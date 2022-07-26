Eagles announce 6 coaching staff changes ahead of training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced six changes to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff on Tuesday. Here’s an overview.

PROMOTIONS

DENNARD WILSON

Previous title: Defensive backs coach

New title: Defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach

JEREMIAH WASHBURN

Previous title: Director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant

New title: Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach

ALEX TANNEY

Previous title: Offensive quality control coach

New title: Assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant

TYLER SCUDDER

Previous title: Coach’s assistant

New title: Defensive assistant

ERIC DICKERSON

Previous title: Defensive assistant

New title: Offensive quality control coach

NEW HIRE

SCOTT KANIECKI

Previous role: Browns personnel department contributor

New title: Eagles administrative assistant to the head coach

Some bullet point thoughts on these moves: