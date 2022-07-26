Report: Eagles sign Kobe

The Eagles are signing free agent defensive tackle Kobe Smith, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Birds had an open roster spot after cutting Craig James last week. Now they’re back at the 90-player max capacity.

Smith, who turned 24 last month, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as a rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He then spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad over the last two seasons.

Now in Philly, Smith is the ninth defensive tackle on the roster. He enters camp behind Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipoluto, Noah Elliss, Marvin Wilson, and Renell Wren on the depth chart. As such, he’s a long shot to make the roster. But perhaps he can show enough to spend another season on a practice squad, be it with the Eagles or another team.

Here’s a pre-draft scouting report on Smith via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

He doesn’t have the imposing physique of former teammate Javon Kinlaw, but Smith played with the strength and grit to hold his own at the point of attack nonetheless. The ability to sit down and anchor against double-teams and go power for power against single blocks is one of his most endearing qualities. He lacks body control and lateral quickness and doesn’t offer much range as a playmaker when forced to play on the move. He offers no value as a pass rusher, which could put a hard cap on his overall value, but his run defense gives him a chance at earning a roster spot in the future.

It should be noted that Smith was not one of the seven players the Eagles worked out on Monday. Those were as follows:

TE Connor Davis

TE Jaeden Graham

TE Farrod Green

RB Jaquan Hardy

WR Lance Lenoir

RB Trey Ragas

C Cameron Tom

The Eagles will have to clear more roster spot(s) if they want to add any of those guys to the team. They might be passing on that, though. (For now, at least.)