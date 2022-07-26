Eagles News: Players report for training camp today!

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Veterans for 28 NFL teams report to training camp today - NFL.com

Summertime is officially over for the NFL. It’s time for training camp. On Tuesday, veterans for 28 teams are set to report for training camp. By the end of the day, all 32 teams will officially be open, with practices starting in earnest. Only the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams have fully reported before today. The Jags and Raiders are participating in the Hall of Fame Game, and the Rams and Bills kick off the regular season, necessitating their earlier report dates. Rookies for most teams have reported, but eight clubs — the Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Commanders — have first-year players reporting alongside vets today. Likewise, quarterbacks and rehabbing players for several teams have already reported — like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. With practices kicking into gear, it’s time to get back to football.

NFL insider survey ranks Jalen Hurts tied with Carson Wentz as the NFL’s 20th best quarterback - BGN

Hurts is currently viewed as a high-floor, low-ceiling starter. While there’s some optimism he could improve, no one seems to believe he has a chance to jump up to special Tier 1 status. Serious questions about his passing ability remain. He must make significant strides in that area this season. There’s no good excuse for him not to considering the support the Eagles have surrounded him with. In addition to keeping company with Wentz, here are the other quarterbacks Hurts shares a tier with: Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, and Jameis Winston. These are quarterbacks you largely “win with” as opposed to “win because of.” The Eagles will hope to see Hurts improve beyond this category.

A look around at where national media have Jalen Hurts ranked among NFL quarterbacks - PhillyVoice

The above commentary mirrors the general perception of Hurts locally, in that he’s an easy player to root for because of his desire to be great, but realistically doesn’t have a very high ceiling due to his passing limitations.

Camp Time - Iggles Blitz

The world will be watching everything Jalen Hurts does this summer. Every good throw means the team is heading to the Super Bowl. Every bad throw means the team better spend a Top 10 pick on a QB. Such is the life of a young QB on a team with a loaded roster. Hurts knows this and should be prepared for it. We’ll have to wait and see if the pressure bothers him at all. One thing to keep in mind is that Huts spent the offseason working on his mechanics so it will probably take him a few practices to work out some kinks. Working on your mechanics in a limited setting is very different than doing it with blockers, receivers and defenders. The practice rep goes from being about you to being about the whole offense. Don’t be alarmed if there are some early struggles or inconsistencies. If Hurts is struggling a month from now, get worried.

Ranking every new alternate NFL helmet, from first to the Saints - SB Nation

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles black alternate. I’m generally not a fan of the Eagles making too many uniform tweaks because I think they’ve been blessed with one of the coolest color combinations in the NFL. I’m just a sucker for the midnight green, what can I say? This helmet is worth making an exception for because the black and white contrast is just so clean. I also like the subtle metallic flake in the black that helps make it pop a little more.

Eagles training camp roster: What you need to know about all 44 Eagles on offense - The Athletic

Sanders is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Should the Eagles extend him? Sanders is coming off the best season of his career as a rusher on a per-carry basis and, as pointed out in the Football Outsiders Almanac, he’s one of just nine players post-merge with a career average of 5.0 yards per carry or better on at least 400 carries (though four of the other eight are also active players). Sanders is only 25, he only has 480 career carries and Nick Sirianni liked him enough last season to make him one of the core players featured on the practice bubble imagery. Running back contracts are also not prohibitive, so extending Sanders may not seem like a bad idea. But there are also a lot of reasons why they shouldn’t. One, playing next to Hurts and behind last year’s version of the Eagles’ offensive line was about as running back-friendly a situation as there was in the league. Two, Sanders’ habit of searching for the big play can be maddening at times. TruMedia’s numbers back that habit up. While Sanders led the Eagles’ four running backs in yards per carry last season, he finished fourth in success rate. Third, and maybe most damning, is Sanders’ decline as a receiver. As a rookie, he caught 50 passes for 509 yards. In the two seasons since, he has combined for 54 catches for 355 yards while going from seventh in receiving DYAR to 46th and 51st. Paying running backs big money is usually ill-advised. It’s especially so for a player who won’t affect the game as a receiver.

10 things I need to see during Eagles training camp - NBCSP

2. I want to see lots of Andre Dillard at right tackle and even guard. If I’m Howie Roseman, I’m going to keep trying to trade Dillard, and the more versatile he is, the more value he’ll have. If he shows he can be a competent two-way tackle, he becomes a lot more tradable. Nobody is going to give up a decent pick for an offensive tackle who can only play on one side. The Seattle game was a disaster. He wasn’t ready. But that was three years ago, and Dillard is a different guy now. I want to see him get reps at both tackles and play on both sides in the preseason games. If he shows he can do it, I think you can get a decent return for the former first-round pick.

Ravens sign RB Corey Clement - Baltimore Beatdown

Clement, who played college football at Wisconsin, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in 2017. He then spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys. In five years, Clement has amassed 795 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 196 carries while also adding another 369 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver on 43 receptions. Clement will most likely compete with Davis, Hill, and Nate McCrary for a spot on the 53-man roster. If neither Edwards nor Dobbins is ready to start the season, then two spots will be open for the taking among the group.

Longtime receiver Danny Amendola retiring from NFL - ESPN

Longtime receiver Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL despite receiving interest from multiple teams this offseason. “It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told ESPN’s Adam Schefter about his career. [BLG Note: Former Eagles WR is calling it a career.]

Giants expected to sign safety Andrew Adams - Big Blue View

Andrew Adams is returning to the New York Giants, per multiple reports, with Jordan Ranaan of ESPN first to issue the report via Twitter. Adams played for the Giants in 2016 and 2017 after going undrafted out of Connecticut. He played in 30 games over those two seasons with 17 starts. [BLG Note: Adams spent last year’s training camp with the Eagles before getting cut and returning to the Bucs. Now he’s back with the G-Men.]

The NFL might have accidentally leaked that the Dallas Cowboys have two new helmet options for 2022 - Blogging The Boys

It was last week when Dallas announced that they would be bringing back their iconic throwback helmets that are a tip of the hat (no pun intended) to the teams of the 1960s. The Cowboys have generally worn this helmet along with their throwback uniform on Thanksgiving Day and will do so this year against the Giants (by the way New York will wear their throwbacks for their Monday night game against the Cowboys). While some teams are going with new alternates and some teams are going with throwbacks word around the internet on Monday was surrounding the idea that the Cowboys are going with both. The popular fan account Cowboys Nation is run by a gentleman named Mike and he was among the first to point out that Dallas is actually shown twice in the NFL’s announcement graphic and has two different helmets shown.

A deep dive on the 2022 Washington Commanders with Football Outsiders - Hogs Haven

What’s the best-case scenario for Carson Wentz in 2022? The best-case scenario for Carson Wentz is that the team is able to run the ball effectively enough to Colts-ify him, and that he hits an inordinate amount of downfield throws with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. I don’t know if you meant this question to be a statement of value or a statement of results – I took it as results – but I don’t think there’s really much masking the fact that Wentz is not a franchise quarterback at this point. I expect the Commanders will come around to this sooner rather than later and try to keep him from destroying himself. But that has proven to be something that many other smart head coaches could not do.

Terry McLaurin: Carson Wentz and I are starting to build a really good personal relationship - PFT

“I think the cool thing is him and I are starting to build [a] really, really good personal relationship, which I think is extremely important,” McLaurin told Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “And just being out there and being able to, you know, finally put the action to the words now. It’s not just what the connection could look like with this and that. “I’ve had an admiration for him since he’s been in Philly since my first game of the season. I saw what he can do. And to see that live and go through that and start picking his brain, just start really talking ball, I think that was just one of the best parts of that whole weekend because now we get to start putting the work in and the time in, because without that you can’t really get to what we really want to get to.”

Monday Football Monday #98: NFL Training Camp headlines - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Michael Peterson dissect some of the biggest training camp headlines they are excited about and some that they are dreading.

