Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts up and down to start the summer

Today marked the first Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice ahead of the 2022 season. It was a relatively light session at only 59 minutes long. Here’s what I observed at the NovaCare Complex. UPDATE: The first BGN Radio practice recap podcast is now live!

PRACTICE NOTES

• JALEN HURTS STOCK REPORT: With all eyes on the Eagles’ starting quarterback this summer, we’re going to rate every Hurts practice performance with a stock up, stock even, or stock down rating. That way we can gauge the totality of how he looks when camp is over.

Hurts got off to a good start on Wednesday. It was nice to see him use the middle of the field and get rid of the ball quickly when he targeted Kenneth Gainwell on a slant. The in-stride throw allowed Gainwell to gobble up yards after the catch.

The practice play of the day was when Hurts lofted a ball to Quez Watkins on a slot fade during a red zone sequence. Perfect touch on the back-shoulder throw allowed Watkins to make a play on the ball in the air to beat Avonte Maddox. (Quez is a better jump ball target than some might think based on how he profiles as a speed guy.)

Hurts connected with Watkins again on a play where he rolled right, seemingly didn’t have his first read or two, and then saw Watkins streaking across the back of the end zone at the last moment to find him for the score.

Hurts would’ve had another red zone touchdown throw had DeVonta Smith not dropped a short pass quickly to him over the middle. Smith had a nasty release to create space but he couldn’t hold on. The out of character error prompted pushups from him.

Now for the bad.

Hurts was almost picked off by Brandon Graham — yes, Brandon Graham — after the ball slipped out of his hands while throwing. Lane Johnson played defense to break it up and make it an incompletion instead of a pick. Not pretty.

Hurts had Dallas Goedert open out of his break in the left side of the end zone but he failed to throw with anticipation, which allowed Marcus Epps to jump in front for an interception.

Hurts left another score on the field when he had Watkins open on the right side of the end zone and opted to run instead. It was curious because Hurts seemingly saw Watkins there but didn’t have the confidence to pull the trigger on the throw. The opportunity cost there won’t be reflected in Hurts’ training camp stats going around on social media.

Hurts had a red zone pass for DeVonta broken up by Zech McPhearson. DeVonta tried his best to make a one-handed grab but he couldn't reel it in. A better throw makes life easier on the wide receiver.

Overall, I can’t say Hurts looked night and day different from last year. That’s hardly the end of the world; it’s only one day of training camp. And it might be what should be expected considering he started slower last year and finished strong.

But for Day 1? Stock even.

• Not a super active day for A.J. Brown. He did have a very short touchdown reception at one point but it wasn’t anything flashy at all. Just Hurts hitting him along the goal line on a crosser for a 3-yard touchdown.

• EAGLES INJURY UPDATES: The Eagles placed Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth, and Richard Rodgers on the active/PUP list. Dick Rod is the only surprise there. Elsewhere, Jason Kelce and Keric Wheatfall missed practice due to “COVID progression.” That’s how the team is describing it. Fletcher Cox and Anthony Harris were out at practice but missed team drills due to “COVID progression” as well. Zach Pascal was listed out due to “illness.” It’s a relatively healthy roster to start camp. Perhaps the healthiest they’ve been in years.

Brandon Graham says he’s full go. No restrictions coming off his Achilles injury. He feels like his ACL injury earlier in his career was worse. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2022

EAGLES ROSTER UPDATES: The Eagles officially signed three free agents they hosted for workouts on Monday: TE Jaedan Graham, OL Cameron Tom, and WR/PR Lance Lenoir.

• Miles Sanders bobbled his first training camp target quite a bit. Not what you want to see after he struggled with drops last summer. He just hasn’t been what you want him to be as a pass-catcher since his rookie season.

• With Cox missing team drills, Marlon Tuipulotu saw some first team action. Same for K’Von Wallace with Harris out. It was not a good practice for Wallace, however. He noticeably got washed out in run defense on one rep and allowed a touchdown to Watkins on another. I do not have Wallace making the roster in my latest 53-man projection.

• It was a decent practice for Jalen Reagor. Of course, he was going up against 2s and 3s. Nothing overly impressive but it was a solid showing. No big mistakes. The Eagles utilized him on a shovel pass play with Gardner Minshew flicking it to him for the touchdown.

• James Bradberry was criticized by newly-promoted Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for a lack of eye discipline on a play where he trailed Goedert, who scored a touchdown on a crosser.

• Kary Vincent Jr. broke up an out route by Carson Strong to Grant Calcaterra. KVJ did some good things in OTA so he continues to trend in the right direction as a second string CB.

• Calcaterra had a couple quality red zone snags. Including one over the middle where Minshew found a soft spot to hit him for the score. Can we agree the rookie’s nickname should be Calculator?

• Active practice for T.J. Edwards. He stripped A.J. Brown to cause a fumble after the receiver made a short catch and took at least two steps. Edwards later was in position to blow up a screen intended for Gainwell.

• Marvin “Big Marv” Wilson knocked down Reid Sinnett’s first passing attempt of the day. Reps for Sinnett and Strong were fairly limited, which will likely continue to be the case this summer. They’ll get more opportunities in the preseason games.

• My guy Jason Huntley had a nice touchdown run on a toss where he beat the defense to the corner for the score. After he did that, I pointed to him and looked at Jimmy Kempski to say “That’s my guy.” Jimmy responded with a “Your guy?!” as if he claimed Huntley first. Let’s go to the tape, shall we?

Wish Jason Huntley was on the Eagles’ roster instead of the practice squad. He’s their best KR. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 12, 2021

In addition, I have Huntley making the 53-man roster while Jimmy merely has him listed as a bubble player.

Huntley is clearly my guy. But I told Jimmy I’ll let the readers and listeners weigh in to help settle the score:

• Five players were back to field punts during special teams drills: Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins, and Lance Lenoir.

• The Eagles are taking some extra steps to help prevent concussions happening in practice:

Looks like the trench players (OL, DL, TE) and LBs have extra head protection here at #Eagles training camp. Guessing an extra step in concussion prevention. pic.twitter.com/tc5BbdPiIC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2022

• Always cool to see players show love to the fans:

With the announcement that Wrestlemania is coming to Philly in 2024, the Eagles were seemingly doing a WWE promotion after practice.

• Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni spoke prior to practice. BGN’s Alexis Chassen covered those takeaways in a separate article.

UP NEXT: The Eagles have a walkthrough on Thursday that’s closed to the media. They’ll return to action on Friday morning at 10:00 AM Eastern.