Eagles News: Devon Allen says his transition back to football is “going well”

A hurdle to overcome: Devon Allen in a sprint to fulfill his NFL dream - PE.com

Devon Allen understood when he made the commitment to tackle this endeavor, to be a two-sport athlete at the very highest level after a six-year pause, that it would be difficult. Extremely so. Going from the scene of world-class track and field where Allen has been an Olympic hurdler and one of the best on the planet in the 110-meter hurdles to trying to make an NFL roster is, ummmmmm, challenging. “The transition, I would say, is going well. It’s definitely hard – I didn’t expect it not to be hard,” Allen said on Saturday after practice. “It’s been about five years since I played and obviously everybody in the NFL is the best player on their team, so it’s really competitive, which is great. I’ve got a lot of good receivers on the offense that I can learn from even when I’m not taking reps, so that’s kind of my goal and my key now, to learn the offense for one and to take as much information in as I can to learn and get better. “I think my upside is probably high just because I haven’t done it in so long I can probably get a lot better pretty quick.”

In Roob’s Observations: Davion Taylor trying to elbow his way into LB rotation - NBCSP

6. Chatting with Devon Allen Saturday really brought home just how challenging what he’s trying to do is. Not only is he attempting to play football for the first time in six years, he’s trying to do it at the most competitive level in the world against guys who have been doing this for years. “It’s just learning how to play again,” the two-time Olympic hurdler said. And trying to do it against elite cornerbacks after not touching a football since 2016. That’s a lot. Allen seems confident and up for the challenge, but he understands what he’s facing. “It’s really fun,” he said. “But it’s not easy.”

Eagles training camp Day 3 recap - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the third day of Eagles training camp. The guys discuss James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham, and others. They also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Eagles training camp: Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson gives his thoughts on the corners and safeties - PhillyVoice

Back in January, when Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was being interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, it was looking for a moment like Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni were going to be tasked with replacing him. Had they promoted from within — and my understanding is that an internal promotion is the way they would have leaned — defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson likely would have assumed command of the defense. Wilson has been a defensive backs coach with the Rams, Jets and Eagles, and he is confident that he is ready for the next step. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve been around some great defensive coordinators, in my opinion,” Wilson said. “I’ve been groomed by Gregg Williams, I’ve been groomed by Todd Bowles, who are very good in this league, and they’re very thorough. I’ve been tutored by them. I know how to run a ship. I know the responsibilities. So if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready for it. But I’m here where my feet are, alright, and I’m just trying to be the best defensive backs coach I can be.”

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from ‘Back Together Saturday’ - NFL.com

9) Philadelphia is no longer waiting around for Jalen Reagor to prove he was worth the first-round pick. The Eagles went out and acquired A.J. Brown in the offseason to pair with 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith, and it sounds as if they aren’t looking back to see if Reagor is keeping up. “Yeah, we have great depth at the wide receiver position. He’s battling. He’s battling for a spot, and he is working with the twos right now,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Reagor on Saturday. “He’s gotten a lot of balls over the last two days out here, so he’s done a nice job and he is battling for a spot, he’s battling for his return spot. He’s worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape. That’s something that we all noticed in the conditioning test, how good of shape Jalen was in. Yeah, he’s just battling for a spot.” Battling for a spot. Got it. That battle is going to come against some stiff competition now that Brown is occupying a roster spot. Philadelphia remains high on the big-play potential of Quez Watkins, while Zach Pascal came over from the Colts to add another option for quarterback Jalen Hurts. There just aren’t as many spots to go around these days. This isn’t your 2020 bargain-bin Eagles receiving corps anymore.

What’s keeping Eagles’ Jaquiski Tartt from having more snaps during training camp? - NJ.com

Speaking for the first time since joining the Eagles, Tartt said there were a couple of factors that went into his decision, including a recent trip to Philadelphia last September with the 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field. “Looking at this roster, there are a bunch of dogs on both sides of the ball,” Tartt said. “I remember playing against them last year, and it was one of those ‘ice bag games.’ A physical team is something you love as a football player.” Tartt added another factor in his decision was cornerback James Bradberry, Tartt’s college teammate at Samford. Once Tartt saw Bradberry sign his deal with the Eagles, it moved the team toward the top of his list.

Football Outsiders answers 5 questions about the Cowboys 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

FO: If you asked me to imagine a fully healthy Dak Prescott in a one-game scenario for this exercise, I would rank him behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady. I can see arguments to rank him behind theoretically-cleared-to-play-football Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. The problem with Prescott isn’t his talent, but the fact that he’s so often hurt or playing hurt that he’s not reliable in the way that the best of the best are – and that’s where you get to take arguments for guys who I think are in his same basic tier of quarterback like Matt Stafford, who aren’t as good at their peak in my opinion, but have more examples of playing up to their talent. So to the question itself I would say: Somewhere between sixth and 10th. I’m still waiting for that one dominant season where Prescott stays healthy and just rakes everybody.

Giants training camp, Week 1: 5 Risers and 3 fallers - Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney — Every practice the 2021 first-round pick goes through is one more than he had in last year’s training camp. He has been productive the first few days, even if it’s clear that he and Jones are not always on the same page as they learn the team’s new offense. Plus, and maybe most importantly, Toney seems to be enjoying himself.

Could the Commanders Bear Front be Even More Prominent This Season? - Hogs Haven

Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio tried to be creative (some may say TOO creative), with what strengths they had on defense during the 2022 season. All the talk heading into last year was revolving around the Buffalo Nickel, however the 5-man defensive front held plenty of attention once games began. This year the Commanders will play 10 games against teams who were in the top half of the NFL in 2021 in total rushing attempts - highlighted by the Titans (1st), Eagles x2 (2nd), Colts and 49ers (tied for 5th) and the Browns (9th). With no player entrenched yet at Buffalo Nickel, and the team set on deploying just two linebackers in their base look, it’s possible we see even more Bear fronts than last season.

