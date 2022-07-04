Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups - NFL.com

Offensive tackles: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The Eagles’ bookends possess the size, length and athleticism to stymie elite pass rushers on the edges. Johnson (6-6, 325) is an ultra-athletic blocker with exceptional skills in the run or pass game. The 32-year-old veteran is a rarity as a mauler/brawler with nimble feet and quick hands. With the Eagles transitioning to a run-heavy offense behind a dynamic quarterback with outstanding running skills, Johnson will get a chance to showcase his diversified game. Mailata (6-8, 365) is an extra-large blocker with a strong punch and a nasty finish. As a former rugby standout with exceptional athleticism for his size, the 25-year-old fifth-year pro (who did not play in 2018 or ‘19) is a unicorn at the position with the potential to become a perennial all-star. Considering how well the veteran and youngster have meshed as a tandem on the edges, it is not a coincidence the Eagles have emerged as one of the premier rushing teams in the league

Three USFL players who could interest the Eagles - PhillyVoice

Darius Victor, RB, New Jersey Generals (5’8, 209). Victor was the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. He finished third in the USFL in rushing yards (577) and first in TDs (9). He’s not a big play threat and there are limits to what he can do, but he is a bowling ball power runner who is physical in between the tackles. This time last year the Eagles had eight running backs on their roster. They currently only have five, and Victor fits the Jordan Howard-like mold of a back who is going to get what is blocked up for him, and perhaps no more, no less. That kind of player can work in a rotation behind an elite offensive line. He also has an interesting backstory, and seems to genuinely just love to play.

A.J. Brown: We’re not an All-Star team, but we could be in the future - PFT

“He’s excited about what this team could be,” Brown wrote. “We all are. But we’re not An All-Star team. We definitely could be with years to come. We have [to] strap up our pads and prove it every year and that’s what we plan to do! #1Weekatatime.” The Eagles made it into the playoffs last season and their offseason moves appear to have improved the team in several areas, so excitement about what’s to come is to be expected. Brown’s comments serve as a good reminder that work needs to be done to convert July excitement into results in the fall.

Eagles mailbag: Too much hype around 2022 Eagles? - NBCSP

Most vulnerable: Defensive end. Sure, the Eagles added Reddick but he’s not going to play the DE spot. That leaves them with Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett and Tarron Jackson as their DEs. The Eagles will rotate at this spot and the only other DE (listed) on the roster is project player Matt Leo. The Eagles could play some other guys at that spot but losing any of those top three would really hurt. Least vulnerable: Offensive line. The Eagles really have some depth on their OL. Obviously, losing a great player like Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson or Jason Kelce would sting. But the Eagles on their bench right now have Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens, Le’Raven Clark and Sua Opeta. That’s real depth.

Where are they now? T Winston Justice - PE.com

Justice, who owns a chain of coffee shops, Elixr Coffee Roasters, with four locations at Philadelphia and one in State College, Pennsylvania, entered the financial field as an associate analyst. From there, he went to Pacific Income Advisors as a portfolio manager of a multimanager hedge fund. And now making his home in Nashville, with his wife, Dania, and their children: Selah, Calais, and Tali; Justice is a vice president with AllianceBernstein. “I manage assets for endowments and foundations and institutions,” he says. “That’s a way for me to give back because really, especially with the institutions like a museum, a school, a food bank, you’re at the tip of the spear of creating change, and you’re using finance.

All-NFC East Starting Offense, Defense and Special Teams - Hogs Haven

Breakdown (offense/defense): Eagles - 8, Commanders - 7, Cowboys - 7, Giants - 2. Offensive skill positions were fairly evenly split between the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders. The Cowboys and Eagles, as expected, dominated the trenches. The defense held strong among the top three teams, with the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders representing fairly equally. The Giants, on paper, have a much weaker roster than their division opponents and it showed in this exercise.

Will Giants’ gamble on Nigerian OT Roy Mbaeteka pay long-term dividends? - Big Blue View

Mbaeteka is more of a developmental player than an immediate contributor. It’s very unlikely he makes the team this year, but the Giants’ investment in him so far indicates they will probably carry him on the practice squad. Since they signed him as a free agent rather than having him assigned via the Pathway Program, there is no practice squad exemption — as there has been for Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer. Based on head coach Brian Daboll’s assessment, that year of acclimation is probably going to be necessary. “The rookies out here have played a lot. We’re starting from ground zero with him and he’s trying to soak everything up,” Daboll said during rookie minicamp. “There’s a lot at that position. There’s a lot of words and a lot of communication that goes on. He’s got a great personality. Bobby (Johnson) and Tony (Sparano) have done a really good job just meeting with him, but we have a long way to go.” The obvious comparison point is Jordan Mailata, an Australian player who became the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting left tackle in 2020. Regardless of how things turn out, Umenyiora is focused on the larger impact of Mbaeteka’s journey.

Birmingham Stallions Win the USFL Championship - Football Outsiders

With the league already confirmed as coming back for 2023—if not yet confirmed which cities, or how many cities, will be hosting it—the Birmingham Stallions will get to defend their title next season. Time will tell how many players get poached by the NFL, with Victor Bolden, J’Mar Smith, Bo Scarbrough, DeMarquis Gates, and Jerod Fernandez just a few of the names who have made a case for themselves over the past 12 weeks. But banners fly forever, or at least for however long a league lasts. And for the first time since the Birmingham Barons won the Southern League in 2013, Birmingham celebrates a champion.

Monday Football Monday #95: 4th of July MVP Draft - The SB Nation NFL Show

Happy 4th of July to all of our listeners at the SB Nation NFL Show! On this holiday edition of Monday Football Monday–RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney are joined by Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton for a 5 round NFL MVP draft. As you might expect–it was very quarterback heavy.

