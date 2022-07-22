Eagles reveal new black alternate helmets

The Eagles finally revealed their new alternate black helmets on Friday, but noted that which games these will be worn for will be announced at a later time.

These helmets go along with the team’s all-black uniforms, and they’re fine — at least they’re a shiny black, versus matte, but they aren’t super exciting. They might look sharper with the uniform, but as a solo piece, it just doesn’t move the needle for me.

Unless the NFL changes the rules to allow more helmet options, this black-and-white edition will only be used in 2022. Jeff Lurie previously announced that the Eagles were finally bringing back the kelly green uniforms, but that Nike needed more time to come up with the perfect color, pushing that reveal back to 2023.

So, in the meantime, we get these. And they’re fine. But, I’m excited for training camp to begin so these aren’t the most noteworthy things happening with the team.

What do you think? Do you like the new helmets?

Let’s us know in the comments.