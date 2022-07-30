Eagles News: Jonathan Gannon says Haason Reddick is “a really good cover guy”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Can Haason Reddick be more than a pass rusher for the Eagles? - Inquirer

When asked about Reddick’s role, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Friday the staff is still feeling out what each player is comfortable with, but did note that Reddick is capable in coverage. “He’s a really good cover guy,” Gannon said. “Sometimes that’s a matchup-driven thing. He knows that when he would be dropping — like all our overhang players — there’s a reason why we do that. [It provides] flexibility within the defense; it can, depending on what the offense does, that’s the kind of spacing we want to play, and it helps his teammates win some one-on-one battles. That’s a process we’re working out right now.” According to Pro Football Focus, Reddick dropped into coverage 73 times with the Carolina Panthers last season and was targeted 10 times for nine completions. The year before, he logged 150 coverage snaps and had 18 targets, 14 catches allowed and two pass breakups. During that period, he had 850 total pass rush snaps, 100 pressures and seven forced fumbles.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Not the best day for Jalen Hurts and the offense - BGN

JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: Just not a good day for Hurts and the offense as a whole. Hurts threw too high on a short pass intended for Watkins in 7-on-7. 11-on-11 did not go much better. Hurts was also inaccurate on an out route to Dallas Goedert; the tight end only managed to get one outstretched hand on the ball. Hurts threw another pass to a crossing Goedert that was off target wide and low. There was a rep where Hurts ended up checking down to Kenneth Gainwell in the flat after seemingly having A.J. Brown streaking open deep down the field. Perhaps Brown was not as easily available to Hurts in his progression ... but not seeing the entire field has previously been an issue for him. Hurts’ worst throw came when he got picked off by Avonte Maddox. It was unclear what he was even going for on that play; he threw into a crowded area. Hurts’ best throw came when he connected with Brown on a post down the right sideline for a 25-yard gain or so. Overall, not an encouraging day for QB1. Stock down.

Eagles training camp Day 2 recap - BGN Radio

From offensive struggles to defensive standouts, Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the second day of Eagles training camp. The guys also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Camp Stuff - Iggles Blitz

Reddick was brought in to play LB and Edge rusher. He’s going to do both. That means rushing and covering. The Eagles know he’s a gifted rusher. Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that the team thinks Reddick is good in coverage. Reddick needs coverage reps, though. This isn’t about just skill. He needs to master the Eagles scheme and also to build chemistry with the other coverage players. Fitting in as a pass rusher is much easier. I’m interested in White. He is a talented LB, but teams showed little interest in him in free agency. He could turn out to be a terrific signing or he could be the nex failed LB the Eagles seem to bring in every year.

Fantasy football backup RB rankings: Is it mandatory to insure the top backs? - ESPN+

23. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (Flex if Miles Sanders is out). Gainwell showed fairly well as a fifth-round rookie last season, but even when Sanders was out, the 191-pound back generally operated in a committee with the likes of Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. In fact, he never cleared a 51% snap share in a single game and was above 40% in one meaningful game. Considering Gainwell’s frame, we should expect similar deployment this season if Sanders is out. Scott remains on the roster, and the past few seasons suggest a big back will be added to the roster, as well (Howard remains a free agent). Gainwell might struggle for consistent RB2 production even if called on to start.

Eleven NFL rookies I can’t wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position’s must-see newbie - NFL.com

Nakobe Dean — Despite experiencing a draft slide apparently stemming from medical concerns that pushed the ultra-productive Georgia product into the third round, Dean is a potential star in Philadelphia. The rookie defender is a high-IQ playmaker with the instincts and communication skills to handle “green dot” duties (play-calling responsibilities). Of course, the Eagles will need to see a healthy Dean in action before putting him in that position. If he performs as expected, Dean could give Philly the second-level difference-maker this franchise has lacked for years.

Spadaro: How will A.J. Brown impact the offense? - PE.com

The wonder here is how the Eagles plan to incorporate Brown into the passing game. He’s strong with his hands, he invites contact after the catch, and he’s just physical and ripped and someone who has been a handful for defenses to cover. And it spurred this thought: How will defensive coordinators plan for both Brown and his special kind of game and Smith and his special kind of game? If you’ve got two receivers who are legitimate A-level players, how will that stress a defense? Brown and Smith are both members of the mutual admiration society and they’ve clicked from the get-go. You see them lining up for positional drills and they are there, always 1-2 taking the reps. They push each other in the best of ways – “He’s someone who has been in the NFL and who has done it, so it’s helpful that can show us the way,” Smith says of Brown – and they’re as interested as all of us to see how this is going to be configured. “The ball’s not going to go to me every play,” Brown said, “and he’s (Smith) got to do a job just like I do. If I can help him any way I can, I’m going to do that. I would like the same thing from him, too. If he sees something that can help me, I think he would tell me the same thing.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out 4 players on Friday - Behind The Steel Curtain

Signing with the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 offseason, he was waived after only five games where he had 28 rushes for 33 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Howard signed back with the Eagles on their practice squad and was elevated for two games where he had seven rushes for 27 yards. Howard signed with the Eagles again in the 2021 offseason but failed to make the team and again landed on the practice squad. Signed to the active roster in November, Howard played in seven games where he had 86 rushes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. [BLG Note: The Steelers also worked out Josh Adams, the Eagles’ leading rusher in 2018.]

Patriots sign Josh Hammond - PFT

He spent the majority of the past two seasons on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Hammond was elevated to the active roster for two games last season, seeing limited action against the Jets and Colts. The Jaguars waived him on May 16, and the Eagles claimed Hammond off waivers before cutting him on July 26.

Washington Commanders star DE Chase Young (ACL) to miss at least season opener - ESPN

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will miss at least the season opener — and possibly more — because of a knee injury he suffered late last year. The timetable isn’t surprising given that coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday said Young would take the most time of the four players placed on the physically unable to perform list. One team source had told ESPN earlier this month that Young would return mid-September at the earliest. But Thursday was the first time Rivera publicly provided any sort of timetable for Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. Washington’s first regular-season game is Sept. 11. Young tore his right ACL on Nov. 14.

Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement; signing 1-day contract to retire with Washington - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders announced today that Ryan Kerrigan will sign a 1-day contract with the team as he retires from the NFL tomorrow at 8am. Kerrigan was a 1st round pick by the Redskins in 2011. He was an iron man for the team and holds the all-time sack record for the franchise(95.5). Kerrigan started 141 games over 10 seasons with the Redskins/Football Team.

Big Blue View mailbag: OL flexibility, Saquon Barkley’s future, more - Big Blue View

Doug, I’m going to try to make this a fairly short answer to a fairly long question. I honestly don’t know the answer, but I think it will be one of the fascinating early tests for GM Joe Schoen. I think Schoen’s background tells me that his preference would be not to spend big money on a running back, no matter what kind of year he has in 2022. What I think will be interesting is how John Mara feels about all of this. Mara would love to have Saquon stay with the Giants, but if Schoen wants to move on I’m not sure he will stand in the way. I think it’s 50-50 whether Saquon is a long-term Giant.

The Dallas Cowboys just got a whole lot faster with the recent signing of KaVontae Turpin - Blogging The Boys

With his game-breaking ability, one would think that the organization was keeping tabs on him. But in an awful turn of events during his senior season at TCU, Turpin assaulted his girlfriend and was later sentenced to two years probation for the incident. He was kicked off the TCU football team and went undrafted. That led him to not playing competitive football until playing for the Sea Lions of The Spring League in 2021. During his time with the Sea Lions, he was tied for the league lead in touchdowns.

Russell Wilson is going to triple everything and that’s a bad, bad idea - SB Nation

I totally get at what he’s saying. If someone says to watch film for an hour, he’s watching three. If a coach wants him to attempt 15 skinny posts in practice, he’s throwing 45. Who wouldn’t admire this kind of dedication to the craft and moxie? That said, part of me is really worried for Russ’ adherence to the entire tripling process. I mean, he’s already gone out and purchased a vehicle three times larger than anything else on the road — so he might be taking this idea to heart a little too much.

The Look Ahead #98: Cardinals remove “independent study” clause from Kyler Murray’s contract + Chad Johnson Interview - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Stephen Serda recap the training camp takeaways from Week 1 including reacting to the Cardinals’ recent decision to remove the “independent study” clause from Kyler Murray’s contract and discussing whether or not this is Dak Prescott’s golden year. Also, later in the show Rob “Stats” Guerrera speaks with Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

