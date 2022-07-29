Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Not the best day for Jalen Hurts and the offense

Today marked the second Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 NFL season. This session went about 15 minutes longer than Wednesday’s practice that clocked in just under an hour. Here’s what I observed at the NovaCare Complex. UPDATE: Day 2 BGN Radio recap podcast is live!

PRACTICE NOTES

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: Just not a good day for Hurts and the offense as a whole.

Hurts threw too high on a short pass intended for Watkins in 7-on-7.

11-on-11 did not go much better. Hurts was also inaccurate on an out route to Dallas Goedert; the tight end only managed to get one outstretched hand on the ball. Hurts threw another pass to a crossing Goedert that was off target wide and low.

There was a rep where Hurts ended up checking down to Kenneth Gainwell in the flat after seemingly having A.J. Brown streaking open deep down the field. Perhaps Brown was not as easily available to Hurts in his progression ... but not seeing the entire field has previously been an issue for him.

Hurts’ worst throw came when he got picked off by Avonte Maddox. It was unclear what he was even going for on that play; he threw into a crowded area.

Hurts’ best throw came when he connected with Brown on a post down the right sideline for a 25-yard gain or so.

Overall, not an encouraging day for QB1. Stock down.

• JALEN HURTS STOCK TRACKER

Day 1: Stock even

Day 2: Stock down

• In Hurts’ defense, it’s not like he was the only quarterback to struggle. Gardner Minshew was picked off by Andre Chachere after forcing a ball over the middle into tight coverage. Minshew did have a good deep throw to Jack Stoll.

• EAGLES INJURY REPORT: Zach Pascal and Keric Wheatfall (a player you definitely know is on the team) both missed practice. Unlike Wednesday where he was missing entirely, Pascal attended practice and watched the action from the sideline. He’s seemingly dealing with some shit.

Wouldnt wish food poison on no man.

— Zach Pascal (@ZachPascal6) July 28, 2022

Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce are still limited to non-team drills as they recover from COVID. It’s not like these vets need to be taking a ton of reps anyway.

• Interesting Eagles running back usage today. Kenneth Gainwell was the first team running back. In addition to using him as a runner, the Eagles had Gainwell split out wide at times. Miles Sanders was taking carries with the second team.

• Goedert made an impressive one-handed grab to snag an off-target Hurts screen pass that the QB had to get off quickly with pressure in his face.

• A.J. Brown dropped a quick slant throw from Hurts in 7-on-7. Brown had the eighth-worst drop rate in the NFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus. He also fumbled a ball in the first practice very shortly after taking two steps. Brown’s obviously talented and physically imposing but his butterfingers might be an issue to monitor.

• Kyzir White arguably had the play of practice when he flew up the field to notch a “sack” on Hurts, who had drifted to the left and was unable to even get the ball off. Impressive closing speed is one of White’s positive attributes that Jonny Page highlighted in an All-22 film review for BGN. The Eagles’ off-ball linebackers might make some significant contributions to their pass rush this season.

• Again, I wouldn’t merely assume Nakobe Dean is going to have a massive role from the jump. Edwards is having a good offseason and White has flashed. It’s been a quieter go for Dean.

• Spoiler alert: For today’s BGN Radio, I’m giving today’s practice MVP point to Mac McCain III. He’s my guy like Jason Huntley is my guy on offense. McCain had a pair of nice breakups. The first one happened when he closed in on a target for Jalen Reagor over the middle of the field. The tipped ball was picked off by Davion Taylor. Later in practice, McCain broke up a shorter throw. The Eagles have a number of young corners competing for backup spot(s) behind the top four of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Zech McPhearson. Kary Vincent Jr. and McCain are the strongest contenders for CB5 thus far. The latter showed some special teams chops last year so that could be working in his favor.

• James Bradberry broke up a pass intended for Reagor. After a solid first practice, Reagor did not positively contribute today. Bad things happened when he was targeted.

• Active day for Davion Taylor. In addition to catching a tipped ball for a pick, he broke up a pass by putting a pop on Boston Scott right after the ball touched the running back’s hands. Taylor was active early on in camp last year before getting hurt. Taylor is a safe bet to make the roster ... but his role is currently unclear. With more days like today, he’s going to make a case for being on the field.

• Carson Strong’s reps are very limited. Hurts and Minshew take a bulk of the reps. The limited leftovers are then divided between him and Reid Sinnett. Strong did turn in a quality throw today when he uncorked a deep attempt to Britain Covey. The ball was there for the play to be made but Covey didn’t live up to his end of the bargain by bringing it in.

• UDFA cornerback Mario Goodrich, now wearing No. 31 with Craig James getting cut before camp, logged a pass breakup on a Strong pass.

• Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio — a Dunmore, PA native — was a guest at today’s practice. More than a coincidence that the defense had a strong showing?! Just a joke ... but the Eagles should really hire him as an assistant.

• Kelce added some extra protection to his Guardian Cap:

• Slow feet don’t eat:

• Ball security drill where Nick Sirianni gets on Quez Watkins:

• Post-practice scenes include A.J. Brown doing some “sprints” with his daughter:

AJ Brown accompanied for some post-practice running. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/xWFNoY1nD3 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 29, 2022

And Brandon Graham being the best:

Brandon Lee Graham a fan favorite here at camp. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/u13jB6vvrF — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 29, 2022

UP NEXT: The Eagles are back at practice tomorrow (Saturday, July 30) starting at 10:00 AM Eastern. Then they’ll be off on Sunday before returning to action on Monday.