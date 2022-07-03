Eagles News: “There isn’t a tougher QB evaluation in the NFL” than Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The 10 Non-Superstars Who Could Shape the 2022 NFL Season - The Ringer

Jalen Hurts, QB Eagles. There isn’t a tougher QB evaluation in the NFL right now. Hurts in 2021 was a decent starter whose athleticism allowed him to overcome obvious limitations in the dropback passing game. But that version of Hurts was also far better than the one we saw during his rookie season in 2020, and leagues better than his final college season, before which he wasn’t even seen as a legitimate pro prospect. The question, though, is when will his development level off? I consider myself a Hurts centrist. While there are red flags all over his film—he left a lot of big plays on the field last season due to poor field vision and spotty accuracy—there is plenty to like, as well. Even in his ugly playoff debut in Tampa, Hurts made some difficult throws to help keep the game competitive. Hurts was given some pre-snap responsibility last season, which suggests he’s picking up Nick Sirianni’s offense just fine, but the Eagles did simplify their play-calling in order to make his life easier after the snap. They ran a lot of RPO and option run concepts on early downs—anything to stay out of obvious passing situations that allowed the defense to throw complex looks at the young quarterback. And it mostly worked: Philadelphia quietly ended the season ranked 11th in offensive DVOA, just one spot behind the high-powered Bills. But if the Eagles are going to contend in 2022—and they certainly have the talent across the roster—then Hurts will have to play better when opponents knock him off schedule. Just attacking the middle of the field more often might be enough to elevate this offense a tier or two.

Roob’s Observations: Why it’s nearly a lock Hurts will be Eagles’ QB in 2023 - NBCSP

1. I understand that the biggest narrative around the 2022 season is going to be: “Will Jalen Hurts play well enough to be the Eagles’ quarterback after this season?” That’s not going to change. But when you think about it, it’s tough to actually imagine a scenario where he’s not the Eagles’ QB beyond this year. First of all, it’s awfully likely that with Hurts’ tireless work ethic, a second year in the same offense for the first time since high school and the upgraded weapons he’ll have at his disposal, he’s going to improve to some degree, make better decisions and become a more consistent and accurate passer. He’s 23, and he’s always shown improvement. Why would that stop? And he already had a measure of success in his first year as a starter, going 8-7, reducing his turnovers dramatically from his rookie year, generating 26 total touchdowns and 199 first downs — both among the top 16 in the league — and becoming the youngest quarterback ever to start a playoff game for the Eagles. And if Hurts does improve, where are you going to find someone better? Even Howie Roseman’s draft-day wizardry won’t land C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. Are you going to trade valuable picks to acquire a veteran or sign a free agent? The Eagles don’t operate that way. Plus how often do quality veteran QBs even hit the market? Do you really think Lamar Jackson is going to be available? No way. Is someone like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo really going to be an upgrade? Nah. Now, if Hurts regresses and doesn’t build on the promise he showed in 2021, there will be no contract extension and the Eagles will have no choice but to scramble and go get a quarterback. But I just feel like that’s unlikely. Howie has done everything imaginable to surround Hurts with players who can help him succeed, he’s got a year of experience under his belt and I just don’t think a big-time regression is going to happen. It’s possible. But there just aren’t many scenarios where Hurts isn’t the Eagles’ quarterback moving forward.

Eagles Super Bowl contributor announces retirement - BGN

It’s not like the Eagles’ 2014 draft class was very good (Marcus Smith year) but, hey, Allen ended up playing the most games for Philly from that crop. (Yes, even with Jordan Matthews returning in 2018 and 2019.) Allen played 423 defensive snaps during the 2017 season, third most of any defensive tackle on the team. He played 23 defensive snaps in Super Bowl LII itself, logging two total tackles. Allen left the Eagles during the 2018 offseason to sign a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That contract helped the Birds earn a sixth-round compensatory pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which they packaged to trade up from No. 25 to No. 22 to select Andre Dillard.

Ranking Howie Roseman’s best moves during the 2022 offseason - PhillyVoice

The Eagles essentially traded pick 16 for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick, while also moving up a spot in the 2022 draft. The Eagles wanted to trade for either Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson this offseason, but those talks never got anywhere because neither Wilson nor Watson wanted to be in Philly. The Eagles also clearly did not think much of the 2022 quarterback draft class. And so, they pivoted. If Jalen Hurts does not definitively show that he should be the team’s long term starter this season, the Eagles have the draft capital to make a splash move for either a veteran quarterback or a strong rookie prospect next offseason. If Hurts proves to be “the guy,” then the Eagles can continue to build up their already strong roster otherwise. Roseman was able to maintain that maneuverability while also adding potential impact players in Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown.

How will these moves impact the Eagles in 2022? - PE.com

March 24: Signed DE Derek Barnett to a two-year contract. The idea up front is to bring the heat off the edge – and inside, for that matter – with waves of defensive ends and players like Reddick. So, the Eagles are hoping they have quality of depth and that’s why having Barnett back is so important. He’s an extremely popular player in the locker room and in the organization for his toughness, his tenacity, and the way he brings it on every snap. Whether Barnett starts or not is not the issue – it’s that when he’s on the field he is a threat to the quarterback. And with players like Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat and Reddick and some improving young players like Tarron Jackson and Matt Leo and even rookie Kyron Johnson expected to be employed in the summer as pass rushers, the Eagles think they have the depth to keep players fresh and chasing down quarterbacks. Barnett returned to the Eagles in a good situation for both him and the team, and that’s encouraging for the defensive end picture.

Better or worse? Giants’ cornerbacks - Big Blue View

I appreciate Schoen’s attempt to replace the loss of James Bradberry, but the cornerback’s departure is too challenging to substitute. Not only is Bradberry no longer on the roster, but he signed with the Eagles, making a divisional opponent much stronger on the backend of their defense while effectively withdrawing a top-5 player on the Giants. This forces Adoree’ Jackson to become the de facto number one cornerback and Aaron Robinson into a somewhat uncertain situation as the number two. I remain high on Robinson as a young ascending player, but it’s unfeasible to imagine that he can replicate Bradberry’s impact over the last two seasons. The Giants also have Rodarius Williams returning from his ACL injury and Darnay Holmes to compete in the slot, also returning from an injury (ribs). Losing a Pro Bowl talent like Bradberry is too difficult to overcome in one season with unproven assets and a few journeymen.

Defining the biggest non-quarterback Jenga pieces on the Dallas Cowboys roster - Blogging The Boys

The fact that Micah is eligible for this after just his rookie season speaks not only to the impact that he made on the Cowboys last year but how critical his contributions are. Ultimately Parsons is an arguable jenga piece because unlikely everybody else he is two pieces in one. If the team were to be without him for any period of time they would be without their best linebacker and pass rusher. To date the only time that we have had to see the Cowboys play without Parsons was the regular season finale last year which was hardly a normal game given the circumstances involved for both Dallas and Philadelphia. We obviously do not want to see what this would look like in a game of consequence, but generally speaking the Cowboys have not fared well when losing players of this level of importance.

Broncos roster review: cornerback Ronald Darby - Mile High Report

Darby with his age may worry some people as most defensive backs are younger players, so there is a chance Darby does take a step back. At the lowest, I can see Michael Ojemudia or even K’Waun Williams getting the nod over Darby, although I think it is unlikely because it will take Darby slowing down and Ojemudia or Williams taking a big leap. Out of those two, I believe Ojemudia has the better chance to steal Darby’s starting spot as he is only 24 and had a really solid rookie year.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message