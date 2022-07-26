Eagles announce 6 coaching staff changes ahead of training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced six changes to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on Tuesday. Here’s an overview.
PROMOTIONS
DENNARD WILSON
Previous title: Defensive backs coach
New title: Defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach
JEREMIAH WASHBURN
Previous title: Director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant
New title: Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach
ALEX TANNEY
Previous title: Offensive quality control coach
New title: Assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant
TYLER SCUDDER
Previous title: Coach’s assistant
New title: Defensive assistant
ERIC DICKERSON
Previous title: Defensive assistant
New title: Offensive quality control coach
NEW HIRE
SCOTT KANIECKI
Previous role: Browns personnel department contributor
New title: Eagles administrative assistant to the head coach
Some bullet point thoughts on these moves:
- These are the first real changes to the coaching staff the Eagles announced all offseason. After years of regularly making tweaks under Doug Pederson, the team allowed Sirianni to keep his staff in place. The Eagles also avoided having any coaches poached away despite multiple assistants (most notably Jonathan Gannon) drawing attention from other teams.
- Wilson previously held the passing game coordinator title with the New York Jets from 2019-2020. Wilson is a strong contender to replace Gannon should the latter either 1) leave for a head coaching job or 2) be fired. One of those two things should probably happen after this season.
- Interesting to see Washburn’s front office role dropped from his title. He’s now coaching the new DE/OLB position room. This leaves Tracy Rocker to coach the interior defensive linemen.
- Tanney figures to be the top internal replacement candidate if/when QB coach Brian Johnson gets hired away. Tanney’s status as a former player lessens the team’s need for a veteran mentor in the room.
- Scudder was a senior defensive quality control coach for Iowa State before joining Philly last year.
- Dickerson is not to be confused with the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back with the same name.
- Kaniecki and Sirianni were both on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s coaching staff in 2008. Kaniecki, not unlike the aforementioned Washburn, has some hybrid coaching/front office experience.
