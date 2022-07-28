Eagles News: “Plenty of positive vibes surrounding Nakobe Dean”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Final thought from #Eagles Day 1: Plenty of positive vibes surrounding rookie LB Nakobe Dean. Smart player, all business since he arrived. The team was never overly concerned with the pre-draft medicals. Considered him in the second round. Intriguing player to watch. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2022

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts up and down to start the summer - BGN

Overall, I can’t say Hurts looked night and day different from last year. That’s hardly the end of the world; it’s only one day of training camp. And it might be what should be expected considering he started slower last year and finished strong. But for Day 1? Stock even.

Eagles training camp Day 1 recap - BGN Radio

Eagles training camp is back! From Jalen Hurts’ up and down start to A.J. Brown’s debut to safety battle talk, Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) take you through the first day of camp. The guys also hand out their daily Jalen Hurts stock report, MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards.

Shocking stats for all 32 NFL teams: Unlucky Browns, Lamar Jackson against the blitz, Colts’ play-action and Saints in the red zone - ESPN+

Philadelphia threw just 10% of passes in the middle of the field. Every other offense in the league was at least at 16%, with the NFL average at 22%. Instead of throwing up the middle, the Eagles threw a league-leading 52% of passes to the right side of the field.

Eagles 53-man roster projection at the start of training camp - PhillyVoice

The Eagles lack a bigger between-the-tackles banger like they’ve had with Jordan Howard the last few years. They could certainly add one before the season begins, whether that’s Howard or somebody else. Another candidate for a fourth running back roster spot is undrafted free agent Kennedy Brooks. And then there’s Jason Huntley, who is one of the fastest players on the team, and a guy who has shown some juice both in practice and when he has gotten opportunities in games. He is also the best kick returner on the team. But for some reason, it hasn’t yet translated to a regular spot on the 53-man roster. If it were up to me (it’s not), he’d make the roster. [BLG Note: Let the record show that Huntley is NOT on Jimmy’s roster prediction unlike mine. More evidence that Huntley is my guy.]

Understanding why Eagles training camp got even shorter - NBCSP

Nick Sirianni ran one of the lightest training camps in history last summer. It just got lighter. A big change in this year’s Eagles practice schedule is the addition of four walkthroughs that replace full practices over the next couple weeks. Because of the walkthroughs, the Eagles won’t hold full practices more than two days in a row at any point this summer. “My job is to make sure the team is ready to play,” Sirianni said. “And so I have to listen to the experts. I have to listen to our doctors, I have to listen to our strength and performance staff and I have to listen to our trainers, but at the end of the day, I have to make sure the team’s ready to play. “So it isn’t just blind faith, it’s educated how we’re doing these things and sometimes I have to make hard decisions on what to do and what not to d

‘You saved him’: Inside Brandon Graham’s special bond with an Eagles fan - PE.com

“I’m telling you, you saved him,” shouted Peg Eitl. She was unable to contain her gratitude when she spotted Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham walking onto the practice field for Training Camp on Wednesday. Her son, Joe, has Down Syndrome. He spent the past two years listening to motivational videos from Graham while preparing for and recovering from a heart and liver transplant in 2020. Joe brimmed with excitement when Graham embraced him and signed his jersey before heading to practice. At long last, he met his favorite Eagle. An Eagle who his father, Craig Eitl says, “is one of the reasons Joe is alive today.”

Hall of Fame announces finalists in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories - PFT

In the Seniors category, the finalists are former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, former Eagles and Rams linebacker Maxie Baughan, former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, former Packers running back/defensive back Cecil Isbell, former Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko, former Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg, former Rams cornerback Eddie Meador, former Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis, former Bengals defensive back Ken Riley, former Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and former Cowboys and Giants cornerback Everson Walls.

Cowboys 2022 training camp: Day one standouts - Blogging The Boys

After the first day of practice, the defense definitely got the better of the offense. While there’s no reason to panic, the offense lost Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson, and Blake Jarwin this offseason, all players who played large roles in Kellen Moore’s offense. While it’s often a trend for the defense to be a step or so ahead of the offense in training camp, it’s something to monitor closely as we progress through the offseason.

Giants training camp, Day 1: New day for the Giants’ offense, more takeaways - Big Blue View

That’s a brilliant, twisting catch by Toney with cornerback Aaron Robinson in tight coverage. Wednesday was a good day for Toney. He caught a few balls, he celebrated with Wan’Dale Robinson after the rookie caught a touchdown pass. He made it through the entire practice without incident. Truth is, after one day Toney has already had a better and more productive training camp than he did in the entirety of the 2021 camp.

Dan Snyder agrees to a voluntary deposition under oath remotely for the House Oversight Committee - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder(through his lawyers) and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have been going back and forth in the media for months about his potential testimony for his role in running a toxic workplace with multiple accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the Committee last month, but Snyder said he had previous team-related commitments out of the country, and couldn’t appear, even virtually as Goodell did. Snyder has reportedly been in France, and will soon be in Israel this month for the anniversary of his mother’s death.

NFL University #50: Training Camp is Underway - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda discuss the biggest stories in the NFL this week as training camps begin across the league. The Kyler Murray contract clause that doesn’t make sense, San Francisco confirms Trey Lance is the starter as they look to trade Jimmy G, Julio Jones joins Tampa Bay, and everything else you need to know from the start of training camps.

