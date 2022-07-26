Eagles waive two players, sign former Falcons tight end

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three roster moves on Tuesday evening. In addition to that news, ESPN’s Tim McManus reported a signing. Here’s an overview.

Signed DT Kobe Smith. (Official)

Waived WR Josh Hammond. (Official)

Waived non-football injury DT Noah Elliss. (Official)

Signed TE Jaeden Graham. (Reported)

Let’s sort through this all on a player-by-player basis.

KOBE SMITH

The Smith signing was first reported earlier on Tuesday. The Eagles adding a squatty nose tackle-type makes more sense with the team dismissing Elliss, who also profiles in that mold. Smith is likely still a long shot to make the roster as the eighth out of eight defensive tackles on the roster.

JOSH HAMMOND

The Eagles signed Hammond in mid-May. He always figured to be a camp body.

NOAH ELLISS

The Eagles signed Noah Elliss, young brother and teammate of linebacker Christian Elliss, as a rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. We wrote that Noah profiled as a poor man’s Jordan Davis. If Noah goes unclaimed, which is likely, he’ll revert to the reserve/non-football injury list. To be determined if the Eagles will want to store him on there or if they’ll let him walk away.

JAEDAN GRAHAM

Graham is one of the seven free agents the Eagles worked out on Monday. He played his college football at Yale before going undrafted in 2018. Graham spent time with the Atlanta Falcons from then until getting hurt in training camp last year.

The 26-year-old Graham has logged 15 career targets for 12 receptions, 174 yards (14.5 average), and one touchdown. He also tied as Atlanta’s leader in special teams tackles during the 2019 season.

Graham will compete with the likes of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Noah Togiai, Tyree Jackson (starting camp on the PUP list), and Richard Rodgers for the two backup tight end spots behind obvious starter Dallas Goedert. His special teams value has the potential to help his case to stick around.

The Eagles still have one open roster spot to fill.