboration: Personnel usage - Big Blue View

Assuming that Kafka’s views have been shaped to some extent by those of Reid and Bienemy, he and Daboll would seem to be kindred spirits. Both come from programs with heavy use of 11, so we can expect that to continue (compare to Miami and Atlanta, who used 11 only 28 and 31 percent of the time last season). And both teams’ offenses liked to spread the field, with considerable use of play action and the run-pass option (Allen and Mahomes were first and third, respectively, in the NFL in play action passes, and second and third in RPO pass attempts, in 2021, according to Pro Football Reference). Kafka’s tenure in Kansas City was one of great stability from year to year, with remarkably similar pass-run ratios each season, rare use of more exotic groupings like 10, and only a modest increase in 11 usage differentiating his earlier and later seasons.

