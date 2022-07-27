Eagles sign 3 players, waive another as training camp starts

Just as the Eagles were taking the field for their first training camp practice of 2022, the team announced a handful of roster moves, including signing three players that came in for a workout on Monday: TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom, and WR Lance Lenoir.

To make room for the new additions, the Eagles released tackle Jarrid Williams, and added TE Richard Rodgers, T/G Brett Toth, and TE Tyree Jackson on the active PUP list heading into camp.

JAEDEN GRAHAM

As BLG wrote on Tuesday:

“Graham is one of the seven free agents the Eagles worked out on Monday. He played his college football at Yale before going undrafted in 2018. Graham spent time with the Atlanta Falcons from then until getting hurt in training camp last year. The 26-year-old Graham has logged 15 career targets for 12 receptions, 174 yards (14.5 average), and one touchdown. He also tied as Atlanta’s leader in special teams tackles during the 2019 season.”

With Richard Rodgers and Tyree Jackson both starting camp on the PUP list, Graham has fewer tight ends to compete with. Dallas Goedert is the obvious starter, but Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Noah Togiai round out the room.

CAMERON TOM

Tom was undrafted coming out of Southern Miss, but signed with the Saints in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, before getting some meaningful game experience in 2018. He played in 11 games his second season, including one start, but still only saw 24 percent of the team’s overall offensive snaps.

Tom missed the entire 2019 season with an undisclosed injury, before returning to the team in 2020. He spent most of that season on the Saints practice squad, and then was on and off the Dolphins roster throughout the 2021 season — he played in just one game both of those seasons.

LANCE LENOIR

Similar to Tom, Lenoir was undrafted out of college, but signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. The wide receiver spent most of his first two seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but did get snaps in eight total games — seven of which were in 2018 and all but eight snaps were on special teams.

Lenoir suffered a knee injury in 2019 and was cut by Dallas and didn’t sign with another team until 2020 when he joined the Seahawks’ practice squad. He also spent time with the Bills in 2021, but didn’t make the final roster.