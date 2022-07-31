Ryan Kerrigan spent 11 seasons tormenting Eagles fans. For the first 10 of them he racked up 13.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, and had a pick six in 19 games against the Eagles. For his 11th season he tormented Eagles fans by doing absolutely nothing during the 2021 season for the Eagles. In 16 games he had 3 tackles, one of them for a loss. That was it. The only way to notice that Kerrigan was in the game for the Eagles was because he was the only white guy on the defensive line. And then in the playoffs against Tampa Bay he had 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits. Where the hell was that guy all year?

Every team has their share of players who ingloriously ended their careers with random teams. Johnny Unitas was a Charger. Jerry Rice played for the Seahawks. Donovan McNabb ended his career with the Vikings, Jon Runyan with the Chargers, LeSean McCoy with the Bucs... you get the idea.

Today, in (dis)honor of Ryan Kerrigan retiring after a completely forgettable end to an otherwise excellent career, I present the Ryan Kerrigan All Stars. Players who had noteworthy to great careers playing for other teams but ended their careers by doing little more than picking up a paycheck while with the Eagles.

QB - Ken O’Brien

The best Jets QB since Joe Namath. A two time Pro Bowler, Pro Bowl in 1985 and again in 1991. He’s second all time in Jets history in passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating.

Eagles career: In 1993 he lost all 4 games he started for the Eagles and retired after the season.

QB - Dan Pastorini

From 1978-1980, Pastorini nearly touched greatness. In 1978 and 1979 he lost to the Steel Curtain Steelers in back to back AFC Championship Games with the Oilers. In 1980 he started for Raiders until he broke his leg 5 games into the season, the Raiders went on to win the Super Bowl–against the Eagles.

Eagles career: He appeared in 3 games in 1983 as a backup, attempting 5 passes.

WR - James Lofton

A Hall of Famer and 8 time Pro Bowler, Lofton also made the HOF’s All 80s team. He was a big play receiver who is 23rd all time in yards per reception.

Eagles career: Lofton appeared in 9 of the final 10 games of the 1993 season, catching 13 passes.

WR - Art Monk

Like Lofton, Monk is a Hall of Famer and member of the HOF’s All 80s team. In 1992 he set the (now broken) record for career receptions.

Eagles career: Caught 6 passes in the final 3 games for the Eagles in 1995

WR - Roy Green

Green was an All-Pro in 1983 when he led the league in receiving TDs, and again in 1984 when he led the league in receiving yards. He retired as the Cardinals franchise leader in every major receiving category.

Eagles career: He caught 37 passes over 22 games in 1991 and 1992, none for a TD.

RB - Chris Warren

Warren made three straight Pro Bowls with Seattle from 1993-1995, and had six straight seasons of at least 1100 yards from scrimmage. In 1995 he had 15 TDs.

Eagles career: After being cut by the Cowboys, Warren appeared in the final game in 2000 and then had 31 touches in the playoffs.

RB - Dave Hampton

In 1972 Hampton became the first Falcons player to rush for 1,000 yards. They stopped the game to celebrate this achievement, including giving him a game ball. On the next play he lost 6 yards and ended the season with 995 yards. He would finally hit 1,000 yards in 1975 and win Comeback Player of the Year. The next year he appeared in 8 games for the Eagles.

TE - Mickey Shuler

Mickey Shuler played 12 years with the Jets, going to two Pro Bowls and was 7th in the league in receptions in 1985. He’s 5th in receptions and receiving TDs in Jets history.

Eagles career: He caught 24 passes in 20 games for the Eagles in 1990 and 1991, none for a TD.

KR/PR - Mel Gray

One of the greatest returners in league history. A four time Pro Bowler and three time All-Pro as both a kick and punt returner, he was named to the NFL’s 1990 All Decade Team as both a punt and kick returner.

Eagles career: Played 3 games at the end of the 1997 season for the Eagles, totaling 3 returns.

LB - Vaughan Johnson

Vaughan Johnson was a member of the Dome Patrol, the four man linebacking crew who all made multiple Pro Bowls during Jim Mora’s turnaround of the Saints in the late 80s and early 90s. All four made the 1992 Pro Bowl.

Eagles career: In 1994 Johnson appeared in 4 games and recorded 5 tackles.

LB - Levon Kirkland

Levon Kirkland was a two time Pro Bowler and one time All-Pro for the Steelers, where he started 124 games, including the Super Bowl. He was named to the NFL’s All 90s Team though he is not a Hall of Famer.

Eagles career: Kirkland not only saw the field for 15 games in 2002, but he started them.

CB - Don Griffin

Started 138 games for the 49ers and Browns from 1986 to 1995, winning two Super Bowls.

Eagles career: In 1996 he started 1 game.

CB - Barry Wilburn

An All-Pro in 1987 for leading the league in interceptions. In 1990 he was out of the league, later surfacing in Canada in 1993 and 1994.

Eagles career: A season long backup in 1995, he started 2 games in 1996. He eventually returned to the CFL in 1999, so maybe he gets an asterisk?

DT - Haloti Ngata

Ngata went to five straight Pro Bowls and was a two time All-Pro with the Ravens.

Eagles career: In 13 games with the Eagles in 2018 he had 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.

DE - Michael Sinclair

Michael Sinclair made three straight Pro Bowls for the Seahawks from 1996 to 1998. During that time he had 41.5 sacks, including leading the league in 1998.

Eagles career: He appeared in 4 games for the Eagles in 2002, registering 1 tackle.

DE - Ryan Kerrigan

Duh.

Thanks for the memories?